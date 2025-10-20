Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: More brains than brawn (deep-dive review)

20 Oct, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, part of the Pixel 10 series, shows that brains beat brawn every time. Google has once again nailed the AI phone market.

While Apple struggles with any Sirious AI and Samsung does Google’s promo work for it, Google once again understands the popular appeal of its smarter phones.

Google got it right
Samsung didn’t.

Now for a dose of reality. It has had a 105% year-over-year US growth in H1 2025, with 8% overall market share there. And that is just its Pixel 9 series. It is too early to report on the Pixel 10 impact, but it’s expected to double market share as buyers see it as a viable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and grow tired of Apple’s lack of innovation.

By comparison, Samsung had a 7% y-o-y (mainly from its lower-cost A-series) and Apple 3% (from its older models).

After its August launch, it took 8.33% away from Apple’s market share with a massive spike in Google Chrome (Gemini AI) and a very deep dive in Apple Safari.

In Australia, Google Pixel 10 saw its market share increase from 8.8% to 22.53% at launch. People love this phone.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Now I understand why Google has, for at least the 8 and 9 series, said to reviewers, “Forget speeds and feeds. We are making an AI home that exceeds normal users’ needs”.

We won’t be covering AI features

This is a speeds and feeds review. You can read more about Google Gemini 2025.

What we will say is that this phone is all about AI and having the hardware necessary to support it. It never stuttered or failed; it was responsive and quick.

Australian Deep-dive Review: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, SIM and eSIM, 16/256GB

BrandGoogle
ModelPixel 10 Pro XL
Model NumberGA10424-CA-N
RAM/Storage Base16/256GB
   Price base$1999 256GB
$2199 512GB
$2549 1TB
Warranty months24-months
 TeirPremium
WebsiteProduct Page
Manual
FromGoogle Online, Harvey Norman, JB HI-Fi, Office Works.
Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, Vodafone.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyGoogle is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud and DeepMind technology used by Samsung and others.
More CyberShack Google news and reviews
Test dateCyberShacks waits for at least one firmware upgrade.
Ambient temp16-30°
ReleaseLate August.
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands.  A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

  • Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.
  • Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.
  • Pass (meets expectations).
  • Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed
  • Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – it’s a 9!

No really. Apart from the SIM holder on the top (9 was on the bottom), it’s identical. Under the bonnet, the Tensor G4 (based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400) has become a Tensor G5 based on a 3nm TSMC MediaTek Dimensity.

This move from Samsung allows it more creative design freedom, which we desperately hope it uses for the Pixel 11!

The PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU (was ARM Mali) is a fair bit slower, so don’t expect the 10 to play games like the 9. It uses the same Samsung Exynos 5400 modem and performs identically to the 9–city and suburbs only.

It has also swapped 8-bit/16.7m colour OLED screens from Samsung to BEO for marginally better brightness, but has yet to put on the big boys’ pants 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens.

Screen: Pass but fail for PWM sensitive people

The 8-bit screen is always a bone of contention for me, as it is also on Samsung and iPhone.

First, the photo/video preview of colours is off – what you see on-screen is not what you get. Google has improved this slightly.

Second, a premium phone should also support Dolby Vision – 8-bit does not. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Third, is Pulse Width Modulation (OLED screens dim using a strobing on/off effect). The 120/240Hz repeating cycle can cause discomfort, eye strain, and nausea for PWM-sensitive people. OPPO and Motorola have raised the PWM frequency beyond the human threshold, and it doesn’t affect PWM-sensitive people. We don’t deduct points for PWM but reward those who address it. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?.

For all non-PWM sufferers, this is a bright, daylight-readable AMOLED screen. The Pixel 10 has a warmer colour than the cooler, whiter Pixel 9, but you get used to it.

Note that you will likely use this screen in 1080p mode to save battery.

Size6.8″ Pro XL
6.3″ Pro
TypeLTPO OLED
Model GGL BMEA-AOD-00
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre O-hole
ResolutionPro XL 2992 x 1344 (defaults to 2404 x 1080)
Pro 2856 x 1280 (defaults to 2244x 1080
PPIPro XL 486
Pro 495
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %88%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m colours
Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB)
Refresh Hz, adaptive1-120Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testNot disclosed. Test 100% window 1250 nits.
Nits max, test2200 HBM (Test 1999 in 5% window)
3000 Peak (2674 in 5% Window)
ContrastInfinite 2,000,000:1
sRGBIt has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 99% coverage
DCI-P3Not disclosed (Adaptive setting – Test 86% of 16.7m colour gamut)
Rec 2020 or otherN/A: Note that there are no calibration settings.
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<1
HDR LevelHDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlNo
PWM if known120 Hz <50% brightness
240 Hz >50% Brightness
A 240 Hz cycle is very low and will affect PWM-sensitive users.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android features and hearing aid-compatible per FCC requirements.     Guided Frame
    Magnifier
    Live Caption
    Live Transcribe and Sound Notifications
    TalkBack screen reader, including image descriptions with Gemini
    Lookout
    Reading Mode
    Sound Amplifier and Conversation mode
    Camera Switches
    Voice Access
    Real-time text
DRML1 for FHD, SDR and HDR10+ (limited availablbility)
Gaming<2ms GTG
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 2, Mohs level 6
CommentThis is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung). It is now a BOE GGL-BMEA-A0D-00 panel (was Samsung AMOLED)
We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).
PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users will need to look elsewhere.
An 8-bit screen lacks the dynamic range of a 10-bit screen.
Banding on 8-bit screen
Decent black levels start at 1
Excellent white levels.
Can play HDR10+ but not Dolby Vision

Processor: Pass

I am giving this a PASS out of sheer frustration in having to run extensive, long and arduous tests at least three times – pre-release firmware, September, and October updates and getting rubbish results as Google locks the phone out of much benchmarking software.

And I can’t be sure of the results when the next round of firmware updates come. I ran the tests side-by-side with the Pixel 9 Pro XL to ensure fairness (in brackets).

I will repeat my comment about moving from Samsung Exynos, and it’s a shame they did not use the MediaTek modem, which is showing considerable improvement over the Exynos modem. Google is out of Samsung’s shadow and now has 100% creative and design freedom, and I hope it uses that.

TypeGoogle Tensor G5
nm3nm TSMC (no longer a rebadged Samsung Exynos)
Cores1 x 3.78 GHz & 5 x 3.05 GHz & 2 x 2.25 GHz
GPUPowerVR DXT-48-1536; 1100 MHz
1689.6 GFLOPS
Ray tracing is not supported.
ModemSamsung Exynos 5400i

AI – Pass

All we know is that it is a ‘next generation’ NPU, and we think the results are correct. This is a faster CPU, but the AI results don’t generally match the Pixel 9. In particular, AITuTu and AnTuTu are very much slower.

AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		Geekbench AI 6.5.0
(Tensor G4 updated to Android 16 in brackets)
CPU: 1918/1952/3017 (1671)
GPU: Would not run (1304)
NNAPI: 346/783/3890 (8941)
AiTuTu V3.5.8: 66,697 (104426)
AI Benchmark: 800 (1168)
GFLOPS: 22.35 (14.43)
GINOPS: 28.90 (19.34)
Antutu994,836, (1,420,349)
Geekbench 6 Single-core2318 (1973)
Geekbench 6 multi-core6293 (4713)
LikeWe had significant variances between the pre-release firmware, the September and the October updates. We have restested these several times side-by-side with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Geekbench is 6.5, AiTuTu and AnTuTu are the latest versions.

 Other SoC tests – Pass

If the OpenCL and Vulcan tests are correct (we think they are), the GPU has about 30% of the capacity of the Pixel 9.

OpenCL3196 (8408)
Like
Vulcan3690 (9523)
RAM, type16GB LPDR5 with 3GB reserved for AI
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 4.0 (200GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak1060 (2.73 max)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak904.85 (1.25 max)
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsFiles finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and will not speed test.
CommentBenchmarks

Throttle – Fail

It is a hot chip, and while it has raw performance advantages over the Pixel 9, it’s as bad for throttling.

Throttle testCharge
Max GIPS368,198 (332,671)
Average GIPS266,575 (224,885)
Minimum GIPS209,872 (195,610)
% Throttle0.38
CPU Temp50
CommentWe repeated the throttle test several times, and the results are consistent – 34-40% under load. This is not a gamer’s CPU.

Comms – Pass+

We use the TP-Link Deco BE85 Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 tri-band mesh router – If you feel the need for massive, distributed speed.

It is comparable to the Pixel 9. It does not support MLO band aggregation and maxes out at 2500 Mbps (versus over 5000 for phones supporting MLO). Rx and Tx speeds are variable and are not rock solid. This is another disappointing Samsung Exynos Modem issue.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 2 x 2 MIMO
Thread networking
NB-IoT
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-48/1218 to 2450/1724 to 2482
Test 5m-54/1306 to 2082/1814 to 2313
Test 10m-61/1388 to 1790/1633 to 2269
BT Type6
GPS single, dualDual-Band GNSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC
USB typeUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForSupports Alt DP audio/video. Does not support mountable external SSD (OTG only)
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandYes
Sensors
  AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerYes
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient light
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherThermometer
CommentIt has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirror. It does not allow a mountable external SSD, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.
No MLO and variable Rx and TX speeds.

4/5G – City and Suburbs only

Despite Telstra crowing that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are Blue Tick certified for rural and remote use, they are not capable of more than city and suburbs. Read Telstra Blue Tick Part V: More bloody lies from the expert.

It’s also disappointing that the two SIMs (physical and eSIM) are only DSDS (only one active at a time), where DSDA (both active) is becoming more common—another Samsung Exynos modem issue.

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
   ActiveDSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby) only one active at a time.
RingtoneSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71/75
CommentAll Australian and international bands
5G sub-6Ghz1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79
CommentAll sub-6GHGz bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms38.8/22.2/38ms (average but long lag)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWFrom -81 to -94 and 398.1 to 7.9 Pw
Picked up a 5G signal, but unusable.
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
IndoorNo usable indoor coverage
CommentStrictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
(L) Maximum outdoor 4G (M) maximum outdoor 5G (R) maximum indoor 4G

Battery – Pass

It only earns a pass as there is no way we could get it to last 24 hours as claimed by Google. No charger is supplied, and the $49.99 Google 45W charger is one of the few PPS chargers that can deliver 21V/2.25A/45W. Most PPS chargers will max out at 9V/3A/27W.

It is a daily charge for typical users and 8 hours for heavy users. Google has implemented Battery Health Assistance that will manage the charge capacity of the battery and reduce it over time.

mAh5200mAh
Model GD1J6
3.89V/5.2A/20.23W
No indication of full recharge cycles – assume 500 (it is not more)
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied
45W PPS 3.0 capable (20V/2.25A/45W).
Most PD chargers will charge at 9V/3A/27W.
 PD, QC levelPPS 3.0
Qi, wattageQi2 magnetic charging up to 25W
Reverse Qi or cable.No Wireless – cable 5W.
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins Claim: 70% in about 30 minutes
Test: 55% @27W
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 22 minutes @27W
   Charge Qi, WUp to 25W Qi2 Magnetic ring (not tested)
   Charge 5V, 2AN/A
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode17 hours 38 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours
Accubattery 17 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryHung – out of memory
   GFX Bench T-Rex451.2 minutes 7.52 hours 6728 frames (621.3 minutes/3360 frames)
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 35 minutes (5 hours 2 minutes)
AccurBattery 4 hours 36 minutes
mA Full load screen on50% screen 1100-1150mA
100% screen 2250-2500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive
   Estimate typical useGoogle advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 5-6 hours of screen-on time.
CommentBattery Health Assistance feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charge cycles, and cannot be turned off. This is designed to preserve long-term battery health, but it will result in slower charging and a shorter battery life over time.

Sound hardware – Pass

Our analytics software cannot detect any ‘brand’ amps or DACs, so we assume that it’s part of the Tensor G5. Google does not process Dolby Atmos, but does have a spatial sound setting that seems to create faux 3D from 2.0. There is no EQ.

It has LDAC (for high definition), but the other codecs use standard 16-bit/44100Hz.

SpeakersForward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningN/A
AMPAppears to use SoC sound – no external amplifiers detected
Dolby Atmos decodeNo, but as a spatial audio setting for speakers and headphones
Hi-ResNo 16-bit/44100/48000Hz
3.5mmNo, and requires an external USB-C DAC to plug in headphones.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)No, but supports Spatial Audio on USB wired headphones.
EQNo
MicsThree, including one for noise reduction
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)75
   Ring75
   Alarm72
   Notifications75
   Earpiece70
   Hands-freeA little low volume, but otherwise OK.
   BT headphonesExcellent BT signal, but only supports a limited range of codecs.

Sound quality – Passable

Music needs a mix of bass, mid and treble to sound good. No!

Clear voice needs a focus on 1-4kHz to make voice conversations clearer. Yes!

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzLinear slow build to 1kHz – almost no high bass
Low Mid 200-400HzAlmost nil – a long, slow build
Mid 400-1000Hzstill slow building
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlatish
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish
Mid Treble 4-6kHzLinear decline to 7kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlattish to 15kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep linear decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeIt is similar to the Pixel 9. It still has no low/mid-bass, some high bass, slowly building mids (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, and some low/mid-treble gives it some crisp treble notes.
   SoundstageBetter top/bottom speaker balance. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos.
CommentIf you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you.

Build – Pass+

We mentioned the Foxconn build quality earlier and its top drawer. The repairability rating has improved markedly, with Jerry Rig declaring it the most repairable Pixel yet.  We have teardown and durability videos below. All Pixel 10s share the same construction.

Size (H X W x D)162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight grams232
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus 2
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus 2
Mohs 6
Frame100% recycled aluminium
IP ratingIP68
ColoursMoonstone
Jade
Porcelain
Obsidian
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownEasy screen replacement
Most repairable

In the box – Fail

We always deduct points for no charger. At least Google supplies a 3W cable.

In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo

Tear Down

Durability

OS – Exceed

Google Pixel is usually launched with the next version of Android, e.g., 16 except that bringing Please ignore the Safety features – most are currently only for the USA.

We would typically discuss AI features, but we have covered these in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read all they can before deciding to purchase.

It is critical to note that this is pure Android, which makes upgrading and transitioning from other Android phones easy—it works. Other bands using proprietary User interfaces, Google app substitutes and switching programs can make it hard to leave that brand.

Android16
Security patch date5 October 2025
UIPure Android
OS upgrade policy7 years
Security patch policy7 years – monthly updates
BloatwareGemini Nano
Gemini, your built-in AI assistant
Gemini Live
Gemini Apps
Pixel Screenshots
Magic Cue
Circle to Search
Live Translate
Call Assist
OtherSafety – Many only US at present
Satellite SOS (trial)
Emergency SOS
Crisis Alerts
Car Crash Detection
Safety Check
Emergency Location Service
Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
Android Earthquake Alerts System
Theft protection
CommentPure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUltrasonic under glass
Face IDSecure Face unlock
OtherTensor M2 Chip
CommentVPN by Google One at no extra cost
End-to-end security designed by Google
Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)
Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch
Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys
Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub
Camera and mic toggles
Private Compute Core
Android System Intelligence
Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL rear camera – It is officially the second best in Oz – Exceed

First, let me say that CyberShack tests the most common point-and-shoot modes that buyers are likely to use. The results are excellent, losing the top spot to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It considerably exceeds the Samsung S25 Ultra, which is also pretty good in the first place.

At the end of the table below are links to DXOMARK testing.

But this is essentially the same three sensors as the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

  • 50MP Samsung GNK wide (primary)
  • 48MP Sony IMX858 Ultrawide/macro.
  • 48MP Sony IMX858 sensor as a periscope telephoto lens.

Google’s secret sauce is that the AI can see these as up to six different sensors and focal lengths and selects the best for the shot.

Video is up to 8K at 30fps on the primary sensor and 4K@60 on the other sensors.

Test photos

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Ultrawide and a superb shot with decent colour match to the 1X below.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
1X and shows good dynamic range, excellent detail in the foreground and background.
2X and great detail.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5X and no noise at all – perfect shot
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
10X and most zooms give up. This goes to 100X.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
30X and superb detail.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
50X and the AI zoom kicks in (downloadable LLM)
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
10)X Zoom and I have to get one – this is superb!
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Macro – automatic and auto focus.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
(L) Dog has a great black face (R) excellent bokeh
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
<40 lumens and its like daylight (it was dark). Superb details.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Night Mode adds more light but at the expense of detail.
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung GNK
   FocusDual pixel PDAF
Multi-zone laser AF
   f-stop1.68
   um1.2 bins to 2.4
  FOV° (stated, actual)82
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom30x
Rear 2Ultrawide/macro
   MP48MP bins to 12.2
   SensorSony IMX858
   FocusPDAF
Dual Pixel
   f-stop1.7
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)123
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom
Rear 3Periscope telephoto
   MP48MP bins to 12.2
   SensorSony IMX858
   FocusPDAF
Dual Pixel
   f-stop2.8
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)22
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom5X Optical and up to 100X Hybrid via AI LLM Model
Rear 4Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures distance between 4-10m
SpecialThe analytical software sees six rear sensors (3 physical) with differences in zoom, crop factors and focal lengths. AI allows it to select the best virtual sensor for the job.
   Video maxVaries with each virtual sensor from 8K@30 to 1080p@60
   Flashdual LED
   Auto-HDR10-bit HDR
Pro controls
High-Res (up to 50 MP)
Pro Res Zoom up to 100
Camera Coach
Add Me
Macro Focus
Night Sight
Astrophotography
High-Res Portrait Mode (50 MP)
Face Unblur
Auto Unblur
Long Exposure
Action Pan
Real Tone
Panorama
Auto Best Take
Frequent Faces
Top Shot
 
Editing features
Pixel Studio
Auto Frame
Reimagine
Sky styles
Resize and move subjects
Portrait Blur
Magic Eraser
Best Take
Photo Unblur
Zoom Enhance
Portrait Light
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeAuto
DXO Mark

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL selfie

FrontSelfie
  MP42MP bins to 10.5MP/8.4
   SensorSony IMX858
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)83.2 to 94.9
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen Fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60fps
    FeaturesVideo features
Video Boost
Night Sight Video
Audio Magic Eraser
Macro Focus Video
10-bit HDR video
Cinematic Blur
Cinematic Pan
Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS
4K timelapse with stabilisation
Astrophotography timelapse
Night Sight timelapse
Optical image stabilisation for video
Fused Video Stabilisation
Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)
Active video stabilisation (1080p)
Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), AV1, VP9
 
Audio
Stereo recording
Speech enhancement
Wind noise reduction
Audio zoom
CommentDXO Mark test

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 168
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 165
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 160
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 157
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 151

CyberShack’s view: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (and the rest of the 10 series) is seriously smart

Google does not like speed and feed reviews as it considers them irrelevant to an AI phone that either does what it claims, or not.

As an AI phone, it excels. Putting it side-by-side with the Samsung S25 Ultra, it works more fluidly and has way superior photo prowess.

As a piece of hardware, the Samsung S25 Ultra is superior in most areas, but then its cost allows it to be so.

Google listened to the market (probably literally) and the device and its marketing are spot on.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL ratings

Our ratings are largely still on speeds and feeds.

Features85
Has everything you need, and a thermometer you will probably never use.
Value80
What price do you put on it? On a speed and feeds basis, there are many more powerful phones for a lot less.
Ignoring that for its photography and AI potential, it is well priced against the comparable Samsung S25 Ultra.
Performance75
The Tensor G5 throttles badly. On a speeds and feeds basis, it is fairly well behind the Samsung S25U, but again, that is not this phone’s criteria.
Ease of Use85
Gemini gets better and better and has become more intuitive in this release. Google’s Pure Android is a boon compared to the increasingly messy Samsung UI 8 and the convoluted privacy terms.
Design80
I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs.
Rating out of 1081
Final commentIt is more of the same – Pixel 9 and 10 are twins. The new processor is more than fit for purpose (although not as strong as the Tensor G4 in some areas), and the phone works beautifully.

CyberShack Verdict

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, part of the Pixel 10 series, shows that brains beat brawn every time. Google has once again nailed the AI phone market.

From $1999

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
8.1
Features
8.5 / 10
Value
8 / 10
Performance
7.5 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
8 / 10

Pros

Almost the best point-and-shoot AI-driven camera you can buy. It is very hard to take a bad shot.
Slightly brighter screen than the already bright Pixel 9. Now supplied by BOE
Excellent AI and potential for more feature drops. AI is becoming useful.
Set the bar on OS and security patch updates
Very easy to repair

Cons

Camera preview is off due to the 8-bit screen.
Throttles badly
Only the city/suburbs' phone antenna strength
Battery life is not as good as claimed.
Does not implement USB-C 3.2 Gen2 external mountable SSD support

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment