OPPO Find X9 PrO: Simply the best (review)

14 Dec, 2025
By Ray Shaw
OPPO Find X9 Pro

I don’t think I have seen a more eagerly awaited, coveted phone in recent history than the OPPO Find X9 Pro. Let’s just say that it has serious advantages over the current flagship king, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I mean the OPPO Find X9 Pro has (Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – S25U in brackets)

  • 10-bit, no PWM, OLED screen (8-bit and the worst PWM imaginable)
  • Dolby Vision and Ultra HDR 3600 nits (no Dolby Vision 2600 nits)
  • 7500 mAh battery and 80W fast charge (5000mAh and 45W)
  • Qi2 MagSafe 50W (Qi2 15W)
  • True Wi-Fi 7 with MLO (No MLO)
  • USB-C 3.2, Gen 1, full Alt-DP 1.4, mountable external storage and more (Alt DP 1.2, no mountable storage)
  • 200+50+50+2MP camera (200+50+50+10 but well behind in image quality)
  • 50MP selfie (12MP)
  • MediaTek Dimensity is on average 6% faster than the S25U Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy
  • 16/512GB UFS 4.1 (12/256/512 UFS 4)
  • World phone 4G and 5G Bands (mainly Australian 4G and 5G sub-6 GHz bands)
  • 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrades, Security patches (2+7+7 but launched with Android 15)

Now, I don’t want to criticise the Samsung S25U because, to be fair, it was launched in February 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might outperform the OPPO Find X9 Pro. But I remain sceptical as leaks suggest only incremental upgrades. It will feature the same or very similar camera, design cues, 12GB of RAM, a Samsung Exynos 2600 processor, a 5200mAh 45W battery, and a new 8-bit M14 OLED screen that could address PWM. The significant changes are expected in the 2027, S27 (where the EU is mandating removable batteries).

While testing, we reviewed the international feedback. The only notable issues are throttling (the S25U also throttles) and resulting gaming restrictions (yet the OPPO GPU has ray-tracing, which the S25U lacks). Don’t worry, we test everything thoroughly and will highlight any limitations.

We won’t be covering AI features

This is a speeds and feeds review. You can read more about OPPO AI and Google Gemini 2025.

Australian Review: OPPO Find X9 Pro, 16/512GB, Dual SIM and eSIM, CPH2791

This is not the OPPO Find X9 (not Pro), and you can read the spec differences. OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto and a massive 7500 mAh battery.

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO Find X9 Pro
Model NumberCPH2791
RAM/Storage Base16/512
   Price base$2290 (Find X8 Pro was $1799)
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TeirPremium flagship
WebsiteProduct Page
FromJB Hi-Fi
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service.
Test dateNovember 2025
Ambient temp20-30°
ReleaseLaunch October
Retail: November 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Do not buy models PLG110.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We test over 70 different aspects and uncover nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO Find X9 Pro

First Impression – Eagerly awaited and rightly so

This is classic OPPO build quality (IP66, IP68, IP69) with the very best of components.

  • 10-bit, 120Hz, 2772 x 1272, 3600 nits, no PWM, OLED with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (one of the most powerful chips of 2025)
  • 16GB LPPDR5X and 12GB virtual RAM. Storage is 512GB
  • Fully implemented USB-C 3.2, Gen 1 for externally mounted SSD drives and ALT DP screen mirror and more.
  • True Wi-Fi 7 with MLO and Rx speeds over 5000Mbps
  • Huge battery
  • New 2+5+6 (warranty/OS upgrade/security patch)

Now to the reasons it won’t be our 2025 phone of the year

  • Phone reception is amazingly strong, but more suitable for the city and suburbs only
  • Some odd test results that we suspect are easily firmware fixable

The OPPO is so far ahead in flagship specs and price than its competition that it’s a no-brainer.

Screen – Exceed

OPPO Find X9 Pro

This is a glorious screen. Ultra bright (up to 3600 nits for Dolby Vision) as well as wonderfully daylight readable. Its 10-bit colour perfectly matches photos. It has no perceptible PWM (headache-inducing pulse width modulation – Samsung is the worst.

If you compare this to a Samsung S25U, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (all using Samsung screens), you will be immediately sold on the screen alone.

Summary: OPPO’s ProXDR (Professional Extreme Dynamic Range) means I have not seen a better flagship screen.

Size6.78″
TypeLTPO flexible OLED (BOE made)
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat and centre o-hole
Ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels
Resolution2772 x 1272
2354 x 1080 (longer battery life)
PPI480
Ratio19.8:9
Screen to Body %95.5%
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.LTPO means adaptive from 1 to 120Hz.
Fixed 60, 90 or 120Hz.
Response 120Hz120 default and 240Hz option
Nits typicalClaim: 800 Typical (Test 890)
Nits maxClaim: 1800 HBM (Test 1790)
Dolby Vision 3600 (Tested 2% 3465)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural, Pro (6500K colour temp) and Vivid modes.
Test: 100%+
DCI-P3Claim
Standard mode: 100% DCI-P3
Natural mode: 100% DCI-P3
Colourful mode: 100% DCI-P3
Test: 99-101%
Rec.2020Android Ultra HDR standard for displaying HDR photos with enhanced tone mapping and a brightness boost for highlights
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<1
HDR LevelHDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+, HLG
Dolby Vision certified
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlTUV Dark Light and Active Intelligent Eye care certified.
PWM if known2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming when the screen brightness is below 70nits.
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes and sidebar
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix requires a 4K account for Dolby Vision content.
GamingThe SoC and GPU are faster than the SD8 Elite.
Referesh rate 60Hz/60fps
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 2
Mohs hardness 6
CommentThis is everything a flagship screen should be.  Samsung 8-bit screens are not colour accurate for video and photo preview, and never support Dolby Vision.
10-bit/1.07 billion colours and tones beat the hell out of Samsung’s 8-bit/16.7 million colours.
No banding (Samsung has obvious bands)
You can’t see it here, but the Black levels are 0 to 27 – excellent.
You can’t see it here but the white levels are 228 to 255 – excellent.
True DCI-P3 coverage

Processor – Pass+

It is one of the fastest processors of 2025, even beating the Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy. But this much power means little to Joe and Jane Average and their daily tasks. It is just like driving a V12 on suburban streets.

In reality, the processor ‘Exceeds’ in almost every area. We deducted points because some of the test apps would not run or gave meaningless results. Likely, the apps are not aware of the processor’s new features.

ProcessorTests on 2354 x 1080 Balanced mode
TypeMediaTek Dimensity 9500
All big core design
nm3nm TSMC N3P
Cores1 x 4.21 GHz C1-Ultra & 3 x 3.5 GHz C1-Premium & 4 x 2.7 GHz C1-Pro
GPUArm G1-Ultra MC12
and Imagiq 1190 ISP
ModemMediaTek DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active for both SIMs at once).

AI Tests

We can’t be sure about its AI ‘chops’ except that it Antutu (not AI) is above the S25U. It has 16GB RAM and a further 12GB virtual RAM, so it has tonnes of memory. I can’t see any issues at all running the entire Google Gemini AI suite. (Find X8 Pro in brackets)

AINPU 990
Geekbench AI
CPU: Would not complete (1878)
GPU: 1396/1874/1601 (1096)
NNAPI: 378/341/725 can’t be right (12,713)
AiTuTu: 48847 can’t be right (215,900)
Ai Benchmark6: 19733 (11,147)
GFLOPS: 20.88 (14.06)
GNOPS: 33.44 (19.85)
Antutu2,736,977
Geekbench 6 Single-core3123 (2813)
Geekbench 6 multi-core9381 (8854)
LikeBenchmarks
8% faster than SD8 Elite for Galaxy but 6% slower than SDS8 Elite Gen 5.

Other tests

Despite supporting ray-tracing (really only used for games) and having good OpenCL and Vulcan results, it’s not a gamer’s device due to throttling.

Storage access is fast, and it supports external mountable SSDs, which is good for videographers.

GPU Test
OpenCL23,214 (20,170)
Vulcan27,318 (24,883)
RAM, type16GB LDPPR5X plus up to 12GB virtual RAM.
Storage, free, type512GB UFS 4.1 (445GB Free)
micro-SDN/A
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak1640/3300 (1560/1955)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak715/1004 (877/988)
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
Read
Write		299/394
236/310
CommentA fast SoC that beats the Snapdragon SD8 Elite Gen 5. Excellent USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 allows for external mountable drives, perfect for videographers and Vloggers.
Also supports ALT DP 1.2 Audio/video/data/streaming/charging.

Throttling – Fail

It has one main issue that will affect power users – it throttles, losing 45% of power after one minute.  This is disappointing because OPPO are usually very good at Thermal management, and the Find X8 Pro only throttles 24% so it is more powerful when throttled.

To be clear, Throttling is not an issue for typical users. (OPPO Find X8 Pro in brackets)

Throttle test
Max GIPS467,373 (400,759)
Average GIPS287,901 (335,034)
Minimum GIPS240,229 (292,554)
% Throttle45% (24%)
CPU Temp50°
Comment40° beside the camera. Thermal management is not good with throttling over 50% after just a minute. While videographers won’t be affected, gamers will. OPPO will address this in firmware.

OPPO Find X9 Pro
While OPPO throttles, it’s coming off a very high 467,373 GIPS compared to the S25U below at 306,384.
S25U throttle – makes the OPPO look good!

Comms – Exceed

This Wi-Fi 7 device understands true MLO and reaches its maximum Rx/Tx speed of 5800Mbps. The S25U and Google Pixel 10 only achieve 2400Mbps.

GPS is interesting. Where dual band was considered a luxury, this has nine bands and covers every known GPS with lightning-fast route recalculations and high <1m accuracy.

Also, a reminder that the USB-C port supports external mountable drives and full ALT DP audio/video/HID/data and charge.  It can mirror your display and Android 16 Desktop over USB-C. If the monitor has a touch screen, keyboard and trackpad, these all work. Neither S25U nor Google Pixel supports this.

Special mention to OPPO’s quick camera button (right side capacitive slide to open the camera and take a photo).

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 Tri-band
2 x 2 MIMO 2.4 2 x 2 MIMO 5 GHz 160 MHz
1 x 1 6GHz 320 MHz and full MLO
S1 NetworkBoost chip
AI enhancement
OPPO’s excellent 360° surround antenna
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-42/5764/5380
Test 5m-51/4803/4323
Test 10m-53/4323/4003
BT Type6.0, Low Energy, BLE Audio
GPS single, dualGPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I + B1C + B2a + B2b), Galileo (E1 + E5a + E5b), QZSS (L1 + L5), NavIC (L5)
Supports A-GNSS-assisted positioning, WLAN positioning, and Cellular network positioning.
USB typeUSB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps supports data, Alt DP video, audio, HID, and external SSD.
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForSupports USB-C to USB-C or HDMI cable to external TV or monitor, or Chromecast devices.
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   PedometerSoC Simulated
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherColour Temperature (Screen)
Ultrasound fingerprint under glass
IR remote
Spectral
Laser Focus sensor
CommentOppo’s Quick button is capacitive and pressure-sensitive for launching the camera and basic actions.
OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO Find X9 Pro

4/5G – City and Suburbs

While it has excellent antenna strength (25 pW), it only picks up two towers on 4G and no usable 5G or indoors. It’s not for rural or regional use.

It has DSDA – dual SIM active, which is perfect for travellers who want to use an eSIM and a home SIM at the same time.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
ActiveDSDA – dual SIM, Dual active. Additionally, two can be used for concurrent data.
Ringtone single, dualSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71
CommentWorld phone
5G sub-6Ghzn1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n20/n25/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n71/n75/n76/n77/n78/n79
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms50/20/37ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW4G Band 3: 25.1pW (well above average)
5G Band 7: 39.8 fW
   Tower 24G Band 28: 1.6 pW
5G not usable
   Tower 3N/A
   Tower 4N/A
Indoor4G Band 3 10 fW not usable
5G: No
Comment360° antenna and intelligent band selection help, but it only found 4G Band 3 and Band 28, albeit at reasonable strength.
Suitable for city, suburb, provided there is Band 28 reasonable tower coverage. Not for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

It earns ‘Exceed’ for the massive 7500mAh Si/C technology battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox. But it’s a big phone, and typical users will get about 24 hours, and power users will get 5-10 hours.

mAh7500mAh/28.13Wh
Silicon-Carbon Si/C anode improves the thermal stability of the anode, increasing safety by reducing the risks of overheating or thermal runaway.
Full recharge cycles 1000+ before 80% retention.
Charger, type, supplied80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W
This is a single battery, so dual-channel SUPERVOOC charging does not apply.
Starts at 67W and progressively reduces as the battery fills.
 PD, QC levelPD 11.7W
PPS 55W
Qi, wattageCan charge at up to 50W with OPPO AIRVOOC charger.
 Qi2 cases enable magnetic charging.
Reverse Qi or cable10W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)1080p, Balanced, Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins70% (45W)
   Charge 0-100%65 minutes 80W SUPERVOOC (67W)
80 minutes PD 15V/3A/45W
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W		Capable of 50W AirVOOC. Test: 3 hours
Belink 15W (delivers 7.5W): Test 8 hours.
Can use a MagSafe case for Qi2.
   Charge 5V, 2ANot tested – usually 4-5 hours.
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode25 hours (this is excellent, but AI turns it into a media player to extend battery life)
   PC Mark 3 batteryThere is too much of a disparity here, so it is between PC Mark’s 12 hours and Accubattery’s 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex1358 minutes (22.63 hours) 3387 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours  (Confirmed by Accubattery)
mA Full load screen on2000
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400
   Estimate loss at max refreshAbout a 20% loss if set to 120Hz
   Estimate typical useTypical users should get up to 24 hours. Heavy users from 5 hours screen-on to 10 hours.
CommentThis new Si/C battery offers 1000+ full charge cycles (at least 80% capacity remaining) and greater safety than Lithium-ion.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It decodes Dolby Atmos (metadata downmixed to 2.0 speakers and ‘spatialised’ for headphones). Great range of Bluetooth codecs.

It gets quite loud with limited distortion. You can play Hi-Res music via Wi-Fi or USB-C.

SpeakersStereo (well-matched earpiece and bottom speaker)
TuningNo
AMP2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1%
Dolby Atmos decodeYes
Hi-ResLossless audio from Tidal or Apple Music (if using LDAC/aptX) wirelessly or wired.
3.5mmDigital USB-C headphones (not Analogue)
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes, and Holo Audio
Clear voice setting
EQOReality: Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music presets (no custom EQ)
Mics1 at the top
2 at the bottom
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)83
   Ring83
   Alarm83
   Notifications81
   Earpiece58
   Hands-freeExcellent hands-free and decent noise cancellation
   BT headphonesSuperb left/right separation. Dolby Atmos adds realistic DA effects to headphones.

Sound Quality – Pass+ (this is our best ever rating)

The sound quality has improved markedly over the Find X8 Pro – it’s actually quite listenable.

There is a slight hint of high bass, strong mid and treble.  It is fine for music, and the OReality presets work well.

OPPO Find X9 Pro
The gold line shows a very good neutral signature where it neither adds nor subtracts from the source.
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzLinear build from 50 to 100 Hz
High Bass 100-200HzLinear build from 100-200 Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat to 18kHz
Mid 400-1000HzFlat to 18kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 18kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 18kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat to 18kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 18kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlat to 18kHz
Sound Signature typeNeutral sound signature with exceptionally strong mid and treble.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. Spatial content gives a mild 3D effect.
CommentLive Caption
Clear Speech

Build – Exceed

OPPO has always had extremely high build standards. This is IP66, IP68 and IP68 rated and during the teardown declared one of the most repairable handsets yet.

Add to that excellent local support and service. OPPO earns major brownie points for including a charger inbox.

Size (H X W x D)161.26  x 76.46 x 8.25
Weight grams224
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus 2
Mohs hardness 6
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus 2
FrameAluminium (not Titanium)
IP ratingIP66 test conditions: (i) nozzle inner diameter: 12.5 mm; (ii) water flow: (100±5) L/min; (iii) water pressure: adjusted per specified flow; (iv) main water flow centre: circular area of approx. 120 mm diameter at 2.5 m from nozzle; (v) nozzle-to-enclosure distance: 2.5–3 m; (vi) test duration: 3 minutes; (vii) water temperature difference from sample ≤ 5K.

IP68 test conditions: (i) still fresh water, depth 1.5 m; (ii) test duration: 30 minutes; (iii) water temperature difference from device ≤ 5 °C.

IP69 test conditions: (i) turntable speed: (5±1) r/min; (ii) nozzle angles: 0°, 30°, 60°, 90°; (iii) flow rate: (15±1) L/min; (iv) water temperature: (80±5) °C; (v) test duration: 30 seconds per position; (vi) device placement: horizontal, screen facing upward.
ColoursTitanium Charcoal
Silk White
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger80W SUPERVOOC charger
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentOPPO build quality and provides an 80W charger inbox

OS – Exceed

While OPPO’s 2+5+6 has not quite matched Samsung’s 2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrade/security patches, it has exceeded all expectations for prompt availability, having the December patch available a few days after Google’s release.

AI Mind Space is a standout feature. Swipe up with three fingers or press the new Snap Key, and your screen is instantly saved and intelligently organised. Articles, schedules, photos, and messages are now grouped automatically.​

Point your camera at a concert poster. AI Mind Space scans it through the viewfinder (no photo needed), detects the event details, and suggests adding them to your calendar with one tap.

OPPO partnered with Google to connect AI Mind Space with Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to pull together content from your Mind Space and help you take action. Planning a trip? Save articles and notes to Mind Space, then ask Gemini to create a detailed, personalised itinerary.​

Other AI features:

  • AI Portrait Glow: Improves poorly lit portraits with advanced skin-tone optimisation for natural, balanced lighting​
  • AI Eraser: Removes unwanted objects from photos with one click​
  • AI Recorder: Transcribes audio in real-time, recognises different speakers, and generates relevant titles and summaries automatically​
  • AI Writer: System-level writing assistant integrated into Notes, Instagram, Facebook, and other apps. Helps polish emails, generate captions, create spreadsheets, and mind maps​
Android16
Security patch date1/12/25 for December test
UIColorOS 16
OS upgrade policyFive
Security patch policySix years
BloatwareOPPO App Market, AliExpress, Amazon,  Facebook, Games, Instagram, LinkedIn, Temu, TikTok, WPS Office and OPPO substitutes for Google Apps.
OtherAI Studio
AI Search
AI Writer
AI Translate
AI Voice Scribe
AI Camera
Plus, all Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
CommentOPPO ColorOS 16 is a reasonably light overlay on pure Android and essentially leaves everything where it should be. It uses OPPO’s substitute apps for Google (as Google is not allowed in China), and where possible, you should use Google apps for backup.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, type3D Untrasonic under screen
Face ID2D
Other
CommentOPPO has good security and private folders

We wanted to point out some setup options that you need to be aware of. Each one enables further features that can impact privacy as they allow the phone (OPPO) to gather information. For example, allowing Global Search means it can search everything on your phone. Smart Decision Making allows access to the calendar and more. These are OPPO services, and if you are using Google Gemini (which you have already agreed to), you don’t necessarily need any of the below.

Similarly, you don’t need an OPPO account – Google is all that is necessary. We are not suggesting that some of the OPPO AI features are not useful but you should be aware of what you data you may be giving away.

OPPO Find X9 Pro rear camera – Exceed

This is a 50+50+200+2 (wide, ultrawide, telephoto and monochrome) camera.

DXOMARK has not formally rated it, but the Find X8 Pro was 157 in 2025, and this camera is a significant upgrade. For reference:

  • 168: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 160: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • 157: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • 157: OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • 151 Samsung S25 Ultra

DXOMARK is testing, and its preliminary results are ‘OPPO delivered brighter and more detailed subject representation, making their results appealing to those who prefer a clear and defined look’. It does not include Samsung S25U in its top five cameraphones.

OPPO has a Hasselblad partnership, which adds its Master Camera System, authentic colour science, and 135mm portrait emulation. In addition, it supports K 120fps on main/telephoto lenses, Dolby Vision, and LOG recording (Samsung does not).

It also has new LUMO image processing, using the ISP, NPU, GPU, and CPU. It has exceptional AI image manipulation abilities.

A new feature is that photos can now be taken automatically in different resolutions, such as 12 MP, 26 MP and 50 MP – depending on the lighting conditions and temperature.

Summary: The combination of the 10-bit screen (matches images – Samsung does not), MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and four rear camera sensors gives it exceptional colour and flexibility.

Photo test

CyberShack tests for Joe and Jane Average – this camera is so far ahead of point-and-shoot that it is wasted on them. There are so many app options and pro modes that can only improve these results even further.

1X and foreground and background details are excellent. Colours are perfect. Note the definition in the sand flats, bottom right and the HDR details under the brown jetty.
Ultra-wide sensor perfectly matches the wide sensor for colour.
2X and like 1X – this is a perfect shot.
10X and its razor sharp when most phones would be unreadable.
30X and its still razor sharp. You can easily read the boat registration. Only a couple of other phones can do this.
60X and very clear. A slight reddish tinge is showing on the stainless steel.
OPPO Find X9 Pro
120X and the registration is still readable over 100 metres away. The slight fuzziness is more about not using a tripod.
(L) Hasselblad portrait, (M) Normal, (L) Bokeh. All extremely good.
Macro is fine, but you need to watch the distance and keep to 10cm.
<40 lumens, and it is a pretty good image.
Night mode amps up the brightness and details – very good.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
Defaults to 50MP when conditions are good
   SensorSony LYTIA LYT-828
   FocusPDAF and Laser AF
   f-stop1.5
   um1.22 bins to 2.44
  FOV° (stated, actual)84 (73-85)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X Digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP50 bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5KJN5
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)120 (97-110)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom4X Digital
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP200MP bins to 12.6
   SensorSamsung S5KHP5
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.1
   um.5 bins to 2um
  FOV (stated, actual)34
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom3X Optical
18X Digital
For 10x to 60x zoom, AI algorithms enhance image resolution. For 60x to 120x zoom, on-device models reconstruct images at the pixel level, which can be disabled.
Supports 10X optical zoom attachment
Rear 4Monochrome
  MP2MP
   SensorNo details
   Video max4K@120fps
   FlashTriple LED
   Auto-HDR
Rear: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, SLO-MO, Long Exposure, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, XPAN, Hasselblad Hi-Res, Google Lens, Underwater, Master, Text Scanner, Doc Scanner
Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, Hasselblad Hi-Res
Video
Supports Pro video shooting
Supports video anti-shake shooting
Supports Dual-view video shooting
Supports HDR video shooting
Supports video zoom shooting:
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeAI and Laser Focus
Benchmarkhttps://www.digitalcameraworld.com/tech/android-phones/oppo-find-x9-pro-review
   
Close to the best camphone in 2025—just a tad behind iPhone 17 Pro (warm colours) with more natural colours.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Front camera specs

Selfie colours and dynamic range are very good, and it now has autofocus. Skin tones are excellent.

FrontSelfie
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5K JN5
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)78.6 to 91.4
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60
    FeaturesFront: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, Hasselblad Hi-Res
Video
4K TIME-LAPSE: 30fps
1080P TIME-LAPSE: 30fps
Supports Pro video shooting
Supports video anti-shake shooting
Supports Dual-view video shooting
Supports HDR video shooting
Supports video zoom shooting
CommentAccurate colours, excellent selfies.

CyberShack’s view: OPPO lifts the premium flagship bar again, setting standards that others do not try to beat

First, let me say that I have the Samsung S25 Ultra, and it’s a fantastic flagship for Samsung lovers.

The S25 Ultra has five things over the OPPO.

  • The S-Pen, if you use it (OPPO’s developer options indicate Stylus support is coming)
  • Superior phone reception for regional and rural use (this is strong city and suburb use)
  • 7+7 OS upgrades and security patches (5+6)
  • DeX (Desktop Experience), although it does not have a full USB-C implementation like OPPO.
  • Its trade-in value is artificially higher as, like Apple, it operates the program (OPPO is looking at this).

However, given that OPPO’s Find X series has consistently provided higher specs, better photography, faster charging and more tech over the years, I can’t see the 2026 S26 Ultra being anything but playing catch-up. Let’s hope I am wrong.

Side by side, OPPO blows it out of the water. In over 70 tests, it easily beat the S25U for speed, outright performance, battery life and more.

The only caveat – city and suburbs reception only.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Ratings

We rate this as a premium flagship device.

Ratings
Features95
Oppo has subtly improved on the excellent Find X8 Pro with a larger battery, better camera, next-gen SoC, while keeping the best bits – the OPPO ColorOS experience and OPPO Smarts.
Value85
OPPO Find X8 Pro was $1799, and it’s a huge jump to $2299. Compared to the Samsung S25 Ultra at $2049, it has lost a little price gloss. But it offers so much more.
Performance85
Gone is the ostentatious camera circle, and in its place is a more refined Apple-esque design.
Ease of Use90
2+5+6 Warranty/OS/updates and Android 16
Design90
Gone is the ostentatious camera circle, and in its place is a more refined Applesque design.
Rating out of 1089
Final commentOPPO has made a serious Samsung S25 Ultra challenger with vastly better screen, camera, full USB-C implementation and a huge battery. It is for city and suburbs receptions only. It is what flagship buyers (who don’t need an S-Pen) should consider.

CyberShack Verdict

OPPO Find X9 Pro

$2290

OPPO Find X9 Pro
8.9
Features
9.5 / 10
Value
8.5 / 10
Performance
8.5 / 10
Ease of Use
9 / 10
Design
9 / 10

Pros

One of the fasted processors in 2025
Superb camera – the best Android camera phone you can get
Excellent quality build and 2+5+6-year warranty with local support
USB-C 3.2 Gen full implementation
Decent all-day battery life

Cons

only for the city and the suburbs where you have Band 28 coverage.
Throttles under load – not for gamers
Wont run some tests (Geekbench AI)
Huge price increase over Find X8 Pro

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

