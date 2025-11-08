Free NBN Router advice is back by incredibly popular demand

CyberShack gave free NBN Router advice to over 230 readers during August and September with a 100% success rate. Readers have been pleading for renewed access to this service, so it’s back with one small request.

All we ask is that you donate (whatever you think the advice is worth), in CyberShack’s name, to the Smith Family to help give children in need access to tailored out-of-school learning support and mentoring programs, to help them catch up, keep up, and stay motivated in school. Our kids are our future.

Or if you don’t donate, why not suggest to 10 friends that they subscribe to our newsletter – do something nice for them.

Here is what we need to know to help you. Please understand that we do not sell anything, don’t take commissions and do not pass on leads. Our advice is unbiased and based on the success stories of our readers.

The problem

While NBN FTTP and HFC can reach speeds of 2000/500 Mbps, but more typically need to handle the new base rate of 500/50Mbps. Most existing Crappy NBN Modems can’t deliver that speed. It’s like having a V8 car running on two cylinders.

But there is a secondary issue, and that is how to get that 500/50 Mbps around the house.

Our advice covers the right router, and we do a WiFi heat map to let you know coverage and if you need a mesh system.

How to access Free NBN Router advice

First read read about what we learned. Crappy NBN modems – the lessons we learned from our free advice. We learned many things, but most of all that the NBN Reseller does not give a rats about whether its modem will work in your home.

Next, subscribe to our free weekly email (if you have not already)—no catch, no junk mail – just an overview of last week’s articles every week.

What we need to give free NBN Router advice

Send an email to [email protected] with the following:

All information is securely deleted after we respond to you.

Optionally, your street address (it helps to use Google Street View to work out home/street orientation and whether we need to cover outside areas.

Optionally, your phone number if we need a quick chat.

What type of NBN do you have: FTTP, HFC, FTTP, FTTC, etc.

NBN provider and plan speed.

What brand/model of modem/router is attached to the NBN? A clear photo of the router label helps.

What brand/model of booster/extender/mesh satellite is used, if any? Ditto

Do you have or need a landline?

A home floor plan is mandatory. It does not matter if it’s a builder’s plan, one from a real estate advertisement or even a hand-drawn one. If you supply a photo of the plan, make sure that it is readable.

We need you to mark on the plan:

Where the NBN Network Termination Device (NTD) is (that is, the internal Ethernet box with a UNI-D1 port) or if it’s FTTP/FTTC over copper, where the phone points are.

If you have Ethernet wiring points and where the patch panel is, and where the room ports are (mark with an X)

Where the TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles/PCs are?

Which rooms must have good Wi-Fi?

If you have outside security cameras or a video doorbell, and their placement.

If you have solar inverters, heat pumps and more, that must connect to Wi-Fi.

If you need outdoors coverage for the shed or garage.

If any internal solid brick walls may interfere with Wi-Fi.

Your approximate budget.

A good example of a map – we have had far more detailed and let’s just say far worse!

We will create a Wi-Fi heat map and tell you what you need to get far better Wi-Fi. A response can take a week or so, depending on workload.

The heat map (this is a very simple one) is vital to work out how many satellites may be needed or if a central placement would work.

A note on the budget

A large number of the readers we have provided free NBN Router advice to don’t know what to expect, and often suggest $200-300, as that is a typical crappy modem/router price. The price range below is for a mesh router and up to two satellites.