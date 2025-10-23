Old Samsung phones may not be able to call 000

Telstra testing has revealed that over 70 old Samsung phones comprising more than 20,000 handsets may not be able to access the 000 emergency service.

We can’t get a definitive list as Samsung will contact active phones directly, but we have a partial list of those that will not connect and must be replaced.

Model No. Device Name SM-N920I Galaxy Note 5 SM-J530Y Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J320ZN Galaxy J3 2016 SM-J120ZN Galaxy J1 2016 SM-G935F Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G930F Galaxy S7 SM-G928I Galaxy S6 Edge+ SM-G925I Galaxy S6 edge SM-G920I Galaxy S6 SM-A720F Galaxy A7 (2017) SM-A520F Galaxy A5 2017

Old Samsung phones needing a firmware update (E&OE)

A31 A32 A425G A50 A52 A71 A715G A72 A8(2018) J7Prime J7Pro J8 Note10 Note20 Note20Ultra S20FE(SM-G780F) S20FE(SM-G780G) S20Plus XCover4s XCover5 ZFlip5G A11 A12 A12s A20 A21s A225G A30 A325G A51 A525G A70 A905G Fold Note10Plus Note10Plus5G Note8 Note9 Note205G Note20Ultra5G S10 S105G S10Plus S10e S20 S205G S20FE5G S20Ultra5G S20Plus5G S215G S21Ultra5G S21Plus5G S8 S8Plus S9 S9Plus XcoverPro ZFlip ZFold25G J2Pro

Whose fault is it?

Telstra said ACCAN legal obligations meant that the 11 ‘unfixable’ phones would be blocked from its network if their phones were not replaced within 28 days of being notified. It can do this simply by IMEI blocking.

Optus is also contacting affected handsets.

Vodafone (TPG) says it’s all about how Samsung programmed the handsets in the first place.

Samsung is at fault for not issuing firmware updates to allow their phones to connect to Vodafone when the Telstra and Optus networks were not available.

If you have a model requiring a firmware update, look for this in the next four weeks, but know that you cannot connect to 000 if Vorafone is the only network available.

We have to assume Samsung and its global resources can roll out 60 unscheduled firmware model updates.

Does this apply to other brands?

As far as we can ascertain, other Android phones purchased through official channels (like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, etc) or direct from Samsung, OPPO or Motorola are not affected.

Grey market and so-called global models purchased via online marketplaces such as Kogan, Dick Smith, Mighty Ape, Mat Blatt and hundreds more that do not support 4G Band 28 (700Hz) are affected. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

If you want to check, you need two things

Band 28

VoLTE approved for Australian carriers

Telstra has an IMEI checker here (works with all three carriers).

Old Samsung phones, Old Samsung phones, Old Samsung phones, Old Samsung phones, Old Samsung phones