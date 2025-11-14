World War Privacy Part 7 is for Apple users and gives five ways to stitch up Apple’s Safari browser to ensure greater privacy and anonymity when online.

You know Apple users live under the impression they Apple is secure and private. While its walled garden and hardware offer some additional protection, apps, including Safari, can still leak data. See the 1563 CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) listings here (and these have mostly been patched promptly).

Safari is based on the open-source 2004 WebKit browser engine, which Apple forked for free from KHTML, the engine developed by the KDE project. KDE is an international free software community that develops free and open-source software to run on Unix and Unix-like forks (which is the root of macOS and iOS. It is also the basis of every other browser that runs on Apple, including DuckDuckGo and webOS.

KDE is long gone, but it was also the root of Blink based browsers which include Google Chrome, UnGoogled Chromium, Chromium, Microsoft Edge, Samsung Internet, Opera, Vivaldi, Opera GX, Opera Mini, Opera Mobile, Yandex Browser, Orion, Arc (on iOS), Epiphany, Midori, Konqueror, Otter Browser, Dooble, Epic Privacy Browser, Slimjet, Comodo Dragon, SRWare Iron, Cốc Cốc, Torch Browser, Orbitum, UC Browser, Kiwi Browser, Bromite, Blisk, Colibri Browser, Min Browser, Iridium Browser, Avast Secure Browser, AVG Secure Browser and Brave.

CyberShack does not recommend KDE-based browsers because the open-source nature and the hundreds of forks and versions don’t really ensure a safe or consistent patch environment. While Apple’s market share means its version is more secure, it’s still a minnow compared to the whale of KDE Chrome-based browsers.

We do recommend Gecko-based browsers, including Mozilla Firefox and some security-hardened versions like Librewolf and Tor Browser. These are by no means perfect, either, but are generally acknowledged as the safest browsers.

World War Privacy Part 7: Stitch up Safari

Guest Apple expert Anthony Curuana shows five things you can easily do to stitch up Safari.

Sort out your Location services Private Relay – almost a VPN Protection from advertiser tracking Useful security settings Reconsider your default search engine Using the Mac Safari Privacy Report

You can read the full article here.

Previous World War Privacy guides (OS-specific marked):

World War Privacy Part 1: The world has gone to hell in a handbasket

World War Privacy Part 2: Staying off the radar in a digital world

World War Privacy Part 3: Staying private and safe at home (physical privacy)

World War Privacy Part 4: Lockdown your Apple (Apple)

World War Privacy Part 5: Stop MS Edge snooping (Windows)

World War Privacy Part 6: Some essential, free, easy-to-use, anti-snooping, Windows tools (Windows)

World War Privacy Part 7, World War Privacy Part 7, World War Privacy Part 7, World War Privacy Part 7