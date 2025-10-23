Old Samsung phones may not be able to call 000

Telstra testing has revealed that over 70 old Samsung phones comprising more than 20,000 handsets may not be able to access the 000 emergency service.
We can’t get a definitive list as Samsung will contact active phones directly, but we have a partial list of those that will not connect and must be replaced.
|Model No.
|Device Name
|SM-N920I
|Galaxy Note 5
|SM-J530Y
|Galaxy J5 (2017)
|SM-J320ZN
|Galaxy J3 2016
|SM-J120ZN
|Galaxy J1 2016
|SM-G935F
|Galaxy S7 Edge
|SM-G930F
|Galaxy S7
|SM-G928I
|Galaxy S6 Edge+
|SM-G925I
|Galaxy S6 edge
|SM-G920I
|Galaxy S6
|SM-A720F
|Galaxy A7 (2017)
|SM-A520F
|Galaxy A5 2017
Old Samsung phones needing a firmware update (E&OE)
|A31
|A32
|A425G
|A50
|A52
|A71
|A715G
|A72
|A8(2018)
|J7Prime
|J7Pro
|J8
|Note10
|Note20
|Note20Ultra
|S20FE(SM-G780F)
|S20FE(SM-G780G)
|S20Plus
|XCover4s
|XCover5
|ZFlip5G
|A11
|A12
|A12s
|A20
|A21s
|A225G
|A30
|A325G
|A51
|A525G
|A70
|A905G
|Fold
|Note10Plus
|Note10Plus5G
|Note8
|Note9
|Note205G
|Note20Ultra5G
|S10
|S105G
|S10Plus
|S10e
|S20
|S205G
|S20FE5G
|S20Ultra5G
|S20Plus5G
|S215G
|S21Ultra5G
|S21Plus5G
|S8
|S8Plus
|S9
|S9Plus
|XcoverPro
|ZFlip
|ZFold25G
|J2Pro
Whose fault is it?
Telstra said ACCAN legal obligations meant that the 11 ‘unfixable’ phones would be blocked from its network if their phones were not replaced within 28 days of being notified. It can do this simply by IMEI blocking.
Optus is also contacting affected handsets.
Vodafone (TPG) says it’s all about how Samsung programmed the handsets in the first place.
Samsung is at fault for not issuing firmware updates to allow their phones to connect to Vodafone when the Telstra and Optus networks were not available.
If you have a model requiring a firmware update, look for this in the next four weeks, but know that you cannot connect to 000 if Vorafone is the only network available.
We have to assume Samsung and its global resources can roll out 60 unscheduled firmware model updates.
Does this apply to other brands?
As far as we can ascertain, other Android phones purchased through official channels (like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, etc) or direct from Samsung, OPPO or Motorola are not affected.
Grey market and so-called global models purchased via online marketplaces such as Kogan, Dick Smith, Mighty Ape, Mat Blatt and hundreds more that do not support 4G Band 28 (700Hz) are affected. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.
If you want to check, you need two things
- Band 28
- VoLTE approved for Australian carriers
Telstra has an IMEI checker here (works with all three carriers).
