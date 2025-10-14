New D-Link DMS-1250 Series Switches Deliver Multi-Gigabit Power and Performance

D-Link A/NZ has expanded its business networking lineup with three new D-Link DMS-1250 Series Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed PoE+ Switches. Designed for modern workplaces, these switches deliver faster connectivity, intelligent power management, and reliable performance for bandwidth-heavy tasks.

The new models – DMS-1250-28P, DMS-1250-28, and DMS-1250-18P – feature 2.5G Ethernet ports for high-speed data transfer and 10G SFP+ uplink ports for seamless connectivity. The PoE++ versions also offer impressive power budgets of up to 475W, making them ideal for powering access points, IP cameras, and other devices across the network.

The D-Link DMS-1250 Series is designed for small and medium businesses that need secure, scalable networking.

With advanced Layer 2+ management, 6kV surge protection, and RADIUS/TACACS+ authentication, these switches provide dependable performance even under demanding conditions.

Smart PoE management ensures consistent power delivery. Features like Perpetual PoE and Fast PoE keep devices powered during reboots or maintenance. Internal fans automatically adjust across five cooling levels to prevent overheating while maintaining quiet operation.

These switches also integrate seamlessly with D-Link’s Nuclias Connect and D-View 8 management platforms, giving IT administrators centralised control and real-time network visibility. From powering Wi-Fi access points to supporting IP surveillance, the DMS-1250 Series delivers dependable connectivity across business networks.

Available now from D-Link Australia, New Zealand, and authorised partners, pricing starts at AU$1,499.95 for the DMS-1250-28, AU$1,899.95 for the DMS-1250-18P, and AU$2,699.95 for the DMS-1250-28P.

For businesses demanding faster speeds, smarter power, and stronger network management, the D-Link DMS-1250 Series is built to perform.

For more information visit www.dlink.com.au more reviews from Cybershack here.