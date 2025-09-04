Samsung IFA 2025 launches the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, Tab S10 Lite and Buds3 FE

4 Sep, 2025
By Ray Shaw
IFA 2025
Samsung IFA 2025

Samsung IFA 2025 has launched the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, Tab S10 Lite and Buds 3 FE, adding to its already huge smartphone, tablet and audio ecosystem.

Samsung IFA 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The FE ‘Fan Edition’ brings many of the features of the S25 down to a more affordable price – $1099 for 8/128GB.

FE was an important entry point for Samsung. In 2024,

  • 26% of Australian buyers graduated from its A-series to FE
  • 20% of older S-Series users replaced it with an FE
  • 21% of older FE series users replaced it with a new FE
  • 32” of FE series users upgraded to an S-Series

These are pretty impressive figures and help keep Samsung users ‘in the tent’.

Samsung IFA 2025

 Samsung Galaxy S25 FE base specs compared to S25 entry-level

While we are comparing it with the entry-level S25, it has the same screen size as the S25+.

Item Samsung Galaxy S25 FESamsung Galaxy S25
Price$1099 8/128
$1199 8/256
$1399 8/512
Telcos may sell this on a lock-in plan for less.
No pre-order specials.		S25 $987 (RRP $1387)  12/256GB
S25+ RRP $1687 12/256GB S25 Ultra $1787 (RRP $2337)  12/512GB
ColourIcyblue, Jetblack, Navy
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – The value S24+(2024 review)Which Samsung Galaxy S25-series is for you?  
Screen6.7” 2340 x 1080 Dynamic AMOLED
1900 nits peak
8-bit/16.7m colours
120/240/480 Hz PWM
Gorilla Glass Victus+		6.2” 2340 x 1080 LPTO AMOLED 2600 nits peak
Same
Same
Same
SoCSamsung Exynos 2400 4nmQualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy 3nm
AI8GB provides limited on-device AI including Google Gemini, Now Bar and Circle to search.
Base RAM/Storage GB8/128GB12/128 UFS 3.0
Camera Rear50 bins to 12.5MP OIS Wide 12MP Ultra-wide 8MP Telephoto. OIS 3X OpticalSame Same 10MP Telephoto OIS 3X Optical
Selfie12MP Fixed12MP PDAF
Wi-Fi6E7
BT5.35.4
USB3.2 OTG3.2 Display Port 1.2 and OTG
Battery mAh4900
45W Capable
25W Qi		 4000 (4900 on S25+)
25W (45W S25+)
15W Qi2
Phone signal strength (estimate)City and SuburbsCity and Suburbs
Regional and possible rural
SIMSIM and eSIM or 2 x eSIM Same
SpeakersStereoStereo hi-res 32-bit/384 kHz
Size161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm x 190gS25 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm x 162g S25+ 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm x 190g
IP68Same
Android15
7 years of OS upgrades
7 years of security patches		Now 16
Same
Same

The processor difference is quite significant. It may look like an S25, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the S-25 series significantly outperforms the Samsung Exynos 2400 in CPU and GPU performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities (rating 90 to 75). In any case, the FE only has 8GB of RAM, which is insufficient for most on-device Samsung AI.

A fair comparison is the AnTuTu benchmark – Exynos 2400 is 1,777,2163 versus SD 8 Elite at 2,193,701.

The Samsung modem is strictly for city and suburbs use, where you have decent Band 3 and Band 28 coverage. The S25 with SD8 Elite is suitable for rural use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

It will come in two sizes: Ultra 14.6” and standard 11”. We don’t have many details.

  • Screen: 11” 2560 x 1600, 8-bit/16.7 million colours, 120Hz AMOLED OR 14.6” 2960 x 1848, 8-bit/16.7m colours, 120Hz AMOLED. Both HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  8-core, 3nm
  • NPU: 890 for generative and argentic Google and Samsung AI on the device.
  • GPU: Arm Immortalis-G925 MC12
  • RAM: 12GB (16GB for 1TB version
  • Storage: 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB (14.9” only)
  • Camera rear: 13MP AF Wide and 8MP fixed Ultrawide
  • Camera Selfie: 12MP Fixed
  • Wi-Fi: 11” 6E and 14.6” 7 BE
  • BT: 5.4
  • USB-C: 3.2 Genm 1 5Gbps supports USB-C to HDMI DeX, screen mirror and second screen. No mountable external storage.
  • Sound: Stereo speakers (4)
  • Battery: 11” 8400 mAh 45W capable, 14.6” 11600 mAh 45W capable
  • Available in Wi-Fi and LTE models (with GPS)
  • Size: 11” 253.8 x 165.3 x 5.5 mm  x 482 and 14.6” 326.7 x 208.3 x 5.5 mm x 692g.
  • New S-Pen looks like a hexagonal pencil (inbox). Magnetic attachment.
  • Samsung Tablet site
  • From: Harvey Norman, Amazon, Bing Lee, Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Office Works
  • Pre-order incentive: Galaxy Tab S11 or Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and save $200 towards a storage upgrade. Excludes Harvey Norman offering a bonus Book Cover Keyboard Slim (Valued between $299 and $399).
  • Price
ItemWi-Fi5G and Wi-Fi
Tab S11 12GB +128/256/512$1399/1599/1799Add $250
Tab S11Ultra + 12GB + 256/512$2029/2299Add $250
Tab S11 Ultra 16GB/1TB$2799Add $250
Samsung IFA 2025

Samsung S10 Lite

It is a scaled-back version of the current 2024 tab S10 series. It saves money by using

  • Screen: 10.9” 2112 x 1320, 90Hz TFT LCD screen
  • Processor: Entry-level Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC 5nm
  • NPU: No and no AI
  • RAM/Storage: 6/128GB/microSD to 2TB or 8/256GB/microSD
  • Rear/Front camera: 8MP/5 1080p@30fps
  • Comms: Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3 and USB-2.0 (no Dex)
  • Stereo speakers (2)
  • Battery: 8000 mAh 25W capable, 2-hour charge
  • Size: 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.6 mm x 524g
  • Android 15 and 7+7 OS upgrades and security patches.
  • S-Pen capable (inbox)
  • Price: Wi-Fi/LTE 128GB base TBA
  • Website: 5G and Wi-Fi  

While this is nowhere near the power of the Tab S11, it provides a good entry-level tablet above the Tab A-series for speed and performance.

Samsung IFA 2025

Buds3 FE

These are the Fan Edition versions of its Buds3 and Pro. Same style, triangle stalk, and in-ear silicon tip. They come in black and grey.

  • ANC: Yes
  • Ambient Sound: Yes
  • Spatial sound: If the host device decodes it
  • Custom EQ in App: Yes
  • Speaker:11mm
  • Battery: ANC on/off 6/8.5 Hours
  • Charge: USB-C (no wireless)
  • IP: IP54
  • BT: Unknown but no Auracast support
  • Auto switch between Samsung devices (must use a Samsung phone and an account)
  • Can access Google Gemini on the phone
  • Inbox: S/M/L ear tips
  • US site for details (care: US pricing). Samsung AU Buds site
  • Price: TBA

