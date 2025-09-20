GPS car tracking devices. A simple guide to locating your car.

GPS car tracking devices are in high demand, but there is a lot of confusion about what type to get. Let’s discuss the tech because it is pretty much all the same.

It is a device with a GPS location chip (and that is a challenge if it is concealed inside the car) and a 4G SIM to transmit its location. At the other end is either a monitoring service or you can use a locator app.

Some have internal rechargeable batteries and are hardwired to the car’s system to recharge, and some use Lithium coin batteries – avoid the latter. Some plug into the car’s OBD or USB port.

GPS is a marvellous invention because the chip can report location as well as speed. Some have an accelerometer to record hard acceleration, braking, cornering or a collision. The best ones also offer geofencing (when a car is in or out of a defined area), trip history and timestamps with overlays to popular maps.

Tips for GPS car tracking devices

Look for live tracking, not store and forward.

Hardwired installed in the engine bay or trim are more reliable. Plug-in (cigarette lighter, OBD or USB) or battery-powered with magnetic clips are the easiest to spot and dispose of.

Updates should be less than 60 seconds, but if it is much lower, the subscription cost/data will be more.

Accuracy is two to five meters under open sky. It gets worse when you hide the device and it cannot ‘see’ the sky. Some have INS for in-tunnel inertial positioning.

You will pay a subscription if only to cover the 4G data*.

Look for ones that have an app and a web browser interface.

IP66 at least for external mounting.

* Transmitted data only requires an annual SIM card for about 200MB of data.

Can I use an Apple AirTag or a Samsung SmartTag?

Not if you want the best chance of getting your car back. These rely on Bluetooth connection to qualifying Apple and Samsung phones, and these relay an approximate location. Bluetooth has an effective distance of about 20-30 meters, less inside a car.

Can we recommend any?

No, we have not reviewed any as yet. We have looked at what you can buy, and these meet the criteria.

Vl101g. The manual is informative. Price is $314 at Harvey Norman Online, but we have seen lower. While it can be DIY fitted, you may benefit from going to MyCar or similar for fitting; it’s a pretty quick fit. It requires a SIM, and there is no charge for the Lifetime Tracksolid Pro app

LiveTrack Stealth is $299. It is not quite as fully featured as the VL101G, but it is simpler to install, only requiring 12V +/-. It uses the iCAR app for Android and iOS.

Gator GTKPRO2 is $299. It’s a more complex professional-level tracker that may require professional installation. It also has an annual subscription of $180, but that includes the SIM service.

