Arlo Christmas Sale 2025: Smart Security Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Arlo Christmas Sale 2025 is here, and it’s bringing big savings to Australian homes. With discounts of up to 50% on selected cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, and accessories, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home security. Arlo’s range lets you keep the wonder in and the worries out this festive season.

Whether you’re expecting surprise visitors, waiting for deliveries, or heading away for the holidays, Arlo helps you stay in control. Its smart cameras capture every moment, from Christmas lights twinkling outside to presents stacked under the tree.

For families wanting peace of mind, the Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera is a strong pick. It offers 2K video, full 360° pan, and 180° tilt. It’s ideal for keeping an eye on the kids, pets, or any festive excitement. When paired with Arlo Secure Plus, you get real-time alerts and clear footage from anywhere.

Homeowners who want total control will appreciate the Pro Security Camera (6th Gen). It delivers 2K HDR video, colour night vision, and a wide 160° field of view. Add Arlo Secure Plus for AI-driven features like Person Recognition and Custom Alerts.

If you want premium performance, the Ultra Security Camera (3rd Gen) stands out. It captures 4K HDR video with a 180° view and offers advanced AI detection. It’s built for tough weather and suits homes that want strong protection.

For a smart welcome at the door, the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell is a great option. With head-to-toe view and two-way audio, you’ll never miss a visitor.

The Arlo Christmas Sale 2025 runs until 31 December. Visit arlo.com/en-au and arlo.com/en-nz for more information.

