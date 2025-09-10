Bluetti Elite 100 V2 1800W/1024Wh portable power station (review)

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 1800W/1024Wh is the middle child of the new Bluetti Elite series portable power stations. It can run a portable DC fridge/freezer for nearly a full day.

The new Elite family share common electronics and are differentiated by the battery capacity and number/type of outlet ports. They all have higher power lifting for start-up surges, battery fast charge, USB-C PD fast charge, an app that works over Wi-Fi (online) or Bluetooth (offline), UPS feature, 10-year 4000-cycle safe LiFePO4 battery life, and a 5-year warranty.

Why buy a portable power station?

You probably have not considered a portable power station. Here are a few uses

Jim uses a small 268Wh for a CPAP machine (no power outlet near the bed)

Tradie Pete has a 2048Wh for site use and charging power tools. It even runs his portable electric welder. He also has a car alternator charger and a 400 W portable solar panel. He goes off-grid for BCF’ing fun, and the setup powers a fridge, air fryer, jug, lights, computer, phone and way more 24×7.

Boatie John uses a 768Wh to power a portable TV/DVD for up to two weeks and a pressure washer. He recharges it with 12V while cruising. He started with a 573Wh, which he now has in his motorhome, and charges it from solar panels and 12V.

4WD Camper Brad has a 768Wh and 200W solar panel kit that is perfect for the weekend off-road. He would love the 2048Wh version, but at 28.3kg, it’s just a little large for humping around.

The local store uses a 2000Wh as a UPS to a 10A (peak) chest freezer.

Reviewer Ray (that’s me) experienced considerable reliability issues with internet access. I use a 204Wh to run 83W of routers and switches. Since setting this up as a UPS, there has not been a single environmental issue, meaning rebooting regularly is unnecessary. I also use a 768Wh as a UPS to power CyberShack’s production PCs and printers and to provide USB-C, USB-A, and 12V DC power when required for testing (its readout accurately identifies power use). Finally, I use a 1025Wh to power lights on the deck and BBQ and a portable fridge.

The point is that none of the above had even considered a portable power station before. We see many power banks being used in Hawkesbury flood-affected areas.

Unsure what you need or what to buy?

Our popular guide Portable Power Stations – power on the go, will show you ‘non-negotiable’ things when buying a portable power station.

We also have Best portable power stations – time for glamping and more (off-grid 8/24), which is not yet updated with 2025 reviews.

Australian Review: Bluetti Elite 100 V2 1800W/1024Wh portable power station

All prices are correct as of 9/9/25, and sale prices are not guaranteed.

Firmware as tested: IoT 8024.11, ARM 2186.14, DSP 2200.12 and BMS 1283.07

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – the sweet spot to get to know Bluetti and why you need a portable power station or three

We reviewed our first portable power station in April 2023 – yes, it’s a very new market segment. Back then, charge cycles were around 2000, and the 1000Wh weighed over 16kg. I should add that this was one of the first to use safer LiFePO4 batteries. Knowing what we know now, there is no way we would review a Lithium-Ion power station or battery bank – a time bomb waiting to explode. Yet people are buying Li-Ion because they are cheap.

The Bluetti 1024Wh has slimmed down to 320 × 215 × 250mm x 11.5kg, increased the battery cycles to 4000, while adding USB-C 140W PD 3.1 and 1800W AC output (over two ports).

It is typical Bluetti style – dark grey ABS case, large colour readout, all output ports on the front, 240V power in at the right side and a convenient rear top carry handle.

Let’s look at the display

The top row of icons shows operational status. The middle shows the percentage battery capacity remaining and time (based on the current load) or battery charge % and time to full.

It has Wi-Fi (online) and Bluetooth connections (offline) to connect to the app. All parameters can be changed in the app as well as the buttons.

The App – Comprehensive

Let’s look at capacity (DC 1024Wh fuel in the tank)

The 1024Wh is the DC battery capacity. In theory, it could run a DC 50W portable fridge for 20 hours.

When you use an AC device, a built-in inverter changes the output to 240V/7.5A/1800W, and there are inverter losses.

Note: Bluetti is one of the very few that reveal DoD (Depth of Discharge 90%), η (inverter efficiency 90%).

You calculate the operation time by:

Battery Capacity (1024Wh) × DoD (90%) × η (90%) ÷ Load (210W in test case + Elite 100 V2’s Self-consumption 10W) = Operation time 3.77 hours.

Our tests with two 100W para floods (210W with the power station overhead) gave just over 4 hours (DoD 100% for the test), which equates to Bluetti’s calculation. Bluetti is one of the most accurate at calculating times.

Below: Ninja Foodi AG551 Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer – the one appliance you really need

It can use a 120W/806Wh B80 expansion battery via an Aviation cable. It can be charged via the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 AC or DC ports.

Charging 230/240V/50Hz: Exceed

There are three modes: Silent (600W – no fan), Standard (600W with fan, tested approx. 2 hours) and Turbo (1200W and approx. 1 hour). Remember that AC needs to be inverted to DC, and you lose around 10% efficiency.

You can also use a portable generator, and it can compensate for unstable input power.

You can set a schedule to charge from solar or off-peak tariffs.

Charging Solar: (not tested)

It has an inbuilt MTTP controller for direct connect of compatible solar panels. It has an MC4 to XT60 charge cable (industry standard). You can buy a full range of accessories at reasonable prices.

It is important to note that you can simultaneously charge from mains and solar.

It can charge at up to 1000W and accepts 12-60V panels at up to 20A. In reality, a 350W Bluetti solar panel costs $1299, so it is not really viable unless you have multiple devices you can charge from solar.

We don’t have a 1000W panel, which, in theory, fills it in 70 minutes. We reviewed a BLUETTI PV120D 120W folding solar panel – good, but. It produced anywhere from 10 to 108W, depending on the time of day.

We had a similar experience with another brand’s 400W folding panels, which produced from 100 to 240W between 9 AM and 2 PM.

Car Charging: (not tested)

Bluetti offers a package ($1489) with its new Charger 1 (RRP $599 and on special for $399), which is a 560W Alternator charger. You install it in the car, hard-wire wire to the battery terminals, and the alternator powers it (not the car battery).

We have reviewed another brand’s 500W Alternator charger and in theory it will fill this in about 2 hours without risking he car battery going flat. It can even use the Bluetti to reverse charge the car battery.

Or you can charge from a car socket, which nominally produces 12V/10A/120W. That could change in about 10 hours. Bluetti has a car battery protection mechanism to stop charging if the car battery drops too low.

Output ports: Pass+

Total output is 1800W shared over the output ports.

2 x AC ports sharing 240V/7.8W/1800W with temporary power lift to 2700W. Tested a 2000W kettle and it handled the startup load and then throttled to 1800W.

12V/10A/120W DC utility socket (cigarette lighter)

2 x 12V/5A/60W (total 120W) DC in ports (This is wired in parallel to the utility socket, so they all share 120W maximum).

1 x USB-C 140W PD 3.1 (Tested and verified)

I x USB-C 100W PS 3 (Tested and verified)

2 x USB-A 5V/3A/15W each (Tested and verified)

ECO mode: Pass+

While the unit is on, it consumes 10 Wh. You can reduce this substantially by enabling ECO mode, which shuts off the unit after a period of low or no load. Time out can be set between one and four hours, 10-40W AC and 5-20W DC.

UPS: Pass+

Bluetti can act as a pass-through UPS. When the power goes down, the Inverter kicks in <10ms and supplies AC power. There are other options for PV Priority, Time Control and Custom. Once power is restored, it automatically reverts to pass-through.

IP Rating: None

If you need this, then look at the Bluetti AC240 2000W 1536Wh.

Note that it must be charge and used upright (allows heat to rise).

Noise: Pass+

The fans only operate under load. Most of the time, it is 30-32 dB.

Warranty and Support: Pass+

Five-year ACL Warranty policy

Service Centre: Unit 15, 25 Gibbes Street, Chatswood, NSW 2067 and approved agents.

Contact [email protected] and after diagnostics, if it requires a return, a pre-paid freight label will be provided. It may be repaired, or an equivalent model with the balance of the original warranty is sent back.

If no fault is found, the owner pays for freight to and from the service centre.

Express Replacement warranty: Applies to most larger models if any non-human faults cause malfunction or damage within 90 days of purchase.

Consumer Advice: Bluetti suggest keeping the box in case you need to return it. Under ACL warranties, the box is not required to claim a warranty.

CyberShack’s view: Bluetti Elite 100 V2 1800W/1024Wh portable power station is the latest tech at a lower price.

I have learned the value of portable power banks and see this as the ideal size for newbies to buy and start to use.

It really is superior to most in this energy rating bracket and the 5-year warranty makes it even better.

Bluetti Elite 100 V2 ratings

Features: 90. It has many charging options that can be used together. It can also power many 230V, DC, and USB devices.

Value: 85—It is comparable to other reputable brands, but depending on use, you will need may need a range of accessories and cables at extra cost.

Performance: 90 – It has decent inverter efficiency (90%+) and uses a small amount of idle power

Ease of use: 90 – 11.5kg is manageable. Otherwise, the unit is plug, charge and play. The app adds value via firmware updates and sets efficiency parameters. The 5-year warranty is excellent, and the 4000 charge cycle battery (still holds 80%) reflects quality LiFePO4 batteries.

Design: 85 – I like the integrated carry handle. This needs an IP rating.