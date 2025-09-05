Roborock RockMow Robotic Lawnmowers Unveiled at IFA 2025

Roborock has taken its smart cleaning expertise outdoors. At IFA 2025, the brand unveiled its first-ever robotic lawnmower line-up, the Roborock RockMow robotic lawnmower series.

The RockMow range includes the Z1 and S1, joined by the RockNeo Q1. Together, they mark Roborock’s entry into high-end outdoor appliances. These models use the company’s proven AI navigation and intelligent automation, adapted from its award-winning robotic vacuums.

The Roborock RockMow robotic lawnmower stands out with an All-Wheel Drive design.

Each wheel houses four independent motors, giving it power to handle tricky terrain. It can climb slopes of up to 80% (39°), making it suitable for Australian backyards with uneven ground.

Obstacle avoidance is another highlight. The mower balances cutting coverage with smart detection, ensuring a safe and efficient trim every time. It’s designed to handle lawns of different sizes and shapes without constant supervision.

This outdoor expansion comes at a strong time for Roborock. In mid-2025, the company reported a 78.96% year-on-year revenue jump, reaching around $1.69 billion AUD. IDC also named Roborock the number one robotic vacuum brand in several markets, including Germany, Sweden, and Korea.

The new mowers are part of a wider showcase that includes the F25 Ultra Wet-Dry Vacuum and the H60 Hub Series. But the RockMow and RockNeo take centre stage as the brand’s bold step beyond the home.

Australian release dates and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

Products that are already available can be viewed on https://au.roborock.com.

