Samsung IFA 2025 launches the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, Tab S10 Lite and Buds3 FE

Samsung IFA 2025 has launched the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, Tab S10 Lite and Buds 3 FE, adding to its already huge smartphone, tablet and audio ecosystem.

Samsung IFA 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The FE ‘Fan Edition’ brings many of the features of the S25 down to a more affordable price – $1099 for 8/128GB.

FE was an important entry point for Samsung. In 2024,

26% of Australian buyers graduated from its A-series to FE

20% of older S-Series users replaced it with an FE

21% of older FE series users replaced it with a new FE

32” of FE series users upgraded to an S-Series

These are pretty impressive figures and help keep Samsung users ‘in the tent’.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE base specs compared to S25 entry-level

While we are comparing it with the entry-level S25, it has the same screen size as the S25+.

Item Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 Price $1099 8/128

$1199 8/256

$1399 8/512

Telcos may sell this on a lock-in plan for less.

No pre-order specials. S25 $987 (RRP $1387) 12/256GB

S25+ RRP $1687 12/256GB S25 Ultra $1787 (RRP $2337) 12/512GB Colour Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy Samsung Phone site Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – The value S24+(2024 review) Which Samsung Galaxy S25-series is for you? Screen 6.7” 2340 x 1080 Dynamic AMOLED

1900 nits peak

8-bit/16.7m colours

120/240/480 Hz PWM

Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.2” 2340 x 1080 LPTO AMOLED 2600 nits peak

Same

Same

Same SoC Samsung Exynos 2400 4nm Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy 3nm AI 8GB provides limited on-device AI including Google Gemini, Now Bar and Circle to search. Base RAM/Storage GB 8/128GB 12/128 UFS 3.0 Camera Rear 50 bins to 12.5MP OIS Wide 12MP Ultra-wide 8MP Telephoto. OIS 3X Optical Same Same 10MP Telephoto OIS 3X Optical Selfie 12MP Fixed 12MP PDAF Wi-Fi 6E 7 BT 5.3 5.4 USB 3.2 OTG 3.2 Display Port 1.2 and OTG Battery mAh 4900

45W Capable

25W Qi 4000 (4900 on S25+)

25W (45W S25+)

15W Qi2 Phone signal strength (estimate) City and Suburbs City and Suburbs

Regional and possible rural SIM SIM and eSIM or 2 x eSIM Same Speakers Stereo Stereo hi-res 32-bit/384 kHz Size 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm x 190g S25 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm x 162g S25+ 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm x 190g IP 68 Same Android 15

7 years of OS upgrades

7 years of security patches Now 16

Same

Same

The processor difference is quite significant. It may look like an S25, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the S-25 series significantly outperforms the Samsung Exynos 2400 in CPU and GPU performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities (rating 90 to 75). In any case, the FE only has 8GB of RAM, which is insufficient for most on-device Samsung AI.

A fair comparison is the AnTuTu benchmark – Exynos 2400 is 1,777,2163 versus SD 8 Elite at 2,193,701.

The Samsung modem is strictly for city and suburbs use, where you have decent Band 3 and Band 28 coverage. The S25 with SD8 Elite is suitable for rural use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

It will come in two sizes: Ultra 14.6” and standard 11”. We don’t have many details.

Screen: 11” 2560 x 1600, 8-bit/16.7 million colours, 120Hz AMOLED OR 14.6” 2960 x 1848, 8-bit/16.7m colours, 120Hz AMOLED. Both HDR10+

14.6” 2960 x 1848, 8-bit/16.7m colours, 120Hz AMOLED. Both HDR10+ Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 8-core, 3nm

NPU: 890 for generative and argentic Google and Samsung AI on the device.

GPU: Arm Immortalis-G925 MC12

RAM: 12GB (16GB for 1TB version

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB (14.9” only)

Camera rear: 13MP AF Wide and 8MP fixed Ultrawide

Camera Selfie: 12MP Fixed

Wi-Fi: 11” 6E and 14.6” 7 BE

BT: 5.4

USB-C: 3.2 Genm 1 5Gbps supports USB-C to HDMI DeX, screen mirror and second screen. No mountable external storage.

Sound: Stereo speakers (4)

Battery: 11” 8400 mAh 45W capable, 14.6” 11600 mAh 45W capable

Available in Wi-Fi and LTE models (with GPS)

Size: 11” 253.8 x 165.3 x 5.5 mm x 482 and 14.6” 326.7 x 208.3 x 5.5 mm x 692g.

New S-Pen looks like a hexagonal pencil (inbox). Magnetic attachment.

Samsung Tablet site

From: Harvey Norman, Amazon, Bing Lee, Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Office Works

Pre-order incentive: Galaxy Tab S11 or Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and save $200 towards a storage upgrade. Excludes Harvey Norman offering a bonus Book Cover Keyboard Slim (Valued between $299 and $399).

Price

Item Wi-Fi 5G and Wi-Fi Tab S11 12GB +128/256/512 $1399/1599/1799 Add $250 Tab S11Ultra + 12GB + 256/512 $2029/2299 Add $250 Tab S11 Ultra 16GB/1TB $2799 Add $250

Samsung S10 Lite

It is a scaled-back version of the current 2024 tab S10 series. It saves money by using

Screen: 10.9” 2112 x 1320, 90Hz TFT LCD screen

Processor: Entry-level Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC 5nm

NPU: No and no AI

RAM/Storage: 6/128GB/microSD to 2TB or 8/256GB/microSD

Rear/Front camera: 8MP/5 1080p@30fps

Comms: Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3 and USB-2.0 (no Dex)

Stereo speakers (2)

Battery: 8000 mAh 25W capable, 2-hour charge

Size: 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.6 mm x 524g

Android 15 and 7+7 OS upgrades and security patches.

S-Pen capable (inbox)

Price: Wi-Fi/LTE 128GB base TBA

Website: 5G and Wi-Fi

While this is nowhere near the power of the Tab S11, it provides a good entry-level tablet above the Tab A-series for speed and performance.

Buds3 FE

These are the Fan Edition versions of its Buds3 and Pro. Same style, triangle stalk, and in-ear silicon tip. They come in black and grey.

ANC: Yes

Ambient Sound: Yes

Spatial sound: If the host device decodes it

Custom EQ in App: Yes

Speaker:11mm

Battery: ANC on/off 6/8.5 Hours

Charge: USB-C (no wireless)

IP: IP54

BT: Unknown but no Auracast support

Auto switch between Samsung devices (must use a Samsung phone and an account)

Can access Google Gemini on the phone

Inbox: S/M/L ear tips

US site for details (care: US pricing). Samsung AU Buds site

Price: TBA

