New JBL Bar Series Brings Cinema Sound Home

The new JBL Bar Series is designed to transform any living room into a personal cinema. The lineup features five new soundbars, all engineered for detailed, rich, and immersive sound that works seamlessly with any TV.

Each model in the JBL Bar Series draws on JBL’s cinema heritage, combining advanced technologies like HARMAN’s MultiBeam™ 3.0, Dolby Atmos®, and DTS:X. The result? Surround sound that pulls you right into the action, whether you’re watching a blockbuster or your favourite series.

The new range introduces SmartDetails, a HARMAN technology that captures even the subtlest audio nuance. From footsteps to whispers, you’ll hear it all. JBL has also added AI Sound Boost for deep, distortion-free bass and PureVoice 2.0 for clearer dialogue. It’s sound that’s powerful, precise, and personal.

Leading the pack is the JBL Bar 1300MK2. It features a dual 8-inch subwoofer with AI Sound Boost, six up-firing drivers, and detachable wireless speakers. Use them behind you for true 3D surround sound or connect via Bluetooth and take the music anywhere.

A standout new feature is the JBL One Commander — a compact box that connects to your TV and delivers a wireless, lossless connection to your soundbar. No messy cables, just instant cinematic sound.

The range also includes the Bar 1000MK2 with two up-firing drivers and a 10-inch subwoofer for full Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X 3D sound, and the Bar 800MK2 with detachable surround speakers and virtual Atmos®. The Bar 500MK2 and Bar 300MK2 are ideal for smaller spaces, offering room-filling sound and virtual surround at a more accessible price. All models run on the JBL One Platform, which supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, letting you stream and customise your sound with ease.

The JBL Bar 1300MK2 is available exclusively at Harvey Norman, while other models are available at leading retailers and jbl.com.au.

With the new JBL Bar Series, it’s cinema in seconds — sound without limits.

