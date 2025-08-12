Anker SOLIX C1000X 1800W/1056Wh portable power bank – ultra fast charge (review)

Anker SOLIX C1000X is its newest mid-capacity power bank with a 1300W fast charge and 2400W startup surge capacity.

Off-grid has become one of our major categories. Portable power banks have become hot items for emergency backup, camping, RVs, boats and uninterruptible power supplies to keep the Internet, PCs, and TVs running on clean sine wave power.

There are two models – the C1000X has 1300W AC fast charge, and the C1000 has 1000W. In any case, the ultra-fast will charge it in 54 minutes and the standard charge in 72 minutes.

Anker Solix is back – well, it never left

Solix is an Anker brand that we first saw in 2003 when we reviewed the 757 1229Wh portable power bank and the EverFrost fridge.

It went quiet for a while while it set up its own Australian office, warehouse and support. It is now back with a great range of LiFePO4/LFP battery devices.

Portable power stations from 300W/288Wh (review coming) to 6000W/2840Wh

Expansion batteries for the 1000, 2000 and 3000 series to double capacity

Matching portable solar panels from 100 to 400W, including multiple panel capabilities

Portable fridges from 30 and 40 litres fridges to dual zone fridge/freezer 50L capacity

Solix X1 Home Battery ultra-thin 15cm design expandable to 180kWh and models with C5-M certifications, which can withstand corrosion for over 25 years in extreme environments.

Australian Review: Anker Solix C1000X 1800W/1056 Wh portable power bank as of 12 August 2025.

Website C1000 Product page (C1000X page is not available yet)

Website C1000 Product page (C1000X page is not available yet)

Price TBC but expected to be $1499 exclusive of any promotional sales. C1000 is currently on sale for $1049 From Anker Solix and specialist retailers Company Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. Its main markets are the USA, Europe, Japan and Australia.

First Impression – Anker Solix quality

Portable power banks are all similar, but Anker stands out with dual handles (each end), four AC ports, IQ3 2 x USB-C and 2 x USB-A ports, a 12V cigarette lighter socket, and an LED light strip.

The LCD is highly informative, showing up to 14 different stats or statuses.

It comes with a 240V power cable, a DC car charging cable and XT60 solar panel connectors.

It can use an expansion battery, Anker SOLIX BP1000 1056Wh Expansion Battery RRP $1199, but currently on sale at $849.

It is 37.6 x 20.5 x 26.7 cm x 12.9 kg.

Inbox

Anker App

It connects to Bluetooth (for offline) or Wi-Fi (for online) app use.

Battery Life – Pass+

The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries are rated for 3000 full recharge cycles (that is 0-100%) before the capacity drops to 80%. That is over 8 years at one full charge a day.

When in USP passthrough mode, batteries are not being used.

AC Charge – Pass+

Because it uses safe LFP batteries, you can discharge from 100 to 1%. We will not review any power banks with Lithium-ion batteries.

The C1000X has the option of 240V/4.2W/1000W or 240V/5.5A/1300W charging. Our tests were ultra-fast, 54 minutes, and the normal charge is 72 minutes.

There is a warning that using Ultra-fast all the time can affect battery life.

Solar Charge – Pass

It is rated for 11 to 32V/10A or 32 to 60V/12.5A, but not more than 600W DC input.

We recently tested a 400W portable panel with a similar sized power bank, which gives you all the charging facts.

DC car charge – Pass

Typically, a cigarette lighter provides 12V/10A/120W, and you can expect about 10 hours to charge this.

Output 1800W – Pass+

All sockets (AC and DC) share the 1800W output.

AC power output – Pass+

Four sockets can share up to 1800W. It can cope with 2400W for a microsecond to accommodate start-up loads (SurgePad). If the device requires too much power, the unit shuts off to avoid any possible damage.

We tested with 200W output (2 x 100W para floods) and got just over 4.5 hours of use, indicating that its inverter is at least 80% efficient (good).

DC Power out – USB PASS+

Anker has developed IQ3 technology, which is PD and QC3 compatible.

The 100W port can provide 5V/3A, 9V/3A a15V/3A and 20V/5A to 100W maximum. This is not PPS but stepped charging, and your device determines the power it needs.

The 30W port provides 5V/3A, 9V/3A and 12V/2.5A.

The two USB-A ports are 5V/2.4A/12W.

DC output 12V car socket – Pass

It produces 12V/10A/120W.

UPS – Pass

You can use this as a passthrough power UPS with a 20-ms cutover.

Light bar – Pass+

It has three levels of brightness and an SOS function.

IP Rating – Pass

The C1000 is IP65 – few power banks are weather resistant like this.

CyberShack’s view: Anker SOLIX C1000X is a premium quality 1800W/1056Wh portable power bank

We only review the best brands, and Anker is a premium product. Its competition is EcoFlow and Bluetti.

If there is one message to take away, it’s that a portable power bank is just like a fuel tank on a car. In that case, DC 1056Wh before the AC inverter efficiency produces about 900Wh of usable AC power. That means (as Harvey Norman says), the biggest mistake is buying something too small for your needs.

LED overhead light 5-10W

Wi-Fi router varies from 10-50W

Laptop varies from 60-100W

USB devices range from 1 to 100+W

Monitors 30W

TV 55-65” FTA/Streaming 100/200+W

Portable fridge 50-60W

Fridge 50-60W

Kettle/jug usually 1000+W

Slow cooker 200W

Air Fryer or multi-cooker 1500-2000W

Microwave 1000-1200W

To put that in perspective, you could run a microwave for about an hour!

The LCD will show how much power is being used by each port, and it’s a matter of mixing and matching. I like that you can get an extra battery for over DC 2000Wh (AC 1800Wh).

If you are not familiar with portable power banks, read our guide, Portable Power Stations – power on the go.

Anker SOLIX C1000X Rating

We will rate it as a camping and outdoors system with occasional use as an emergency backup.

Features: 85—It has many charging options that can be used together. It can also power many 230V, DC, and USB devices.

Value: 85—It is comparable to other reputable brands, but depending on use, you will need may need a range of accessories and cables at extra cost.

Performance: 85 – It appears to have decent inverter efficiency (90%+) and uses a small amount of idle power. It is rated at DC 1056Wh, but we got closer to AC 900Wh in tests – very good.

Ease of use: 85 – 12.9kg is manageable. Otherwise, the unit is plug, charge and play. The app adds value via firmware updates and sets efficiency parameters. The 5-year warranty is excellent, and the 3000 charge cycle battery (still holds 80%) reflects quality LiFePO4 batteries.

Design: 85 – I like the integrated carry handles. Something this big needs an overall IP rating.