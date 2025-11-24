Aiper Surfer S2 – skims the pool to keep the filter clean (review)

The Aiper Surfer S2 is a robot pool skimmer that keeps the water surface clean so you don’t clog the pool filter. It is truly excellent.

It replaces the Aiper Surfer S1 robot pool skimmer – eats leaves and floating rubbish which has been lounging around our pool for the last 12 months, fueled solely by the sun. It has done a fantastic job keeping copious pine fronds from a neighbour’s tree from clogging the filter.

It was good, but had one flaw. Its sensors needed a physical barrier, like the coping or tiles, to see the edges and get around. Our pool is designed to fill to the top of the coping (kind of infinity pool), so we had to reduce the water level to make this effective. Then the coping would rub the sides of the S1, and they would be scratched.

Some nice design changes to Aiper Surfer S2 make this the perfect companion to Aiper’s new X1 range.

Australian Review: Aiper Surfer S2 Model SK2

As at 24/11/25. Firmware 4.0.0 App 2.3.10

Website Aiper AU

Product page

Manual RRP $749.99 but seen for $594.99 From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 24-month ACL covers manufacturer’s defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

45 Day no-questions-asked return policy. Contact: 1800 497 023 (8 AM to 8 PM seven days a week) or use email or live chat. Made in China Company Established in 2017 by Richard Wang. HQ in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Earlier products were launched via Kickstarter.

Ratings

Top: Rear, Front and Skimmer mouth.,

Bottom: S1 (Left). Note the coping scraping on the S1 (Right).

First Impression – I can see where they made improvements on an already good product

I won’t harp on the Surfer S1 changes except to say that the Aiper S2 has solved the infinity edge sensor issue, has a stronger 150um filter basket with back flow prevention, and solved the coping scratches.

It maintains the solar panel charging (which lasts all day and most of the night), increases the side-wheel size, and makes the front and rear anti-stranding legs more useful. It has added a chlorine tablet dispenser (we have a salt pool).

Size: 54(L)x41.4(W)x20(H) cm x 5.7kg. Safe for kids to lift and remove from the pool.

Aiper App and setup: Pass+

It also works with the Aiper App and Wi-Fi for firmware updates, eco mode (three hours on, three hours sleep and repeat), two coverage preferences (full and edge guard) and some basic stats including the battery level.

It installs via the app or Bluetooth and a QR code.

You can also remote control it from the app.

Battery: Pass+

Battery: 10.8V/5.2A/56.16Wh for 30+ hours use

External charger 12.6V/1A/12.6W for 6 hour charge

From a 100% charge (using the external charger), it can go all day and still have 90% left – courtesy of solar. It has been in the pool for five days and still has 93% and I intend to leave it there and check the leaf basket weekly.

It has a solar seeker AND will look for the strongest solar source if it needs charging.

Anti-stranding bars: Pass

These are to stop it from getting stuck on the top step and can be extended 50mm from the underside to prevent it from trying to get there and be ‘beached’.

There is more intelligence in the Surfer S2 as it will now back out of dead ends.

4L Filter Box and Maintenance: Pass+

In addition to a paddle wheel to draw in floating detritus, it has a better-designed DebrisGuard flap to stop detritus from escaping when reversing.

Remove the detritus and place it in a green bin, and hose the filter box.

It has dual dToF sensors (the S1 was ultrasonic) that do a vastly better job at obstacle detection. They should occasionally be wiped over.

Build: Pass+

Aiper gear has impressed us, and while our review test is not long enough to indicate longevity, it should last at least five+ years. The main issue is the harsh environment it works in, and the more care you take, the longer it will last. All materials are UV-stabilised.

How does it clean? Exceed

It cleans very well, judging by the amount of detritus in the basket. It also means that the detritus does not block the filter cartridge and extends the time between cleans.

As a lazy pool owner, it’s a must-have.

(L) Does not push detritus out of the way. (M) Gets really close to the edge. (R) Sensors know when to back out of a dead end.

CyberShack’s view: Aiper Surfer S2 – you are crazy if you don’t buy one

So says an inveterate hater of pool maintenance. Add a decent pool robot, and you do have 95% of the work done for you. The other 5% is water quality.

The Surfer S1 was pretty good. This is even better.

I want to mention Aiper trolls (probably hired by competitors) who flood the web with fake one- and two-star reviews. Their language is always similar, and claims of poor performance either don’t relate to the device or are so absurd that they should be ignored. Yes, I have seen this before, particularly in emerging categories.

I am not saying ignore user reviews, but be very discerning. I have been using the previous Surfer S1 for over 12 months, and I have no issues at all.

Aiper Surfer S2 ratings

Features: 90 . It is not intelligent per se, does not map the pool and wanders around using the paddle wheel to remove prodigious amounts of detritus.

Value: 90 – It has higher specs than robot pool skimmers at similar prices. Avoid the Chinese generics with names like NiHoo or LePoo.

Performance: 90—As long as you realise that skimming takes longer, it performs well throughout the day.

Ease of Use: 90 – Solar powered, has a 5200mAh battery, and can be left in the pool.

Design: 90 – Compared to others, its design is elegantly simple and solves issues we have experienced with other brands.