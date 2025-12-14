OPPO Find X9 PrO: Simply the best (review)

I don’t think I have seen a more eagerly awaited, coveted phone in recent history than the OPPO Find X9 Pro. Let’s just say that it has serious advantages over the current flagship king, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I mean the OPPO Find X9 Pro has (Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – S25U in brackets)

10-bit, no PWM, OLED screen (8-bit and the worst PWM imaginable)

Dolby Vision and Ultra HDR 3600 nits ( no Dolby Vision 2600 nits)

Dolby Vision 2600 nits) 7500 mAh battery and 80W fast charge (5000mAh and 45W)

Qi2 MagSafe 50W (Qi2 15W)

True Wi-Fi 7 with MLO (No MLO)

USB-C 3.2, Gen 1, full Alt-DP 1.4, mountable external storage and more (Alt DP 1.2, no mountable storage)

200+50+50+2MP camera (200+50+50+10 but well behind in image quality)

50MP selfie (12MP)

MediaTek Dimensity is on average 6% faster than the S25U Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy

16/512GB UFS 4.1 (12/256/512 UFS 4)

World phone 4G and 5G Bands (mainly Australian 4G and 5G sub-6 GHz bands)

2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrades, Security patches (2+7+7 but launched with Android 15)

Now, I don’t want to criticise the Samsung S25U because, to be fair, it was launched in February 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might outperform the OPPO Find X9 Pro. But I remain sceptical as leaks suggest only incremental upgrades. It will feature the same or very similar camera, design cues, 12GB of RAM, a Samsung Exynos 2600 processor, a 5200mAh 45W battery, and a new 8-bit M14 OLED screen that could address PWM. The significant changes are expected in the 2027, S27 (where the EU is mandating removable batteries).

While testing, we reviewed the international feedback. The only notable issues are throttling (the S25U also throttles) and resulting gaming restrictions (yet the OPPO GPU has ray-tracing, which the S25U lacks). Don’t worry, we test everything thoroughly and will highlight any limitations.

We won’t be covering AI features

This is a speeds and feeds review. You can read more about OPPO AI and Google Gemini 2025.

Australian Review: OPPO Find X9 Pro, 16/512GB, Dual SIM and eSIM, CPH2791

This is not the OPPO Find X9 (not Pro), and you can read the spec differences. OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto and a massive 7500 mAh battery.

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Find X9 Pro Model Number CPH2791 RAM/Storage Base 16/512 Price base $2290 (Find X8 Pro was $1799) Warranty months 24-months ACL Teir Premium flagship Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi Country of Origin China Company OPPO is #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service. Test date November 2025 Ambient temp 20-30° Release Launch October

Retail: November 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Do not buy models PLG110.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We test over 70 different aspects and uncover nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – Eagerly awaited and rightly so

This is classic OPPO build quality (IP66, IP68, IP69) with the very best of components.

10-bit, 120Hz, 2772 x 1272, 3600 nits, no PWM, OLED with Gorilla Glass Victus 2

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (one of the most powerful chips of 2025)

16GB LPPDR5X and 12GB virtual RAM. Storage is 512GB

Fully implemented USB-C 3.2, Gen 1 for externally mounted SSD drives and ALT DP screen mirror and more.

True Wi-Fi 7 with MLO and Rx speeds over 5000Mbps

Huge battery

New 2+5+6 (warranty/OS upgrade/security patch)

Now to the reasons it won’t be our 2025 phone of the year

Phone reception is amazingly strong, but more suitable for the city and suburbs only

Some odd test results that we suspect are easily firmware fixable

The OPPO is so far ahead in flagship specs and price than its competition that it’s a no-brainer.

Screen – Exceed

This is a glorious screen. Ultra bright (up to 3600 nits for Dolby Vision) as well as wonderfully daylight readable. Its 10-bit colour perfectly matches photos. It has no perceptible PWM (headache-inducing pulse width modulation – Samsung is the worst.

If you compare this to a Samsung S25U, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (all using Samsung screens), you will be immediately sold on the screen alone.

Summary: OPPO’s ProXDR (Professional Extreme Dynamic Range) means I have not seen a better flagship screen.

Size 6.78″ Type LTPO flexible OLED (BOE made) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat and centre o-hole

Ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels Resolution 2772 x 1272

2354 x 1080 (longer battery life) PPI 480 Ratio 19.8:9 Screen to Body % 95.5% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. LTPO means adaptive from 1 to 120Hz.

Fixed 60, 90 or 120Hz. Response 120Hz 120 default and 240Hz option Nits typical Claim: 800 Typical (Test 890) Nits max Claim: 1800 HBM (Test 1790)

Dolby Vision 3600 (Tested 2% 3465) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural, Pro (6500K colour temp) and Vivid modes.

Test: 100%+ DCI-P3 Claim

Standard mode: 100% DCI-P3

Natural mode: 100% DCI-P3

Colourful mode: 100% DCI-P3

Test: 99-101% Rec.2020 Android Ultra HDR standard for displaying HDR photos with enhanced tone mapping and a brightness boost for highlights Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 HDR Level HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+, HLG

Dolby Vision certified SDR Upscale No Blue Light control TUV Dark Light and Active Intelligent Eye care certified. PWM if known 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming when the screen brightness is below 70nits. Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes and sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix requires a 4K account for Dolby Vision content. Gaming The SoC and GPU are faster than the SD8 Elite.

Referesh rate 60Hz/60fps Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Mohs hardness 6 Comment This is everything a flagship screen should be. Samsung 8-bit screens are not colour accurate for video and photo preview, and never support Dolby Vision.

10-bit/1.07 billion colours and tones beat the hell out of Samsung’s 8-bit/16.7 million colours.

No banding (Samsung has obvious bands)

You can’t see it here, but the Black levels are 0 to 27 – excellent.

You can’t see it here but the white levels are 228 to 255 – excellent.

True DCI-P3 coverage

Processor – Pass+

It is one of the fastest processors of 2025, even beating the Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy. But this much power means little to Joe and Jane Average and their daily tasks. It is just like driving a V12 on suburban streets.

In reality, the processor ‘Exceeds’ in almost every area. We deducted points because some of the test apps would not run or gave meaningless results. Likely, the apps are not aware of the processor’s new features.

Processor Tests on 2354 x 1080 Balanced mode Type MediaTek Dimensity 9500

All big core design nm 3nm TSMC N3P Cores 1 x 4.21 GHz C1-Ultra & 3 x 3.5 GHz C1-Premium & 4 x 2.7 GHz C1-Pro GPU Arm G1-Ultra MC12

and Imagiq 1190 ISP Modem MediaTek DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active for both SIMs at once).

AI Tests

We can’t be sure about its AI ‘chops’ except that it Antutu (not AI) is above the S25U. It has 16GB RAM and a further 12GB virtual RAM, so it has tonnes of memory. I can’t see any issues at all running the entire Google Gemini AI suite. (Find X8 Pro in brackets)

AI NPU 990

Geekbench AI

CPU: Would not complete (1878)

GPU: 1396/1874/1601 (1096)

NNAPI: 378/341/725 can’t be right (12,713)

AiTuTu: 48847 can’t be right (215,900)

Ai Benchmark6: 19733 (11,147)

GFLOPS: 20.88 (14.06)

GNOPS: 33.44 (19.85) Antutu 2,736,977 Geekbench 6 Single-core 3123 (2813) Geekbench 6 multi-core 9381 (8854) Like Benchmarks

8% faster than SD8 Elite for Galaxy but 6% slower than SDS8 Elite Gen 5.

Other tests

Despite supporting ray-tracing (really only used for games) and having good OpenCL and Vulcan results, it’s not a gamer’s device due to throttling.

Storage access is fast, and it supports external mountable SSDs, which is good for videographers.

GPU Test OpenCL 23,214 (20,170) Vulcan 27,318 (24,883) RAM, type 16GB LDPPR5X plus up to 12GB virtual RAM. Storage, free, type 512GB UFS 4.1 (445GB Free) micro-SD N/A CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1640/3300 (1560/1955) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 715/1004 (877/988) CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps

Read

Write 299/394

236/310 Comment A fast SoC that beats the Snapdragon SD8 Elite Gen 5. Excellent USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 allows for external mountable drives, perfect for videographers and Vloggers.

Also supports ALT DP 1.2 Audio/video/data/streaming/charging.

Throttling – Fail

It has one main issue that will affect power users – it throttles, losing 45% of power after one minute. This is disappointing because OPPO are usually very good at Thermal management, and the Find X8 Pro only throttles 24% so it is more powerful when throttled.

To be clear, Throttling is not an issue for typical users. (OPPO Find X8 Pro in brackets)

Throttle test Max GIPS 467,373 (400,759) Average GIPS 287,901 (335,034) Minimum GIPS 240,229 (292,554) % Throttle 45% (24%) CPU Temp 50° Comment 40° beside the camera. Thermal management is not good with throttling over 50% after just a minute. While videographers won’t be affected, gamers will. OPPO will address this in firmware.





While OPPO throttles, it’s coming off a very high 467,373 GIPS compared to the S25U below at 306,384.

S25U throttle – makes the OPPO look good!

Comms – Exceed

This Wi-Fi 7 device understands true MLO and reaches its maximum Rx/Tx speed of 5800Mbps. The S25U and Google Pixel 10 only achieve 2400Mbps.

GPS is interesting. Where dual band was considered a luxury, this has nine bands and covers every known GPS with lightning-fast route recalculations and high <1m accuracy.

Also, a reminder that the USB-C port supports external mountable drives and full ALT DP audio/video/HID/data and charge. It can mirror your display and Android 16 Desktop over USB-C. If the monitor has a touch screen, keyboard and trackpad, these all work. Neither S25U nor Google Pixel supports this.

Special mention to OPPO’s quick camera button (right side capacitive slide to open the camera and take a photo).

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 Tri-band

2 x 2 MIMO 2.4 2 x 2 MIMO 5 GHz 160 MHz

1 x 1 6GHz 320 MHz and full MLO

S1 NetworkBoost chip

AI enhancement

OPPO’s excellent 360° surround antenna Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -42/5764/5380 Test 5m -51/4803/4323 Test 10m -53/4323/4003 BT Type 6.0, Low Energy, BLE Audio GPS single, dual GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I + B1C + B2a + B2b), Galileo (E1 + E5a + E5b), QZSS (L1 + L5), NavIC (L5)

Supports A-GNSS-assisted positioning, WLAN positioning, and Cellular network positioning. USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Mbps supports data, Alt DP video, audio, HID, and external SSD. ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Supports USB-C to USB-C or HDMI cable to external TV or monitor, or Chromecast devices. NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer SoC Simulated Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Colour Temperature (Screen)

Ultrasound fingerprint under glass

IR remote

Spectral

Laser Focus sensor Comment Oppo’s Quick button is capacitive and pressure-sensitive for launching the camera and basic actions.

4/5G – City and Suburbs

While it has excellent antenna strength (25 pW), it only picks up two towers on 4G and no usable 5G or indoors. It’s not for rural or regional use.

It has DSDA – dual SIM active, which is perfect for travellers who want to use an eSIM and a home SIM at the same time.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active DSDA – dual SIM, Dual active. Additionally, two can be used for concurrent data. Ringtone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71 Comment World phone 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n20/n25/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n71/n75/n76/n77/n78/n79 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 50/20/37ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3: 25.1pW (well above average)

5G Band 7: 39.8 fW Tower 2 4G Band 28: 1.6 pW

5G not usable Tower 3 N/A Tower 4 N/A Indoor 4G Band 3 10 fW not usable

5G: No Comment 360° antenna and intelligent band selection help, but it only found 4G Band 3 and Band 28, albeit at reasonable strength.

Suitable for city, suburb, provided there is Band 28 reasonable tower coverage. Not for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

It earns ‘Exceed’ for the massive 7500mAh Si/C technology battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox. But it’s a big phone, and typical users will get about 24 hours, and power users will get 5-10 hours.

mAh 7500mAh/28.13Wh

Silicon-Carbon Si/C anode improves the thermal stability of the anode, increasing safety by reducing the risks of overheating or thermal runaway.

Full recharge cycles 1000+ before 80% retention. Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/ 2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W

This is a single battery, so dual-channel SUPERVOOC charging does not apply.

Starts at 67W and progressively reduces as the battery fills. PD, QC level PD 11.7W

PPS 55W Qi, wattage Can charge at up to 50W with OPPO AIRVOOC charger.

Qi2 cases enable magnetic charging. Reverse Qi or cable 10W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) 1080p, Balanced, Adaptive Charge % 30mins 70% (45W) Charge 0-100% 65 minutes 80W SUPERVOOC (67W)

80 minutes PD 15V/3A/45W Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W Capable of 50W AirVOOC. Test: 3 hours

Belink 15W (delivers 7.5W): Test 8 hours.

Can use a MagSafe case for Qi2. Charge 5V, 2A Not tested – usually 4-5 hours. Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 25 hours (this is excellent, but AI turns it into a media player to extend battery life) PC Mark 3 battery There is too much of a disparity here, so it is between PC Mark’s 12 hours and Accubattery’s 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 1358 minutes (22.63 hours) 3387 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours (Confirmed by Accubattery) mA Full load screen on 2000 mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400 Estimate loss at max refresh About a 20% loss if set to 120Hz Estimate typical use Typical users should get up to 24 hours. Heavy users from 5 hours screen-on to 10 hours. Comment This new Si/C battery offers 1000+ full charge cycles (at least 80% capacity remaining) and greater safety than Lithium-ion.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It decodes Dolby Atmos (metadata downmixed to 2.0 speakers and ‘spatialised’ for headphones). Great range of Bluetooth codecs.

It gets quite loud with limited distortion. You can play Hi-Res music via Wi-Fi or USB-C.

Speakers Stereo (well-matched earpiece and bottom speaker) Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1% Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res Lossless audio from Tidal or Apple Music (if using LDAC/aptX) wirelessly or wired. 3.5mm Digital USB-C headphones (not Analogue) BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0 Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, and Holo Audio

Clear voice setting EQ OReality: Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music presets (no custom EQ) Mics 1 at the top

2 at the bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 83 Ring 83 Alarm 83 Notifications 81 Earpiece 58 Hands-free Excellent hands-free and decent noise cancellation BT headphones Superb left/right separation. Dolby Atmos adds realistic DA effects to headphones.

Sound Quality – Pass+ (this is our best ever rating)

The sound quality has improved markedly over the Find X8 Pro – it’s actually quite listenable.

There is a slight hint of high bass, strong mid and treble. It is fine for music, and the OReality presets work well.

The gold line shows a very good neutral signature where it neither adds nor subtracts from the source.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Linear build from 50 to 100 Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Linear build from 100-200 Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat to 18kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 18kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 18kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 18kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 18kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 18kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 18kHz Sound Signature type Neutral sound signature with exceptionally strong mid and treble. Soundstage As wide as the phone. Spatial content gives a mild 3D effect. Comment Live Caption

Clear Speech

Build – Exceed

OPPO has always had extremely high build standards. This is IP66, IP68 and IP68 rated and during the teardown declared one of the most repairable handsets yet.

Add to that excellent local support and service. OPPO earns major brownie points for including a charger inbox.

Size (H X W x D) 161.26 x 76.46 x 8.25 Weight grams 224 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Mohs hardness 6 Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame Aluminium (not Titanium) IP rating IP66 test conditions: (i) nozzle inner diameter: 12.5 mm; (ii) water flow: (100±5) L/min; (iii) water pressure: adjusted per specified flow; (iv) main water flow centre: circular area of approx. 120 mm diameter at 2.5 m from nozzle; (v) nozzle-to-enclosure distance: 2.5–3 m; (vi) test duration: 3 minutes; (vii) water temperature difference from sample ≤ 5K.



IP68 test conditions: (i) still fresh water, depth 1.5 m; (ii) test duration: 30 minutes; (iii) water temperature difference from device ≤ 5 °C.



IP69 test conditions: (i) turntable speed: (5±1) r/min; (ii) nozzle angles: 0°, 30°, 60°, 90°; (iii) flow rate: (15±1) L/min; (iv) water temperature: (80±5) °C; (v) test duration: 30 seconds per position; (vi) device placement: horizontal, screen facing upward. Colours Titanium Charcoal

Silk White Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 80W SUPERVOOC charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO build quality and provides an 80W charger inbox

OS – Exceed

While OPPO’s 2+5+6 has not quite matched Samsung’s 2+7+7 warranty/OS upgrade/security patches, it has exceeded all expectations for prompt availability, having the December patch available a few days after Google’s release.

AI Mind Space is a standout feature. Swipe up with three fingers or press the new Snap Key, and your screen is instantly saved and intelligently organised. Articles, schedules, photos, and messages are now grouped automatically.​

Point your camera at a concert poster. AI Mind Space scans it through the viewfinder (no photo needed), detects the event details, and suggests adding them to your calendar with one tap.

OPPO partnered with Google to connect AI Mind Space with Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to pull together content from your Mind Space and help you take action. Planning a trip? Save articles and notes to Mind Space, then ask Gemini to create a detailed, personalised itinerary.​

Other AI features:

AI Portrait Glow: Improves poorly lit portraits with advanced skin-tone optimisation for natural, balanced lighting​

AI Eraser: Removes unwanted objects from photos with one click​

AI Recorder: Transcribes audio in real-time, recognises different speakers, and generates relevant titles and summaries automatically​

AI Writer: System-level writing assistant integrated into Notes, Instagram, Facebook, and other apps. Helps polish emails, generate captions, create spreadsheets, and mind maps​

Android 16 Security patch date 1/12/25 for December test UI ColorOS 16 OS upgrade policy Five Security patch policy Six years Bloatware OPPO App Market, AliExpress, Amazon, Facebook, Games, Instagram, LinkedIn, Temu, TikTok, WPS Office and OPPO substitutes for Google Apps. Other AI Studio

AI Search

AI Writer

AI Translate

AI Voice Scribe

AI Camera

Plus, all Google Gemini and Circle to Search. Comment OPPO ColorOS 16 is a reasonably light overlay on pure Android and essentially leaves everything where it should be. It uses OPPO’s substitute apps for Google (as Google is not allowed in China), and where possible, you should use Google apps for backup. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type 3D Untrasonic under screen Face ID 2D Other Comment OPPO has good security and private folders

We wanted to point out some setup options that you need to be aware of. Each one enables further features that can impact privacy as they allow the phone (OPPO) to gather information. For example, allowing Global Search means it can search everything on your phone. Smart Decision Making allows access to the calendar and more. These are OPPO services, and if you are using Google Gemini (which you have already agreed to), you don’t necessarily need any of the below.

Similarly, you don’t need an OPPO account – Google is all that is necessary. We are not suggesting that some of the OPPO AI features are not useful but you should be aware of what you data you may be giving away.

OPPO Find X9 Pro rear camera – Exceed

This is a 50+50+200+2 (wide, ultrawide, telephoto and monochrome) camera.

DXOMARK has not formally rated it, but the Find X8 Pro was 157 in 2025, and this camera is a significant upgrade. For reference:

168: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

160: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

157: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

157: OPPO Find X8 Pro

151 Samsung S25 Ultra

DXOMARK is testing, and its preliminary results are ‘OPPO delivered brighter and more detailed subject representation, making their results appealing to those who prefer a clear and defined look’. It does not include Samsung S25U in its top five cameraphones.

OPPO has a Hasselblad partnership, which adds its Master Camera System, authentic colour science, and 135mm portrait emulation. In addition, it supports K 120fps on main/telephoto lenses, Dolby Vision, and LOG recording (Samsung does not).

It also has new LUMO image processing, using the ISP, NPU, GPU, and CPU. It has exceptional AI image manipulation abilities.

A new feature is that photos can now be taken automatically in different resolutions, such as 12 MP, 26 MP and 50 MP – depending on the lighting conditions and temperature.

Summary: The combination of the 10-bit screen (matches images – Samsung does not), MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and four rear camera sensors gives it exceptional colour and flexibility.

Photo test

CyberShack tests for Joe and Jane Average – this camera is so far ahead of point-and-shoot that it is wasted on them. There are so many app options and pro modes that can only improve these results even further.

1X and foreground and background details are excellent. Colours are perfect. Note the definition in the sand flats, bottom right and the HDR details under the brown jetty.

Ultra-wide sensor perfectly matches the wide sensor for colour.

2X and like 1X – this is a perfect shot.

10X and its razor sharp when most phones would be unreadable.

30X and its still razor sharp. You can easily read the boat registration. Only a couple of other phones can do this.

60X and very clear. A slight reddish tinge is showing on the stainless steel.

120X and the registration is still readable over 100 metres away. The slight fuzziness is more about not using a tripod.

(L) Hasselblad portrait, (M) Normal, (L) Bokeh. All extremely good.

Macro is fine, but you need to watch the distance and keep to 10cm.

<40 lumens, and it is a pretty good image.

Night mode amps up the brightness and details – very good.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5

Defaults to 50MP when conditions are good Sensor Sony LYTIA LYT-828 Focus PDAF and Laser AF f-stop 1.5 um 1.22 bins to 2.44 FOV° (stated, actual) 84 (73-85) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X Digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN5 Focus PDAF f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 120 (97-110) Stabilisation No Zoom 4X Digital Rear 3 Telephoto MP 200MP bins to 12.6 Sensor Samsung S5KHP5 Focus AF f-stop 2.1 um .5 bins to 2um FOV (stated, actual) 34 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 3X Optical

18X Digital

For 10x to 60x zoom, AI algorithms enhance image resolution. For 60x to 120x zoom, on-device models reconstruct images at the pixel level, which can be disabled.

Supports 10X optical zoom attachment Rear 4 Monochrome MP 2MP Sensor No details Video max 4K@120fps Flash Triple LED Auto-HDR Rear: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, SLO-MO, Long Exposure, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, XPAN, Hasselblad Hi-Res, Google Lens, Underwater, Master, Text Scanner, Doc Scanner

Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, Hasselblad Hi-Res

Video

Supports Pro video shooting

Supports video anti-shake shooting

Supports Dual-view video shooting

Supports HDR video shooting

Supports video zoom shooting: QR code reader Yes Night mode AI and Laser Focus Benchmark https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/tech/android-phones/oppo-find-x9-pro-review



Close to the best camphone in 2025—just a tad behind iPhone 17 Pro (warm colours) with more natural colours.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Front camera specs

Selfie colours and dynamic range are very good, and it now has autofocus. Skin tones are excellent.

Front Selfie MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5K JN5 Focus PDAF f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 78.6 to 91.4 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60 Features Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PANO, Pro Video, Dual-view video, TIME-LAPSE, STICKER, Hasselblad Hi-Res

Video

4K TIME-LAPSE: 30fps

1080P TIME-LAPSE: 30fps

Supports Pro video shooting

Supports video anti-shake shooting

Supports Dual-view video shooting

Supports HDR video shooting

Supports video zoom shooting Comment Accurate colours, excellent selfies.

CyberShack’s view: OPPO lifts the premium flagship bar again, setting standards that others do not try to beat

First, let me say that I have the Samsung S25 Ultra, and it’s a fantastic flagship for Samsung lovers.

The S25 Ultra has five things over the OPPO.

The S-Pen, if you use it (OPPO’s developer options indicate Stylus support is coming)

Superior phone reception for regional and rural use (this is strong city and suburb use)

7+7 OS upgrades and security patches (5+6)

DeX (Desktop Experience), although it does not have a full USB-C implementation like OPPO.

Its trade-in value is artificially higher as, like Apple, it operates the program (OPPO is looking at this).

However, given that OPPO’s Find X series has consistently provided higher specs, better photography, faster charging and more tech over the years, I can’t see the 2026 S26 Ultra being anything but playing catch-up. Let’s hope I am wrong.

Side by side, OPPO blows it out of the water. In over 70 tests, it easily beat the S25U for speed, outright performance, battery life and more.

The only caveat – city and suburbs reception only.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Ratings

We rate this as a premium flagship device.

Ratings Features 95 Oppo has subtly improved on the excellent Find X8 Pro with a larger battery, better camera, next-gen SoC, while keeping the best bits – the OPPO ColorOS experience and OPPO Smarts. Value 85 OPPO Find X8 Pro was $1799, and it’s a huge jump to $2299. Compared to the Samsung S25 Ultra at $2049, it has lost a little price gloss. But it offers so much more. Performance 85 Gone is the ostentatious camera circle, and in its place is a more refined Apple-esque design. Ease of Use 90 2+5+6 Warranty/OS/updates and Android 16 Design 90 Gone is the ostentatious camera circle, and in its place is a more refined Applesque design. Rating out of 10 89 Final comment OPPO has made a serious Samsung S25 Ultra challenger with vastly better screen, camera, full USB-C implementation and a huge battery. It is for city and suburbs receptions only. It is what flagship buyers (who don’t need an S-Pen) should consider.