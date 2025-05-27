Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30 – lights only when you need it

The Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar uses passive infrared (PIR) motion detection to provide light when and where you need it.

It is a USB-C rechargeable LED light bar with settings for Night (it only works when it’s dark and motion) and all day (it works when there is motion). You can also select 10-100% light output and three LED temperatures: 3000 (warm white, avoiding Blue Light), 4000 (neutral white), and 6000° Kelvin (cool white).

Uses

Being motion sensitive, it provides light when you need it.

Nocturnal bathroom visits

When you open a cabinet

Dark hallways

Garages

Under stairs or to light step treads

It is not IP rated, but could be used undercover for external security lighting

Once activated, the light remains on for 20 seconds or as long as there is motion.

Australian Review: Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30

First Impression – superbly made and very useful – Exceed

Quntis gear is very well made, and this uses an aluminium frame and back. The light is 300 x 40 x 10mm and 145g.

I have been using motion detection night lights for many years, especially in the bathroom for night visits, where you don’t want to turn on the overhead lights. But in these days of net zero, motion detection rechargeable lighting, where you need it, takes on a whole new purpose. One recharge costs virtually nothing ($0.0077) and lasts for over a month for PIR and 12 hours for always-on.

Light output – Pass+

It is not a bright light—more of a night light. At source, it is about 300 lux, and at 1 meter, about 200 lux—plenty to see by at night. It is not intended as a reading light, which tends to be about 400-600 lux.

Top to bottom: Warm, neutral and cool white.

Battery – Pass+

We have been using a pair for a few weeks it still has about 50% battery left. Quntis states 40-50 days in motion sensor mode and 12-13 hours of always-on mode (tested 12.9 hours).

It has a 2200mAh battery (5V/2/2A/11W). Recharge time with a 5V/1A/5W charger (not supplied) is about three hours (tested).

PIR range – Pass

This has a 120° conical field of view. PIR can detect up to 5 metres (tested).

Light construction – Exceed

It is really well made with an aluminium frame, 54 LEDs, and a diffusing cover for even lighting. The estimated LED life is 50,000 power-on hours.

Two magnetic mounts allow for permanent installation (via 3M tape or screws).

CyberShack’s view: Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30 sets the standard

Be aware of the masses of “me-too” lights. As we were researching PIR cabinet night lights, we found dozens of wannabe lights, ostensibly similar to Quntis.

But these invariably had fewer than 54 LEDs, <200 lux output, smaller <1000mAh batteries, short always-on time, and vastly inferior construction. Ironically, most used Quntis graphics to confuse the buyer.

We are not suggesting you ignore bargains, but look closely at the specs. We consider Quntis is the standard you should use.

Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar rating

We won’t formally rate it as we have no comparable benchmarks. Insofar as it does what it says and is from a reputable company, it’s a 10/10.

Pro

Decent battery life from a 2200mAh battery

Good detection distance up to 5m

Comes with magnetic wall clips or 3M tape

Very low cost to run and a long 50,000 hour lamp life

Great build quality – a keeper

Con

None

