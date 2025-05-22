Stoov personal heating with Dutch style (review)

Stoov personal heating devices are economical and efficient – they heat the person, not the air around them. The Dutch style and quality are a bonus.

Following our 2024 guide update Winter is here – time to think about portable heaters (which has not changed enough to warrant a 2025 update), we received lots of feedback to explore personal heating. This means the device heats the person, not the air around them. We also got feedback that we needed to cover electric blankets, throw rugs, rechargeable hot water bottles, pillows and ‘hugs’.

So, we looked for items with some tech, not just plug-in ‘blankies’. The result is a series of reviews that have proven beyond doubt that personal heating saves heaps of energy. Of course, the cost of buying the device is another story.

Stoov is an acknowledged expert in personal heating, using rechargeable 2600mAh lithium-ion batteries, safe infrared heating technology, excellent materials, and various formats to suit needs. Larger batteries for longer use are available at extra cost.

The Stoov personal heating range

Homey: a replacement for a hot water bottle that can last all night (Grey Felt $159 and Pepper Pink Velvet $169)

Ploove Original: a 45 x 45cm cushion (Original $159 plus $15-20 fabric options including canvas, knitted, outdoor, velvet, and woolly).

Ploov Large: 45 x 60cm cushion (Dark grey, mid green $174 and Woolly Beige $189)

Big Hug and Hug XL: a 40 x 110 or 45 x 135cm heating pad for a lounge, dining or office chair (ranges from $204 to $224)

One: a 40 x 40cm flat heated seating cushion (Outdoor, canvas $189)

Prices include delivery, and there are some discounts on the Stoov AU website.

Because we have the whole range, each with three heat settings and optionally a larger 4500mAh battery, we do not have the time to measure each for energy use. This combined review covers use, effectiveness, and whether Joe and Jane Average would buy them.

Stoov personal heating technology

Each Stoov comes with an external cover in a choice of fabrics

Original: A kind of thick felt made from recyclable synthetic fibres

Woolly: Polyester and acrylic ‘wool-like’ texture

Knitted: Cotton and acrylic

Outdoor Premium: 100% Revyva made from recycled PETR bottles for outdoor use

Velvet: Ultra-soft plush velvet made from recycled PET

Stonewash canvas 100% organic cotton. Hard wearing.

Battery

Next is a 12V/2.6A/25.2W wall charger with a visual LED to indicate charging (Red) or charging (Green). It plugs into a Stoov controller and charges the battery.

The standard battery is 10/8V/2.6A/28W and is 80 (H) x 65 (W) x 25mm (D) x 195g. The extended battery is 10.8V/4.5A/48.6W and is 80 x 70 x 30mm x 275g and fits into a pocket in the Stoov product. To be clear, the battery goes inside the product.

These are lithium-ion batteries <100W; the same precautions should be taken when charging. We consider these a low risk for indoor charging and use.

The Stoov controller ‘red tag’ protrudes from the product and has an on/off switch, a charger connector, and a three-setting heating level button.

Infrared heating – the good one

It uses IR-C long-wave Infrared, solid-state heating. Essentially, these electromagnetic waves penetrate 1-3mm into the skin for almost instant warmth. This is harmless, unlike short-wave IR-A or medium-wave IR-B, which can penetrate deeper and require specialist use.

IR-C can reduce stress, improve joint flexibility and blood circulation, and relieve some pain.

Australian Review: Stoov personal heating products

Website Company

Homey

Ploov

Big Hug/XL

One

Spare covers and accessories Price See Stoov range above. Warranty 2-year ACL includes support but excludes fair wear and tear and shipping costs Made in Stoov was established in 2014 in the Netherlands by Teun van Leijsen. The vision is a range of sustainable, portable heat sources that would keep people warm, appeal to design enthusiasts, and benefit the planet. Company Stoov was established in 2014 in Holland by Teun van Leijsen. The vision is a range of sustainable, portable heat sources that would keep people warm, appeal to design enthusiasts, and benefit the planet. More CyberShack Personal Heating series

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – wonderfully packaged and superb quality

They look superb in their environmentally friendly boxes. The quick start guides look good, but fooled even an old techie like me. I understand that you must charge batteries; I now understand that the battery must go inside the Stoov and that charging is via the Stoov controller’s red tab’.

It does not specifically tell you that there is a three-level pressure switch in addition to the on/off switch. It’s all good now.

The quality of materials, covers and accessories is superb.

How to use

Charge (this takes about two hours for the 2600mAh and four hours for the 4500mAh), press the heat level button for 1, 2, or 3. You can also use the Stoov during charging.

Heating time is almost immediate.

Homey is a replacement for a hot water bottle. It is soft, spongy, and about the same size. It can reach 45°, which is verging on uncomfortable but nowhere near dangerous. It is perfect for quickly warming feet and hands. We found level 2 the best for all-night use.

Ploov is a heated pillow you would put behind your back or neck for support.

Big Hug is for a chair. It is not a heated throw, but it could be used as a small one or a heated rug.

One (flat chair pillow) is more for outside use and lower ambient temperatures.

How hot

Heat levels must be fit for purpose. For example, Hugs are to warm the person sitting in the chair. Homey is to keep warm all night. Ploov and One are smaller pillows. Each controller has three levels. These are approximate figures taken with an IR thermometer at 20cm from the Stoov surface material. They do not take into account the IR-C effect on the skin. The ambient temperature was 20°.

Item Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Homey hot bottle 25 35 45 Ploov pillow 25 35 45 Big Hug chair throw 25 30 35 One flat pillow 25 35 45

Battery life – at least a few hours – depends

We did not have time to conduct 4 items x 3 heat levels. During our tests, Homey on Level 2 lasted about 8 hours. Big hug on level 3 has a bigger area and lasted about 4 hours. Stoov provides fairly accurate estimates.

Energy saving – Exceed

Although the charger is rated at 240V/200W, it consumes about 30W while charging. At 40 cents per kW, that is 2.5 cents for 5-10 hours of use—a negligible cost.

But the question is, can these replace heaters, air conditioners, etc?

The answer lies with you. Can you see yourself using the Homey (we do), the Big Hug (ditto), or a Ploov or One (ditto)?

We use these when the ambient temperature is <18° instead of other heating methods. When the temperature gets to <14°, we turn on the AC to take the room chill off or the fan/heater (very inefficient) to create a heated microzone. Then we return to Stoov.

We suspect Joe and Jane Average will look at the capital cost and, while attracted by the Dutch ingenuity, may pass.

The more well-heeled will love Stoov, and the infirmed and sedentary will be delighted with Homey and Ploov.

I can also see the grey nomads, campers, granny flats, and small home markets adopting these.

Maintenance – Pass+

Stoov outer covers are removable and are machine- or hand-washable. The internals are not.

Batteries should last several years and are user-replaceable.

CyberShack’s view – Stoov personal heating is a well-heeled enthusiast product that deserves wider acceptance.

While on the personal heating crusade, we discovered/proved how wasteful using heaters, central heating, floor heating, and air conditioners are. There is a broad misunderstanding that fan heaters, etc., are cheap.

This category is called PHD (personal heating devices), and there are many more – foot heaters, scarf heaters, socks, gloves, plug-in onesies, dog/cat sleep baskets, etc., that aim to heat the person, not the space.

Now that we have experienced electric blankets, throws and Stoov, we will never return to other space heating methods.

The Catch-22: Are there personal cooling devices that are just as effective? We hope to find out soon.

Rating

We won’t formally allocate a rating as we have no benchmarks against which to rate. Let’s say that if you have the budget, you will be buying a long-lasting and effective PHD that we consider a 10/10.

Features: Stoov uses standard components to make specific-purpose PHDs. I cannot think of anything that could be added to enhance the experience.

Value: Expensive, but these are premium products that you will keep for many years and reduce energy use.

Performance: They do what they claim easily and efficiently.

Ease of Use: After understanding the system, they are straightforward to use. The charger is relatively fast, and the LED indicators make it easy to remember to unplug. You can use it while charging or leave it connected for all-day/night use.

Design: Holland is often considered part of Scandinavia (it is not) and has many Nordic design cues in its architecture and products. The gear is very well made, with replacement batteries and covers.

Pro

Delivers IR-C heat efficiently to your body

Very low cost to charge and run

High-quality materials

Large choice of styles and fabrics

Con