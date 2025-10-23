Old Samsung phones may not be able to call 000

23 Oct, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Old Samsung phones

Telstra testing has revealed that over 70 old Samsung phones comprising more than 20,000 handsets may not be able to access the 000 emergency service.

We can’t get a definitive list as Samsung will contact active phones directly, but we have a partial list of those that will not connect and must be replaced.

Model No.Device Name
SM-N920IGalaxy Note 5
SM-J530YGalaxy J5 (2017)
SM-J320ZNGalaxy J3 2016
SM-J120ZNGalaxy J1 2016
SM-G935FGalaxy S7 Edge
SM-G930FGalaxy S7
SM-G928IGalaxy S6 Edge+
SM-G925IGalaxy S6 edge
SM-G920IGalaxy S6
SM-A720FGalaxy A7 (2017)
SM-A520FGalaxy A5 2017

Old Samsung phones needing a firmware update (E&OE)

A31A32A425GA50
A52A71A715GA72
A8(2018)J7PrimeJ7ProJ8
Note10Note20Note20UltraS20FE(SM-G780F)
S20FE(SM-G780G)S20PlusXCover4sXCover5
ZFlip5GA11A12A12s
A20A21sA225GA30
A325GA51A525GA70
A905GFoldNote10PlusNote10Plus5G
Note8Note9Note205GNote20Ultra5G
S10S105GS10PlusS10e
S20S205GS20FE5GS20Ultra5G
S20Plus5GS215GS21Ultra5GS21Plus5G
S8S8PlusS9S9Plus
XcoverProZFlipZFold25GJ2Pro

Whose fault is it?

Telstra said ACCAN legal obligations meant that the 11 ‘unfixable’ phones would be blocked from its network if their phones were not replaced within 28 days of being notified. It can do this simply by IMEI blocking.

Optus is also contacting affected handsets.

Vodafone (TPG) says it’s all about how Samsung programmed the handsets in the first place.

Samsung is at fault for not issuing firmware updates to allow their phones to connect to Vodafone when the Telstra and Optus networks were not available.

If you have a model requiring a firmware update, look for this in the next four weeks, but know that you cannot connect to 000 if Vorafone is the only network available.

We have to assume Samsung and its global resources can roll out 60 unscheduled firmware model updates.

Does this apply to other brands?

As far as we can ascertain, other Android phones purchased through official channels (like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, etc) or direct from Samsung, OPPO or Motorola are not affected.

Grey market and so-called global models purchased via online marketplaces such as Kogan, Dick Smith, Mighty Ape, Mat Blatt and hundreds more that do not support 4G Band 28 (700Hz) are affected. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

If you want to check, you need two things

  • Band 28
  • VoLTE approved for Australian carriers

Telstra has an IMEI checker here (works with all three carriers).

