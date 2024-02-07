The importance of data privacy is about keeping your personal info safe and giving you control over it. Think of […]
The importance of data privacy is about keeping your personal info safe and giving you control over it. Think of […]
Does it Matter? Yes! Matter IoT certified devices will work with each other regardless of the brand or ecosystem.
IoT Breakthrough, a prominent US market intelligence organization, has honored Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, with […]
LG and Apple offer a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ to selected LG Smart TV users. It wasn’t long […]
OK Google, the familiar way to control smart devices is to be removed from Samsung TVs by 1 March 2024. We expect Chromecast to be MIA too,
The new D-Link Aquila Pro M30 Ai Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 mesh router is available in a 2 or 3-pack to suit small-to-medium-sized homes or apartments.
The LG ESS solar battery recall is not going well. Despite every effort by LG, there are still about 5000 unaccounted for.
Belkin BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger has an integrated 25W charger and PD 3.0/PPS 5000mAh power bank suitable for worldwide use.
The TP-Link Tapo P300 smart controll Wi-Fi power board has three 240V smart plugs, 2 x USB-A QC 3.0 ports and a USB-C PD18W port.
The Tp-Link Tapo P110M Wi-Fi Energy monitor smart plug is a voice-assisted remote-controlled 240V/10A power plug that measures energy use.
The OPPO A79 5G is another well-made, feature-rich value smartphone with a 2-year warranty and 2/3 year OS/Security patch policy. Recommended.
The G-mee Connect Pro is a Family Friendly smartphone. It is designed to endure robust performance and intelligent connectivity, with […]