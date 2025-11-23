Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max – what doesn’t it do? (review)

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max does everything for pool cleaning. Walls, floors, tile-line, stairs and even skims the pool. It is not only big, but very impressive.

We started reviewing Pool Robots in 2023, and while they were effective at cleaning the pool floor, they were essentially simple machines—reacting only to basic programmed criteria. If they could move forward, they would, or turn right or left until they found a way. All of them had trouble with curved sides where they meet the floor (called a Fillet or Cove), and odd-shaped pools.

We wrote our first guide in late 2024 Pool Robots – How to Choose the Right One for You and the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max has advanced so much that we will soon update the guide.

We will also be reviewing the Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro very soon, and they, too, are technological leaps over the excellent 2024 Scuba S1 and S1 Pro.

What is so special about the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max poolbot?

All-in-one cleans walls, floors, waterlines, and surfaces thoroughly.

Smart Pool mapping (makes a real 360° map) with quad ultrasonic sensors

Front obstacle sensor

180um and 3 um filters

Nine motors and 40 sensors

Wi-Fi (does not work underwater) but sends notifications when on the surface

Optional Aiper HydroComm Pro or HydroComm Pure for Wi-Fi when underwater

Very comprehensive app and feature drops to improve the performance based on users’ experiences.

Great 36-month warranty covers the battery as well.

Meant for larger 300m2 pools and can pump up to 32,000 Litres per hour.

Australian Review: Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max Model PRX9

As at 22/11/25. Firmware 3.2.152.0 App 2.3.10

Website Aiper AU

Product page

Manual (English from page 106) RRP $3499.99, but seen at Black Friday sales $2699.99

Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225.

This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer’s defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

45 Day no-questions-asked return policy. Contact: 1800 497 023 (8 AM to 8 PM seven days a week) or use email or live chat. Made in China Company Established in 2017 by Richard Wang. HQ in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How we test

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment. We test for:

Compliance with Australian standards.

Battery life and recharge times.

Cleaning efficiency and time.

Pool cleanliness (subjective).

Ease of use.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Compliance with marketing claims.

We cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Aiper is confident in its products and offers a 45-day return policy.

First impression – big

This is two machines in one – a poolbot vac and a surface skimmer. It is 50 (D) x 42.8 (H) x 29.8 cm (W) and about 15kg. When you take it out of the pool, it’s closer to 20kg until all the water drains out.

Unlike lower-cost poolbots, this has front and rear silicone roller brushes. They should last, let’s say years (because we cannot test that), but they are consumables that you can easily replace.

It sits on a wireless (like Qi) charge cradle, which I really like as it allows the unit to be fully waterproofed instead of having a 2-pin charge port.

It is beautifully made and finished with a piano black ABS shell, bronze and sky blue highlights.

Set up – Wi-Fi or BT

Download the Aiper app for Android or iOS. Set up is initially by Bluetooth or QR code, and then you can connect to home Wi-Fi. HINT: Do this near your router or mesh satellite, as you may not have sufficient Wi-Fi strength near the pool or in your garage.

It is mesh aware and can connect to a 2.4 GHz network or a combined 2.4/5GHz SSID. If you have issues connecting, change your router encryption from WPA3 to WPA2.

Wi-Fi and BT don’t work underwater – not for any cordless poolbot. There is an optional solar-powered (DC backup) $679.99 Aiper HydroComm Pro (not tested) for Wi-Fi when underwater. It also reports temperature, pH level, salt level, EC and ORP and gives a water quality analysis. It requires calibration powders.

Me – the app is fine, and I use the poolvac buttons.

The App

It is quite a comprehensive app that has new features added via the ‘Feature Lab”. Aiper is very responsive to suggestions and has an optional upload log feature as well to help troubleshoot, but more importantly, help improve the functionality.

It is the first poolbot I have seen to map the pool and have spatial awareness.

First use and cleaning pattern

It creates a map just like a robovac. Once done, it can determine its position in the pool (for subsequent uses).

I like that it does a real map (it calls FlexiPath 2.0) because that means it recognises the shape of the pool and can work out the best way to clean it. It defaults to an S-Shape cleaning pattern and attempts to run the length of the pool first, then return to any odd-shaped areas.

It cleans the floor first, walls and tile-line next and skims last. Skimming is generally lengthwise.

When it is complete, it comes to the surface where it entered the pool.

Modes

Four different cleaning modes.

Hero: does it all (Wall means vertical wall, and it rises above the tile line to clean the coping)

Floor.

Floor and Wall.

Skimming mode.

It also has three cleaning intensity settings. We did not have time to use all three modes, so the tests are based on Auto.

ECO: Still does a complete clean but at lower power use. Extends battery time.

Auto: Looks at the debris and adjusts power accordingly.

Max: Pump works at full speed – lowest battery life.

The app also has a schedule mode.

IP Rating

It has an IPX8 rating to 3m.

Battery

It has a large 25.2V/10.4A/262W Lithium-ion battery (10,400 mAh/262 Wh). It is replaceable, but we suggest that you get Aiper to do that to ensure its IPX8 waterproof rating remains intact. Price: TBA.

Aiper does not specify the total number of battery recharge cycles, but since it is warranted for three years, it should be at least 1000 cycles. Like all Lithium-ion batteries, the depth of discharge ranges from 80% down to 15% before it stops working.

We have mentioned the IPX4 wireless charge cradle (not meant for outdoor charging), and it is pretty efficient, filling the battery in about four hours (Tested – closer to 4.5 hours). Aiper recommends that you charge where you have Wi-Fi coverage to allow notifications and firmware updates. It consumes a maximum of 600Wh.

Like any Li-Ion battery, do not charge it inside. You can leave it on the dock as it disconnects power when charged.

Battery life varies by mode and intensity. These are Aiper’s claims based on Eco mode.

Up to 10 hours skimming (Tested Auto 6.9 hours)

5 hours underwater floor and walls (Tested Auto 3.5 hours)

You can set cleaning durations for:

Surface (70 to 540 minutes – default 180 minutes)

Waterline (auto or 10 to 60 minutes)

Wall (Auto or 30 to 120 minutes)

Our test pool used (37m2 surface, 230 minutes total, 54% battery used)

Floor 7%

Wall and waterline 35%

Skimming 12%

Fillet detection

My pool has a 90° right-angle floor to wall. If you have a large curved fillet, you can set the side ultrasonic detectors for Adaptive or Wide – this is about how close the poolbot gets to the side and can help avoid scratches on the shell. In any case, the fillet is cleaned during wall mode.

Filters

The filter box has a 5-litre capacity. It can filter down to 180 micrometres (hair is 70 micrometres). It includes a set of 3um filter pads that remove algae and pet hair. Both are washable, and the 3um filter pads can be replaced when they are no longer effective. The filter box has clips for the filter pads. They are fit for purpose, but could break easily if too much pressure is applied.

Maintenance

The caterpillar tracks, mesh filter basket, 3um filter inserts, and two silicon rollers are user-replaceable. Based on our excellent experience with the 2024 Scuba S1 and Pro being used at least weekly, replacements may only be needed after years. The caveat is that if you have an abrasive pool surface, you might wear out the silicon roller and caterpillar tracks more quickly than in a tiled pool.

Prices (approx)

3um filter set $139.95

Replacement 180um basket $99.95

Extra charge cradle $TBA

Caterpillar Treads: Estimate $50

Silicon rollers: TBA

There are how-to videos here.

How does it clean?

For the price, it should be 100% – let’s say it leaves between 2-5% on the floor each time. Partly, it’s due to the speed of the poolbot, which creates a slight bow wave. Eco mode can slow it down a bit. Nonetheless, it will get most detritus during floor and wall cleaning.

I really like that it goes lengthways (Hero Mode) up and down the pool and then into an odd-shaped corner where it changes to crossways. Interestingly, in floor mode, it goes crossways over the floor.

Walls, tiles and coping were well cleaned. It went up to the top, scrubbed, reversed down and did a side turn and did it all again. I noticed the front rollers could counter-rotate, and that gave a better scrubbing effect.

Skimming is somewhat more random, but it moves up and down the pool as well as across. Unlike the 2024 Surfer S1 pool skimmer, it can handle water up to the coping edge. The Surfer S1 sensors required about 75mm of coping and wall showing; otherwise, it just stayed against the wall. We will be reviewing the Surfer S2 soon.

We were unable to test it on seating platforms, but the website claims it will do these. It needs to be deep enough for the poolbot to remain underwater.

CyberShack’s view: Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max – does a complete pool clean

Before I sum up, I want to mention Aiper trolls (probably hired by competitors) who flood the web with fake one- and two-star reviews. Their language is always similar, and claims of poor performance either don’t relate to the device or are so absurd that they should be ignored. Yes, I have seen this before, particularly in emerging categories.

I am not saying ignore user reviews, but be very discerning. I have been using the previous Scuba S1 series for over 12 months, and I have no issues at all. In fact, one of our readers bought the Scuba S1 Pro and reports that when she needed Aiper Australia Support, it was friendly and efficient.

My take: I trust Aiper until any reader tells me otherwise.

Here’s my opinion. If you have a large, irregularly shaped pool, this should work for you. However, remember that it is heavy, the filter box needs to be emptied into a Green Bin and rinsed out, and it must be charged in a covered area or indoors. So, consider where you’ll store and charge it.

For my part, I’d need to build or buy a small water-resistant storage box or shed near the pool because lugging it around isn’t for the faint-hearted.

And it got me thinking – would I be better off with the Scuba X1 and a separate Surfer S2 (as I did last year)? I can only answer that shortly when these come off testing..

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max Rating

The 2025 Suba X1 series are quite technically advance over the 2024.

Features: 90. Caterpillar tracks, Wireless charge dock, proper spatial mapping, 3um filter, Eco mode, Wi-Fi, BT, and an app.

Value: 80 – It is a lot for a poolbot, albeit it does everything.

Performance: 85 – It meets expectations for an intelligent poolbot.

Ease of use: 85 – charge, plunge, sit back and relax. Remember it is heavy! This will need a recharge after each use.

Design: 85 – It is well-made and has an excellent design.