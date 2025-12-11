Chinese online stores Temu and Shein allow AI-generated fake reviews to convince customers to buy.

Temu and Shein have had a 1361/1569% increase in AI-generated fake reviews to 2025. These are not verified reviews or fake reviews from human review factories, but AI-generated fake reviews to bury negative reviews and increase 5-star reviews.

It works like this. Let’s say you post a 1-star review and mention poor quality, slow delivery and the product was not exactly as advertised. AI-generated reviews swing into action with hundreds of positive reviews (each different) saying what great quality, fast delivery, and as advertised, to bury your negative review.

Or a vendor wants to get more traffic, so they buy thousands of AI-generated reviews to manipulate product ratings.

While eBay and Amazon care and have introduced AI-generated review checking, including mandatory account sign-in, Temu and Shein, amongst millions of online markets, don’t check review validity. All they want is to sell more.

Now for the AI-generated fake review version of my original words above (I like my version better)

It’s disheartening to hear about the growing trend of AI-generated reviews in online retail, especially with platforms like Temu and Shein experiencing such astonishing growth. While it’s understandable that companies want to boost their sales and reputation, the tactic of flooding a page with positive, AI-generated reviews to drown out genuine customer feedback is quite concerning.

In principle, consumer trust is paramount in e-commerce. When shoppers find themselves wading through a sea of misleading reviews—especially when they’ve shared honest, negative experiences—it undermines the integrity of the platform. This can lead to a frustrating shopping experience, especially for those who rely on reviews to make informed decisions.

It’s also worth noting the ramifications of such practices for the long-term health of the brand. While a quick surge in positive ratings may lead to immediate sales, the potential fallout from customers eventually realising the discrepancy in quality and service can result in long-lasting damage to brand loyalty.

Companies like eBay and Amazon are making strides toward transparency by implementing measures to verify reviews, which not only enhances their credibility but also fosters a more trustworthy shopping environment. It’s a step in the right direction that others should consider following.

In a marketplace saturated with options, brands should focus on genuine customer satisfaction rather than cutting corners with manipulative tactics. Authentic interaction with consumers and a commitment to quality service will ultimately yield sustainable success.

“From Airbnb to Google to LinkedIn, AI-generated fake reviews and content is rising across platforms,” said Originality.ai chief executive officer Jon Gillham.

How prevalent are fake reviews?

This raises the question of AI-generated content

And more importantly, can Google, Bing or other AI-generated search summaries tell the difference?

AI can produce detailed and relevant reviews that are almost impossible to detect as fake. Another type of AI then reviews the draft to fine-tune it with regional Aussie slang, gender, political correctness, and even incorporates local facts, colloquialisms, and often dry humour. Finally, generative AI creates realistic images, usually taken from other reviews and modified to look different. The review then goes through a final AI check to see if it appears human. All this happens in just a few microseconds.

Now here is the catch. If a fake review gets this far, how on earth can Google et al. detect it? Answer: They can’t.

These reviews appear on Temu, Shein, or various marketplaces and are indexed by Google Search and others as genuine content. Entire new review sites are posing as authentic reader reviews that are completely AI-generated and paid for by product manufacturers.

CyerShack’s view: Temu and Shein: AI-generated fake reviews are the tip of the iceberg.

Last year, we wrote

Astute CyberShack readers took note and ditched the data harvesting apps. One has to ask if your personal data is not worth more than savings on some shoddy, cheap Chinese goods.

We are human. We review consumer lifestyle technology. We conduct real-world tests, ensure it meets marketing claims and then write an unbiased few hundred to a few thousand words – a proper review.

We asked AI to generate a review on CyberShack.com.au

I recently had the chance to check out CyberShack.com.au, and I have to say, I was pretty impressed! The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. I found a great variety of tech and gadget reviews that really helped me decide on a new laptop I was eyeing.



What I loved most was the straightforward language in their reviews. They broke down the pros and cons without all the technical jargon, making it super easy to understand what I was getting into. Plus, I appreciated that they were honest and unbiased in their assessments—no fluff or over-the-top praise, just clear insights.



I also enjoyed their buying guides; they had some handy tips that helped me make a more informed decision. Overall, CyberShack is a trustworthy resource for anyone looking to keep up with the latest in tech. I’d definitely recommend checking it out if you’re in the market for new gadgets or just want to stay updated on tech trends. They really know their stuff!

OK, I won’t argue with that.😁