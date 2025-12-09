Aiper Scuba X1: The essential poolbot with heaps of benefits (review)

The Aiper Scuba X1 is its ‘essential’ model, but it has features usually found on premium poolbots like Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and app control, front and rear roller brushes, a 3um filter and a handy charging cradle.

Aiper has decided that all its 2025 robots have some ‘intelligence’ compared to the traditional pre-programmed path type.

This does not have ‘mapping’ like the X1 Pro and Pro Max (mapping is like a robot vacuum cleaner that builds a map of your home and allows for the robot to know precisely where it is), but it has WavePath, WaveLine and sensors to handle non-standard shaped pools. If you have a different shape or sloping fillet (wall to floor curve), the X1 Pro is better.

The main difference between models is the recommended pool capacity.

X1: 200m2 and up to 20m long, 25,200LPH, 4 motor and 14 sensors.

X1 Pro: As above: 26 sensors.

X1 Pro Max: 300m2 and 30m length, 32,000LPH, 9 motor, 40 sensors. Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max – what doesn’t it do?

Australian Review: Aiper Scuba X1 Model PRT1

As of 9/12/25. Firmware 1.2.00 App 2.3.11

Website Aiper AU

Product page

Manual (English from page 131) RRP $1,999.99 but seen as low as $1,699.99



Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225. This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer’s defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

45 Day no-questions-asked return policy. Contact: 1800 497 023 (8 AM to 8 PM AEST/AEDT seven days a week) or use email or live chat. Made in China Company Established in 2017 by Richard Wang. HQ in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Earlier products were launched via Kickstarter. Aiper claims to make the world’s best cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner. As journalists, we must ignore unsubstantiated claims. More CyberShack Pool Robot Reviews Inbox Robot, charger, wireless charger dock, and pool hook

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How we test

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment. We test for:

Compliance with Australian standards.

Battery life and recharge times.

Cleaning efficiency and time.

Pool cleanliness (subjective).

Ease of use.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Compliance with marketing claims.

We cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Aiper is confident in its products and offers a 45-day return policy.

First Impression – substantial

In June 2024, I reviewed the Aiper Scuba S1 pool robot – no-fuss, no app, just simple cleaning and later the Aiper Scuba S1 Pro – a pool robot with a 3um ultra-fine algae/silt filter, Aiper asked us to keep them to be able to assess extended use. I am pleased to say that in a combined 1500 or so uses, they are as good as the day they were delivered.

And that is a point I want to emphasise. We have reviewed several other brands, and one that I won’t mention had a huge breakdown rate. The issue was water getting into the charge port and affecting the battery. A simple fix, but the company largely ignored customer pleas for service. It was unnecessary, caused the owners and us much angst, and we won’t review their equipment any more.

So while we cannot test for longevity, we do our best to assess build quality and to make sure that there is good local support. We now list the contact phone numbers and service centre addresses.

Back to Aiper Scuba X1

Of all the robot vacuums we have tested, the 2024 Scuba S1 and S1 Pro have had no issues.

I use the S1 twice a week for our simple rectangle, square edge filllet/floor pool. It’s simply a matter of charge, chuck in the pool, retrieve and rinse and repeat.

But we use the S1 Pro when the neighbours’ Norfolk Pine fronds prodigiously ‘defecates’ in our pool, and the extra power and ultrafine 3um filter does a better job.

The X1 is the successor to the excellent S1. The key differences are:

Ultra-fine 3um filter insert.

Front and rear silicon roller scrubbers.

Wi-Fi and an app for firmware updates and basic controls.

Charge dock.

More sensors, including ultrasonic front and side.

Set up – Wi-Fi or BT

Download the Aiper app for Android or iOS. Set up is initially by Bluetooth or QR code, and then you can connect to home Wi-Fi. HINT: Do this near your router or mesh satellite, as you may not have sufficient Wi-Fi strength near the pool or in your garage.

It is mesh aware and can connect to a 2.4 GHz network or a combined 2.4/5GHz SSID. If you have issues connecting, change your router encryption from WPA3 to WPA2.

Wi-Fi and BT don’t work underwater – not for any cordless poolbot. There is an optional solar-powered (DC backup) $679.99 Aiper HydroComm Pro (not tested) for Wi-Fi when underwater. It also reports temperature, pH level, salt level, EC and ORP and gives a water quality analysis. It requires calibration powders. its overkill for the Aiper Scuba X1.

First use

The app or the on-device buttons allow for:

Smart: Walls, tile line, floor

Floor:

Walls only

Schedule (app only. Does the floor every two days – usually enough for 2-3 cleans)

Charge time is up to four hours using the supplied charge cradle. It has a charge port, but that is best left sealed.

Turn it on (Power button), place it in the pool and away it goes.

It can use either

Adaptive (curved or irregular shape), which takes longer

S-shaped cleaning path. It will cross the pool, also called U-shaped

That is it!

Filter – Exceed

I doubt that you will find both a 3um and 150um filter box in any decent poolbot at this price.

I had been away for a week, and the pool had been cleaned before I left with the Scuba S1. I was gobsmacked at how black the X1’s 3um filter was. Unlike many ‘hepa’ filters, this is a fine but thick sock that you can take off and hose it really clean.

The basket holds 5 litres, and its design means no backflow of filter gunk when you lift it out of the pool.

Remember, if you did not use a poolbot with a 3um filter, all that gunk would end up in the pool filter. That can be a real chore to clean, not to mention the loss of water in backwashing.

The filter was filthy – but easy to clean.

How does it clean? Pass+

It features suction and dual active front and rear silicon rollers. Most lower-priced models have only single rollers. I noticed some algae growing in the floor/wall fillet, and this removed it beautifully. The tile line was particularly dirty from the tree, and once again, it cleaned very well.

IP Rating: Pass+

It has an IPX8 rating up to 3m. With the Scuba S1, I often forgot to take it out of the pool, leaving it submerged for up to a week without any problems.

Battery: Pass+

The Aiper Scuba X1 is powered by a 21.6V/7.8A/196W Lithium-Ion battery, providing up to 180 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

In our tests on Smart and S-Shaped, we achieved approximately 164 minutes with 15% battery remaining.

Aiper does not specify the total number of battery recharge cycles, but since it is warranted for three years, it should be at least 1000 cycles. Like all Lithium-ion batteries, the depth of discharge ranges from 80% down to 15% before it stops working.

Aiper recommends that you charge where you have Wi-Fi coverage to allow notifications and firmware updates. Like any Li-Ion battery, do not charge it inside. You can leave it on the dock as it disconnects power when charged.

Maintenance – Pass+

The caterpillar tracks, mesh filter basket, 3μm filter inserts, and two silicon rollers are user-replaceable. Based on our excellent experience with the 2024 Scuba S1 and Pro being used at least weekly, replacements may only be necessary after several years. The caveat is that if you have an abrasive pool surface, you might wear out the silicon roller and caterpillar tracks more quickly than in a tiled pool.

There are how-to videos here (select Aiper Scuba X1).

Pool types – Pass+

It is recommended for concrete, fibreglass, pebblecrete, mosaic tiles, and vinyl-lined pools (most robot cleaners won’t handle vinyl liners).

CyberShack’s view: Aiper Scuba X1 does a great job – no fuss

Before I sum up, I want to mention Aiper trolls (probably hired by competitors) who flood the web with fake one- and two-star reviews. Their language is always similar, and claims of poor performance either don’t relate to the device or are so absurd that they should be ignored. Yes, I have seen this before, particularly in emerging categories.

I am not saying ignore user reviews, but be very discerning. I have been using the previous Scuba S1 series for over 12 months, and I have no issues at all. In fact, one of our readers bought the Scuba S1 Pro and reports that when she needed Aiper Australia Support, it was friendly and efficient.

My take: I trust Aiper until any reader tells me otherwise.

Here is my opinion

I don’t need many smarts for my pool, hence the Aiper Scuba S1 did all I needed. And its successor, the Scuba X1, does even more. But we test in a variety of pools, and you can see where some AI could improve the clean, especially on curved fillets, ledges (if it fits) and for irregular shaped pools.

We have the Scuba X1 Pro here for review. While it has essentially the same shape and size, it adds

AI

Mapping

ToF front sensor

Debris detection

Multi-zone cleaning

FlexiPath cleaning

Ledges and shelves (with caveats)

Aiper Scuba X1 rating

Note that we now use 70/100 as a pass mark. This is an entry-level, essential poolbot and does more than most brands do.

Features: 85. It is a simple poolbot, but caterpillar tracks add considerable value for wall and tile line cleaning.

Value: 85. It offers better value than comparable ‘simple’ poolbots.

Performance: 85. It meets expectations, and the 3um filter is excellent.

Ease of use: 85 – charge, chuck, sit back and relax

Design: 85. It is well-made and has a nice design.

Pro

Very easy to operate.

Decent 100-minute battery life.

Cleans above the tile line.

Does not use the pool filter motor or clog the filter.

Now with a 180 and 3um filter

Con

None except to suggest you consider the X1 Pro as well