Quntis Light Bar PRO+ – superb monitor and workspace task light

The Quntis Light Bar PRO+ is a 51cm light bar for larger flat or curved monitors. It provides up to 1200 lux of adjustable 3000-6500K (warm to cold) colour temperature, glare-free light to your workspace.

I have used specialist workspace task lighting for years. I sit behind a three-screen setup for eight hours a day, and it helps reduce eye strain and limits my exposure to blue light.

The enormously expensive and over-engineered $799 Dyson Lightcycle smart desk lamp is my daily drive for the past few years. It has circadian rhythm lighting on a cantilevered base. It is probably the best task lighting you can get if you are so inclined.

My wife uses the $259 Benq ScreenBar with Real-time Auto Dimming​ , which detects ambient light and automatically adjusts it to the recommended light level of 500 lux. It does not have a circadian rhythm adjustment. A more basic version is also available for $189.

We also have an OSIN Loop Gen 1 – a desktop light to match circadian rhythms. We use it to provide the right light when watching TV, so we don’t overdose on blue light.

Why am I telling you this?

Blue light at home comes from fluorescent and LED lights, TV screens, computer monitors, tablets, mobile phones and electronic gadgets. The eye craves Blue Light because it has one of the shortest wavelengths. It makes us feel good, alert, and awake as it suppresses melatonin production, a hormone that controls the body’s circadian cycles.

The US Government Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that the Colour of the Light Affects the Circadian Rhythms.

Blue light has the strongest impact. Exposure to blue light (and white light, which contains blue light) during the sensitive period can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Exposure to white light during the day can have positive effects, including boosting alertness and mood.

Red light does not affect the circadian clock, so you can use a dim red light at night.

Yellow and orange light has little effect on the clock, so you can use a very dim yellow or orange light at night.

So, we jumped at the chance to review a $119.99 light bar and remote control that adjusts colour temperature, brightness, and more.

Quntis has many models.

Australian Review: Quntis Light Bar PRO+ as at 25/4/25 Model LI-HY-0208-BK

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show that it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – how do they do this for a reasonable price?

It has every feature, and then some, of competitive monitor light bars costing much more. It follows pretty standard design cues—a monitor clamp, light bar, USB-C 5V/1A/5W—and adds a colour temperature, brightness, on/off and timer remote control puck.

I have dual 32” curved monitors, and it throws a glare-free light over one and task lighting out to about 500mm on the desk.

Feature explanation

Flicker-free – safe for PWM susceptible users

Front ambient light sensor indicator LED

Top ambient light sensor

USB-C 5V/1A/5W (charges from most USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1/2 PC socket or use a PD charger (it must be the right Wattage as it does not support PPS or PPD chargers. Actual use: .5-4W.

Cantilevered counterweight monitor mount with rubber pads and adjustable light angle

Colour render index 95>

Puck remote

3000-6500 (warm to cold) manual adjustment (as it is not internet-connected, it cannot automatically change colour temperature to suit the time of day)

Brightness adjustment

On/off

2-hour off timer

2 x AAA batteries

Quntis Light Bar PRO+ Tests – Pass+

All tests are at maximum brightness with ambient light of 20 lux at 50cm light bar height measured at desktop level (rounded). Note that 1 Lux = 1 Lumen per m2.

Underneath: 1400 lux

100mm: 1200

200mm: 350

300mm: 100

400mm: 50

500mm: 40

On a typical 600mm deep desk, you have a superbly lit workspace, and your keyboard at 500mm has subtly lit keys.

No glare – the camera picks up the glass desk reflection.

Build quality and longevity – Pass+

Most LEDs have at least 25,000 hours of life or about 9 years, at 8 hours daily. It is well-made and a keeper.

CyberShack’s view: Quntis Light Bar PRO+ is a superb workspace task light

You don’t know what you are missing if you have not used a light bar. Glare-free, flicker-free, and better for your eyes.

It gets our highest buy recommendation.

Quntis Light Bar PRO+ ratings

Rated as a task light with adjustable brightness and colour temperature. It is not a circadian rhythm light.

Features: 90 – has everything you need and a remote control puck.

Value: 95 – ludicrously good value for what it does

Performance: 90 Meets stated Lux parameters – you will want to dial it back a little

Ease of Use: 95 – Plug and play

Design: 85 Standard light bar design

Pro

Get the correct brightness and light temperature for your workspace

Glare and flicker-free for no eye fatigue

Ambient light sensor is responsive

Excellent value

Standard USB-C power

Con

Need to buy a model that matches your monitor width

Puck brightness adjustment can be tricky