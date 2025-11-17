Smart TVs’ data harvesting: How to reduce spying

Smart TVs’ data harvesting has gone beyond recommending programs you like to a multi-billion dollar industry selling your data.

Last year, we wrote about Smart TVs sucking up your viewing data – and more so, we won’t repeat that (but you should read it first).

This week, Samba (one of the bad guys) released a report that led to They should pay you to have a smart TV (opinion). Readers were not aware just how much data they were giving for free, as well as paying for a smart TV to advertise to them.

Readers have asked how they can reduce or eliminate smart TVs’ data harvesting.

It is different for each TV brand, model, operating system and year. I have scoured the internet and asked Copilot (it may have copied other sources), and here is a summary. All information is as is, where is, and I cannot guarantee it works.

The only sure way to stop smart TVs’ data harvesting is to disconnect from the internet and use it as a dumb, free-to-air TV. WRONG

Every TV uses the digital transmission back channel (TV aerial) to report back any information gathered by the ACR chip. Even at the most basic level, ACR can interrogate the TV’s image processor and HDMI connection and get basic data.

For Samsung

Press the Home button on your remote.

Arrow left to the sidebar menu.

Select Privacy Choices.

Select the Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy option.

Uncheck Viewing Information Services. This stops associated ad targeting. Select the OK option at the bottom of the screen to confirm your changes.

For LG (and it is getting mighty greedy to the point we find it hard to recommend its otherwise excellent OLED TVs).

Press the Home button on your remote.

Settings button on your remote.

Settings side menu, select the Settings option.

Select the General option and choose System.

Select Additional Settings and locate and disable the Live Plus option.

Part II

In Additional Settings, select Advertisement.

Disable the AD Tracking option.

Disable home promotions and content recommendations:

Part III

In the Additional Settings menu, select Home Settings.

Disable the Home Promotion option.

Disable the Content Recommendation option.

For a Sony (Google TV)

Press the Home button on your remote

Arrow to the top and to Settings

Choose Initial Setup.

Scroll down and select Samba Interactive TV.

Disable Samba TV

Part II

Go to Settings.

Select About.

Choose Ads.

Disabling Ad personalisation:

Part III – Disable Samba (you cannot remove this App)

Go to Settings.

Select Apps.

Select Samba Services Manager.

Choose Clear Cache.

Select Force Stop.

Select Disable.

Part IV

Open the Google Home app on your smartphone.

Tap the Menu icon.

Select your TV from the list of devices.

Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.

Choose Settings.

Turn off Send Chromecast device usage data and crash reports.

For Hisense

Press the Home button on your remote control.

Navigate to and select Settings.

Choose System.

Select Privacy.

Look for Smart TV Experience, Viewing Information Services, or something similar.

Disable this option to disable ACR.

For TCL (Google TV)

The options are similar to Sony’s, but TCL offers more options

Arrow up to the top and across to Settings

Find the Privacy menu

Select Advertising.

Select Limit ad tracking.

Select Advertising.

Uncheck Personalised ads.

Back to the Privacy menu, select Microphone.

Adjust Channel Microphone Access and Channel Permissions as desired.

For all TVs

Go through the menus and look for things that the TV maker has offered. For example, Samsung, LG, Sony and Hisense FAST Channels all data harvest. You likely approved these in that ’ 40,000-word privacy policy. Look at the Privacy settings and disable any of this added-value spyware.

If you see any extra options like delete Advertising ID, then delete it. Don’t reset the advertising ID – it just creates a new one.

If you don’t see words like Privacy, then look for

Viewing Information Services

Smart TV Experience

“Use Info from TV Inputs

Interest-Based Advertising

Interest-Based Ads”

Tech-savvy only

If you’re tech-savvy, you can set up network-level blocking in your router’s firewall. However, this may block only advertisements and unintentionally block content from the streaming apps.

Unfortunately, we can’t locate a recent list of relevant DNS or URLs to block, but your router may have this in its logs.

Enter this preliminary list in site blocking, and you may block 90% of annoying ads. It won’t stop embedded ads in some apps.

www.atdmt.com www.doubleclick.net doubleclick.net ad.nozonedata.com ads.pointroll.com us.ard.yahoo.com us.a1.yimg.com us.js2.yimg.com ad.doubleclick.net view.atdmt.com a.tribalfusion.com ad.ca.doubleclick.net ads.deviantart.com pagead2.googlesyndication.com ad.nozonedata.com cdn.fastclick.net cdn5.tribalfusion.com media.fastclick.net pixel.quantserve.com tribalfusion.com Ads.roku.com

I use Ghostery add-on for Firefox in Windows (also for Google TV) to identify ad servers and trackers and update this list.

AdGuard also has a list of DNS servers that you can change in the router, which should stop adverts.

Google TV has AdBlock that may work.

If any reader has more information, let me know at [email protected]

Smart TVs’ data harvesting, Smart TVs’ data harvesting, Smart TVs’ data harvesting, Smart TVs’ data harvesting, Smart TVs’ data harvesting