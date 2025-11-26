World War Privacy Part 8 is about reducing the amount of personal data that can be harvested by Google. We will look at Android and the millions of Android apps in another World War Privacy article.

We all know that Google invented Android to offer a free ARM-based smartphone operating system as an alternative to Apple. It is used by more than 75% of phones. It then invented all sorts of indispensable free apps like Gmail, Maps, Chrome, and many more to make it easy to use Google services.

But remember, if the product is free, then the product is you.

Now I am not so concerned with Google (essentially an online advertising company) knowing all about me, as it is a closed ecosystem using that data to laser focus advertising to us. Google pledges that it does not sell you data – it does not need to. Read Can you trust Google? Yes, but it depends on your definition.

There is one thing Google cannot control. The data that third-party apps or websites collect. So, if it shows you an advertisement for product X, the moment you click that link, whatever data you allow is collected by that website or app.

World War Privacy Part 8: Gag Google is in two parts: Google and later Android and Play Store Apps

Google security and privacy settings are not just on the phone

The first place to start is to sign in to your Google Account. If you have multiple Google accounts (Gmail addresses), you will need to do this on each. Select Data & Privacy, and don’t worry, you cannot stuff this up.

Take the Privacy Checkup (vital first step as the settings relate to using this).

It guides you through things like how to recover an inactive account (essential for us oldies). It then helps you review your key privacy settings. Each screen has a sub-screen where you turn things off.

Web & App Activity settings

You can safely turn off (uncheck the tick boxes) all settings. If a tick is greyed out, you may have to enable the main heading to uncheck that and then disable the heading.

The one thing that you may wish to leave enabled is Backup

Tucked down at the bottom of that screen is Personalised Ads. Turn this off.

YouTube History settings

Disable

Review how your ads are personalised

It has already been disabled.

Review what profile info others see

Click on your Gmail address, and you can change:

Your name (We suggest using your initials instead.

Don’t add a picture

Don’t nominate gender

Lie about your birthday (perhaps deduct 10 years)

Don’t provide any other information

Review your third-party connections

It will list Apps and hardware like Google TV and Microsoft (if you use Outlook). You need these

What you are looking for are devices and apps you don’t recognise. If you delete them, don’t worry – you can sign in on the TV or app again.

Review how your phone numbers are used

Check that any phone numbers belong to you. When you click the correct number

Set it as the primary number

Disable Better sharing on Google

Disable Better ads & Google services

You should also see a list of devices with that number. Disable any that are not current.

Review what you share on YouTube

Disable

Google is to be congratulated on the Security Checkup ‘Wizard’ as it makes it very simple to check key settings.

While you are in your account, have a look at the other menu items.

Your devices

A list of the devices used to access your account. If there are any old phones, tablets, or PCs, scroll down to Manage Devices, and you can sign out of these.

CyberShack’s view: World War Privacy Part 8: Gag Google is about your Google Account

Sorry to labour the point. There is much more you can do on your Android smartphone, and that is coming.

Google is no worse or better than Apple or Microsoft, and I feel more comfortable with it.