D-Link 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Switch Range Delivers High-Speed Edge Connectivity

D-Link A/NZ has introduced the new D-Link 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Switch Range, created to handle today’s demand for faster, more reliable network speeds. The unmanaged DMS-1016 and DMS-1024 switches provide ultra-fast 2.5G performance across 16 or 24 ports, ideal for homes and small businesses needing consistent, high-speed connectivity.

As cloud computing, video conferencing, and real-time collaboration increase, standard gigabit speeds can struggle to keep up.

The D-Link 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Switch Range ensures smooth data transfer and reliable performance even in busy, device-heavy environments.

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director of D-Link A/NZ, said, “As digital workflows become more bandwidth-intensive, multi-gigabit performance is no longer optional—it’s essential. Our new switches deliver next-generation performance with plug and play simplicity, futureproofing networks for years to come.”

Both switches feature intelligent power management that lowers energy use during idle times. This reduces operating costs and supports sustainability goals. Plug-and-play setup makes installation fast and hassle-free.

Built in Taiwan, the range meets D-Link’s Made in Taiwan (MIT) promise of quality, reliability, and smart design. It highlights D-Link’s philosophy of “One Connection – Infinite Possibilities,” offering secure and efficient networking that evolves with user needs.

The DMS-1016 and DMS-1024 switches are available now from www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz and from all authorised D-Link partners and resellers in both countries for the following RRPs:

DMS-1016 – RRP AU$649.00 and NZ$799.00

DMS-1024 – RRP AU$849.95 and NZ$899.95

