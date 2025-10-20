Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: More brains than brawn (deep-dive review)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, part of the Pixel 10 series, shows that brains beat brawn every time. Google has once again nailed the AI phone market.

While Apple struggles with any Sirious AI and Samsung does Google’s promo work for it, Google once again understands the popular appeal of its smarter phones.

Google got it right

Samsung didn’t.

Now for a dose of reality. It has had a 105% year-over-year US growth in H1 2025, with 8% overall market share there. And that is just its Pixel 9 series. It is too early to report on the Pixel 10 impact, but it’s expected to double market share as buyers see it as a viable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and grow tired of Apple’s lack of innovation.

By comparison, Samsung had a 7% y-o-y (mainly from its lower-cost A-series) and Apple 3% (from its older models).

After its August launch, it took 8.33% away from Apple’s market share with a massive spike in Google Chrome (Gemini AI) and a very deep dive in Apple Safari.

In Australia, Google Pixel 10 saw its market share increase from 8.8% to 22.53% at launch. People love this phone.

Now I understand why Google has, for at least the 8 and 9 series, said to reviewers, “Forget speeds and feeds. We are making an AI home that exceeds normal users’ needs”.

We won’t be covering AI features

This is a speeds and feeds review. You can read more about Google Gemini 2025.

What we will say is that this phone is all about AI and having the hardware necessary to support it. It never stuttered or failed; it was responsive and quick.

Australian Deep-dive Review: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, SIM and eSIM, 16/256GB

Brand Google Model Pixel 10 Pro XL Model Number GA10424-CA-N RAM/Storage Base 16/256GB Price base $1999 256GB

$2199 512GB

$2549 1TB Warranty months 24-months Teir Premium Website Product Page Manual From Google Online, Harvey Norman, JB HI-Fi, Office Works.

Telcos offer monthly phone repayment and mobile data plans: Optus, Telstra, Vodafone. Country of Origin China Company Google is a giant company that started with a search engine. It is now one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. It is behind the Android and Chrome operating systems. Beginning with the Pixel 8, Google has made AI-enhanced phones with its Google Gemini Nano, cloud and DeepMind technology used by Samsung and others. More CyberShack Google news and reviews Test date CyberShacks waits for at least one firmware upgrade. Ambient temp 16-30° Release Late August. Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Warranty is only valid with genuine Australian stock. Wi-Fi 6E/7 requires Australian firmware for its bands. A genuine phone has the R-NZ C-Tick About Phone>Regulatory Labels and the AU warranty under About>Phone>Limited Warranty.

Ratings

How to make the best use of this deep dive review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are listed at the beginning of each table. At the end, you will find CyberShack’s view, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

First Impression – it’s a 9!

No really. Apart from the SIM holder on the top (9 was on the bottom), it’s identical. Under the bonnet, the Tensor G4 (based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400) has become a Tensor G5 based on a 3nm TSMC MediaTek Dimensity.

This move from Samsung allows it more creative design freedom, which we desperately hope it uses for the Pixel 11!

The PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU (was ARM Mali) is a fair bit slower, so don’t expect the 10 to play games like the 9. It uses the same Samsung Exynos 5400 modem and performs identically to the 9–city and suburbs only.

It has also swapped 8-bit/16.7m colour OLED screens from Samsung to BEO for marginally better brightness, but has yet to put on the big boys’ pants 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens.

Screen: Pass but fail for PWM sensitive people

The 8-bit screen is always a bone of contention for me, as it is also on Samsung and iPhone.

First, the photo/video preview of colours is off – what you see on-screen is not what you get. Google has improved this slightly.

Second, a premium phone should also support Dolby Vision – 8-bit does not. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Third, is Pulse Width Modulation (OLED screens dim using a strobing on/off effect). The 120/240Hz repeating cycle can cause discomfort, eye strain, and nausea for PWM-sensitive people. OPPO and Motorola have raised the PWM frequency beyond the human threshold, and it doesn’t affect PWM-sensitive people. We don’t deduct points for PWM but reward those who address it. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?.

For all non-PWM sufferers, this is a bright, daylight-readable AMOLED screen. The Pixel 10 has a warmer colour than the cooler, whiter Pixel 9, but you get used to it.

Note that you will likely use this screen in 1080p mode to save battery.

Size 6.8″ Pro XL

6.3″ Pro Type LTPO OLED

Model GGL BMEA-AOD-00 Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre O-hole Resolution Pro XL 2992 x 1344 (defaults to 2404 x 1080)

Pro 2856 x 1280 (defaults to 2244x 1080 PPI Pro XL 486

Pro 495 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 88% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours

Google calls this 24-bit (3 x 8-bit RGB) Refresh Hz, adaptive 1-120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed. Test 100% window 1250 nits. Nits max, test 2200 HBM (Test 1999 in 5% window)

3000 Peak (2674 in 5% Window) Contrast Infinite 2,000,000:1 sRGB It has Natural or Adaptive (saturated) settings. 99% coverage DCI-P3 Not disclosed (Adaptive setting – Test 86% of 16.7m colour gamut) Rec 2020 or other N/A: Note that there are no calibration settings. Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 HDR Level HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ (No Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light control No PWM if known 120 Hz <50% brightness

240 Hz >50% Brightness

A 240 Hz cycle is very low and will affect PWM-sensitive users. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android features and hearing aid-compatible per FCC requirements. Guided Frame

Magnifier

Live Caption

Live Transcribe and Sound Notifications

TalkBack screen reader, including image descriptions with Gemini

Lookout

Reading Mode

Sound Amplifier and Conversation mode

Camera Switches

Voice Access

Real-time text DRM L1 for FHD, SDR and HDR10+ (limited availablbility) Gaming <2ms GTG Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Mohs level 6 Comment This is an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen, while flagships have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens (except for Samsung). It is now a BOE GGL-BMEA-A0D-00 panel (was Samsung AMOLED)

We can see the difference between the photo and video image preview and the end result. The screen does not support Dolby Vision (it should).

PWM is among the most severe we have seen, and sensitive users will need to look elsewhere.

An 8-bit screen lacks the dynamic range of a 10-bit screen.

Banding on 8-bit screen

Decent black levels start at 1

Excellent white levels.

Can play HDR10+ but not Dolby Vision

Processor: Pass

I am giving this a PASS out of sheer frustration in having to run extensive, long and arduous tests at least three times – pre-release firmware, September, and October updates and getting rubbish results as Google locks the phone out of much benchmarking software.

And I can’t be sure of the results when the next round of firmware updates come. I ran the tests side-by-side with the Pixel 9 Pro XL to ensure fairness (in brackets).

I will repeat my comment about moving from Samsung Exynos, and it’s a shame they did not use the MediaTek modem, which is showing considerable improvement over the Exynos modem. Google is out of Samsung’s shadow and now has 100% creative and design freedom, and I hope it uses that.

Type Google Tensor G5 nm 3nm TSMC (no longer a rebadged Samsung Exynos) Cores 1 x 3.78 GHz & 5 x 3.05 GHz & 2 x 2.25 GHz GPU PowerVR DXT-48-1536; 1100 MHz

1689.6 GFLOPS

Ray tracing is not supported. Modem Samsung Exynos 5400i

AI – Pass

All we know is that it is a ‘next generation’ NPU, and we think the results are correct. This is a faster CPU, but the AI results don’t generally match the Pixel 9. In particular, AITuTu and AnTuTu are very much slower.

AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI 6.5.0

(Tensor G4 updated to Android 16 in brackets)

CPU: 1918/1952/3017 (1671)

GPU: Would not run (1304)

NNAPI: 346/783/3890 (8941)

AiTuTu V3.5.8: 66,697 (104426)

AI Benchmark: 800 (1168)

GFLOPS: 22.35 (14.43)

GINOPS: 28.90 (19.34) Antutu 994,836, (1,420,349) Geekbench 6 Single-core 2318 (1973) Geekbench 6 multi-core 6293 (4713) Like We had significant variances between the pre-release firmware, the September and the October updates. We have restested these several times side-by-side with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Geekbench is 6.5, AiTuTu and AnTuTu are the latest versions.

Other SoC tests – Pass

If the OpenCL and Vulcan tests are correct (we think they are), the GPU has about 30% of the capacity of the Pixel 9.

OpenCL 3196 (8408) Like Vulcan 3690 (9523) RAM, type 16GB LPDR5 with 3GB reserved for AI Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 4.0 (200GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1060 (2.73 max) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 904.85 (1.25 max) CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Files finds it as an OTG for cut and paste, but not as a mountable device, and will not speed test. Comment Benchmarks

Throttle – Fail

It is a hot chip, and while it has raw performance advantages over the Pixel 9, it’s as bad for throttling.

Throttle test Charge Max GIPS 368,198 (332,671) Average GIPS 266,575 (224,885) Minimum GIPS 209,872 (195,610) % Throttle 0.38 CPU Temp 50 Comment We repeated the throttle test several times, and the results are consistent – 34-40% under load. This is not a gamer’s CPU.

Comms – Pass+

We use the TP-Link Deco BE85 Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 tri-band mesh router – If you feel the need for massive, distributed speed.

It is comparable to the Pixel 9. It does not support MLO band aggregation and maxes out at 2500 Mbps (versus over 5000 for phones supporting MLO). Rx and Tx speeds are variable and are not rock solid. This is another disappointing Samsung Exynos Modem issue.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 7 BE Tri-band 2.4/5/6Ghz 2 x 2 MIMO

Thread networking

NB-IoT Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -48/1218 to 2450/1724 to 2482 Test 5m -54/1306 to 2082/1814 to 2313 Test 10m -61/1388 to 1790/1633 to 2269 BT Type 6 GPS single, dual Dual-Band GNSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Supports Alt DP audio/video. Does not support mountable external SSD (OTG only) NFC Yes Ultra-wideband Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Thermometer Comment It has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and now allows Alt DP 1.4 screen mirror. It does not allow a mountable external SSD, which is a real issue for vloggers and videographers.

No MLO and variable Rx and TX speeds.

4/5G – City and Suburbs only

Despite Telstra crowing that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are Blue Tick certified for rural and remote use, they are not capable of more than city and suburbs. Read Telstra Blue Tick Part V: More bloody lies from the expert.

It’s also disappointing that the two SIMs (physical and eSIM) are only DSDS (only one active at a time), where DSDA (both active) is becoming more common—another Samsung Exynos modem issue.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby) only one active at a time. Ringtone Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71/75 Comment All Australian and international bands 5G sub-6Ghz 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/28/30/38/40/41/66/71/75/76/77/78/79 Comment All sub-6GHGz bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 38.8/22.2/38ms (average but long lag) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW From -81 to -94 and 398.1 to 7.9 Pw

Picked up a 5G signal, but unusable. Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Indoor No usable indoor coverage Comment Strictly a city and suburbs phone where there is good tower coverage.

(L) Maximum outdoor 4G (M) maximum outdoor 5G (R) maximum indoor 4G

Battery – Pass

It only earns a pass as there is no way we could get it to last 24 hours as claimed by Google. No charger is supplied, and the $49.99 Google 45W charger is one of the few PPS chargers that can deliver 21V/2.25A/45W. Most PPS chargers will max out at 9V/3A/27W.

It is a daily charge for typical users and 8 hours for heavy users. Google has implemented Battery Health Assistance that will manage the charge capacity of the battery and reduce it over time.

mAh 5200mAh

Model GD1J6

3.89V/5.2A/20.23W

No indication of full recharge cycles – assume 500 (it is not more) Charger, type, supplied Not supplied

45W PPS 3.0 capable (20V/2.25A/45W).

Most PD chargers will charge at 9V/3A/27W. PD, QC level PPS 3.0 Qi, wattage Qi2 magnetic charging up to 25W Reverse Qi or cable. No Wireless – cable 5W. Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Claim: 70% in about 30 minutes

Test: 55% @27W Charge 0-100% 1 hour 22 minutes @27W Charge Qi, W Up to 25W Qi2 Magnetic ring (not tested) Charge 5V, 2A N/A Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 17 hours 38 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours

Accubattery 17 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Hung – out of memory GFX Bench T-Rex 451.2 minutes 7.52 hours 6728 frames (621.3 minutes/3360 frames) Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 35 minutes (5 hours 2 minutes)

AccurBattery 4 hours 36 minutes mA Full load screen on 50% screen 1100-1150mA

100% screen 2250-2500mA mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive Estimate typical use Google advertises up to 24 hours of typical use. Heavy users (gamers) will get 5-6 hours of screen-on time. Comment Battery Health Assistance feature that gradually limits charging speed and capacity after 200 charge cycles, and cannot be turned off. This is designed to preserve long-term battery health, but it will result in slower charging and a shorter battery life over time.

Sound hardware – Pass

Our analytics software cannot detect any ‘brand’ amps or DACs, so we assume that it’s part of the Tensor G5. Google does not process Dolby Atmos, but does have a spatial sound setting that seems to create faux 3D from 2.0. There is no EQ.

It has LDAC (for high definition), but the other codecs use standard 16-bit/44100Hz.

Speakers Forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning N/A AMP Appears to use SoC sound – no external amplifiers detected Dolby Atmos decode No, but as a spatial audio setting for speakers and headphones Hi-Res No 16-bit/44100/48000Hz 3.5mm No, and requires an external USB-C DAC to plug in headphones. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and HD, LDAC Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No, but supports Spatial Audio on USB wired headphones. EQ No Mics Three, including one for noise reduction Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 75 Ring 75 Alarm 72 Notifications 75 Earpiece 70 Hands-free A little low volume, but otherwise OK. BT headphones Excellent BT signal, but only supports a limited range of codecs.

Sound quality – Passable

Music needs a mix of bass, mid and treble to sound good. No!

Clear voice needs a focus on 1-4kHz to make voice conversations clearer. Yes!

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Linear slow build to 1kHz – almost no high bass Low Mid 200-400Hz Almost nil – a long, slow build Mid 400-1000Hz still slow building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flatish Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish Mid Treble 4-6kHz Linear decline to 7kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flattish to 15kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep linear decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type It is similar to the Pixel 9. It still has no low/mid-bass, some high bass, slowly building mids (no vibrancy), 1-4kHz for clear voice is fine, and some low/mid-treble gives it some crisp treble notes. Soundstage Better top/bottom speaker balance. The sound stage is as wide as the phone. It does not support Dolby Atmos. Comment If you like listening to audio or video on phone speakers, this is not for you.

Build – Pass+

We mentioned the Foxconn build quality earlier and its top drawer. The repairability rating has improved markedly, with Jerry Rig declaring it the most repairable Pixel yet. We have teardown and durability videos below. All Pixel 10s share the same construction.

Size (H X W x D) 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight grams 232 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Mohs 6 Frame 100% recycled aluminium IP rating IP68 Colours Moonstone

Jade

Porcelain

Obsidian Pen, Stylus support No Teardown Easy screen replacement

Most repairable

In the box – Fail

We always deduct points for no charger. At least Google supplies a 3W cable.

In the box Charger No USB cable 1m USB-C to USB-C 2.0 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover No

Tear Down

Durability



OS – Exceed

Google Pixel is usually launched with the next version of Android, e.g., 16 except that bringing Please ignore the Safety features – most are currently only for the USA.

We would typically discuss AI features, but we have covered these in other documents. To be fair, those interested in AI will have read all they can before deciding to purchase.

It is critical to note that this is pure Android, which makes upgrading and transitioning from other Android phones easy—it works. Other bands using proprietary User interfaces, Google app substitutes and switching programs can make it hard to leave that brand.

Android 16 Security patch date 5 October 2025 UI Pure Android OS upgrade policy 7 years Security patch policy 7 years – monthly updates Bloatware Gemini Nano

Gemini, your built-in AI assistant

Gemini Live

Gemini Apps

Pixel Screenshots

Magic Cue

Circle to Search

Live Translate

Call Assist Other Safety – Many only US at present

Satellite SOS (trial)

Emergency SOS

Crisis Alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check

Emergency Location Service

Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

Android Earthquake Alerts System

Theft protection Comment Pure Android and the best upgrade policy, bar none. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Ultrasonic under glass Face ID Secure Face unlock Other Tensor M2 Chip Comment VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

Seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates from launch

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, including support for passkeys

Automatic security checks and privacy controls with Security and Privacy Hub

Camera and mic toggles

Private Compute Core

Android System Intelligence

Android Messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL rear camera – It is officially the second best in Oz – Exceed

First, let me say that CyberShack tests the most common point-and-shoot modes that buyers are likely to use. The results are excellent, losing the top spot to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It considerably exceeds the Samsung S25 Ultra, which is also pretty good in the first place.

At the end of the table below are links to DXOMARK testing.

But this is essentially the same three sensors as the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

50MP Samsung GNK wide (primary)

48MP Sony IMX858 Ultrawide/macro.

48MP Sony IMX858 sensor as a periscope telephoto lens.

Google’s secret sauce is that the AI can see these as up to six different sensors and focal lengths and selects the best for the shot.

Video is up to 8K at 30fps on the primary sensor and 4K@60 on the other sensors.

Test photos

Ultrawide and a superb shot with decent colour match to the 1X below.

1X and shows good dynamic range, excellent detail in the foreground and background.

2X and great detail.

5X and no noise at all – perfect shot

10X and most zooms give up. This goes to 100X.

30X and superb detail.

50X and the AI zoom kicks in (downloadable LLM)

10)X Zoom and I have to get one – this is superb!

Macro – automatic and auto focus.

(L) Dog has a great black face (R) excellent bokeh

<40 lumens and its like daylight (it was dark). Superb details.

Night Mode adds more light but at the expense of detail.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung GNK Focus Dual pixel PDAF

Multi-zone laser AF f-stop 1.68 um 1.2 bins to 2.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 82 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 30x Rear 2 Ultrawide/macro MP 48MP bins to 12.2 Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF

Dual Pixel f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 123 Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 3 Periscope telephoto MP 48MP bins to 12.2 Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF

Dual Pixel f-stop 2.8 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 22 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 5X Optical and up to 100X Hybrid via AI LLM Model Rear 4 Time Of Flight sensor STM VL53L1 single point measures distance between 4-10m Special The analytical software sees six rear sensors (3 physical) with differences in zoom, crop factors and focal lengths. AI allows it to select the best virtual sensor for the job. Video max Varies with each virtual sensor from 8K@30 to 1080p@60 Flash dual LED Auto-HDR 10-bit HDR Pro controls

High-Res (up to 50 MP)

Pro Res Zoom up to 100

Camera Coach

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Astrophotography

High-Res Portrait Mode (50 MP)

Face Unblur

Auto Unblur

Long Exposure

Action Pan

Real Tone

Panorama

Auto Best Take

Frequent Faces

Top Shot



Editing features

Pixel Studio

Auto Frame

Reimagine

Sky styles

Resize and move subjects

Portrait Blur

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Zoom Enhance

Portrait Light QR code reader Yes Night mode Auto DXO Mark

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL selfie

Front Selfie MP 42MP bins to 10.5MP/8.4 Sensor Sony IMX858 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.2 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 83.2 to 94.9 Stabilisation No Flash Screen Fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60fps Features Video features

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Audio Magic Eraser

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Night Sight timelapse

Optical image stabilisation for video

Fused Video Stabilisation

Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p)

Active video stabilisation (1080p)

Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264), AV1, VP9



Audio

Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Audio zoom Comment DXO Mark test



Apple iPhone 17 Pro 168

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 165

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 160

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 157

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 151

CyberShack’s view: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (and the rest of the 10 series) is seriously smart

Google does not like speed and feed reviews as it considers them irrelevant to an AI phone that either does what it claims, or not.

As an AI phone, it excels. Putting it side-by-side with the Samsung S25 Ultra, it works more fluidly and has way superior photo prowess.

As a piece of hardware, the Samsung S25 Ultra is superior in most areas, but then its cost allows it to be so.

Google listened to the market (probably literally) and the device and its marketing are spot on.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL ratings

Our ratings are largely still on speeds and feeds.

Features 85 Has everything you need, and a thermometer you will probably never use. Value 80 What price do you put on it? On a speed and feeds basis, there are many more powerful phones for a lot less.

Ignoring that for its photography and AI potential, it is well priced against the comparable Samsung S25 Ultra. Performance 75 The Tensor G5 throttles badly. On a speeds and feeds basis, it is fairly well behind the Samsung S25U, but again, that is not this phone’s criteria. Ease of Use 85 Gemini gets better and better and has become more intuitive in this release. Google’s Pure Android is a boon compared to the increasingly messy Samsung UI 8 and the convoluted privacy terms. Design 80 I don’t mind Google styling – it is different in a sea of glass slabs. Rating out of 10 81 Final comment It is more of the same – Pixel 9 and 10 are twins. The new processor is more than fit for purpose (although not as strong as the Tensor G4 in some areas), and the phone works beautifully.