Motorola Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss in 2025

Motorola Black Friday deals are here, bringing big savings on some of the brand’s most popular smartphones. From 17 November to 2 December 2025, shoppers can score up to $500 off select models at major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, and Amazon.

Leading the lineup is the moto g86 power 5G, now only $249 (save $250). It’s powered by Motorola’s biggest battery ever, offering up to 53 hours of use on a single charge. The phone features a bright 6.7-inch Super HD display with Dolby Atmos® sound and a Sony LYTIATM 600 camera enhanced by moto ai.

Next up, the moto g56 5G drops to $199 (save $200). This stylish and durable device combines a scratch-resistant screen, underwater protection, and immersive audio, perfect for everyday entertainment and travel.

For those wanting top-tier performance, the motorola edge 60 pro stands out at $699 (save $500). Its quad-curved design, AI-powered camera system, and 6000mAh battery deliver a premium experience in every sense.

Meanwhile, the motorola edge 60 fusion is available for $499 (save $200). It boasts Motorola’s brightest display, lightning-fast 68W TurboPower™ charging, and intelligent moto ai features for effortless use.

Many of these smartphones also come in eye-catching PANTONE® colours, blending cutting-edge tech with premium style.

With Motorola Black Friday deals offering huge savings across the range, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your phone or tick off a few Christmas gifts early.

