Tineco Smart Floor Cleaners Spring Sale: Up to 33% Off

Tineco smart floor cleaners are making spring cleaning easier and more affordable with up to 33% off across its top-selling range. From hard floors to rugs and carpets, Tineco’s powerful cleaning tech gives Australian homes a faster, smarter way to clean.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch, the brand’s latest release, joins the sale, giving Aussies access to cutting-edge cleaning tech at a great price. The sale runs from 23 October to 2 November via the Tineco Online Store and authorised Australian retailers.

Highlighted offers include:

Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch – 10% off, now $899 . Deep, flexible cleaning for everyday use.

– 10% off, now . Deep, flexible cleaning for everyday use. Tineco iFloor U5 Stretch – 16% off, now $499 . Lightweight and perfect for quick daily cleans.

– 16% off, now . Lightweight and perfect for quick daily cleans. Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam – 6% off, now $1,399 . Smart steam cleaning for spotless, sanitised floors.

– 6% off, now . Smart steam cleaning for spotless, sanitised floors. Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Pro – 15% off, now $1,099 . Deep cleaning with advanced power and reach. Tineco S9 Artist Pro power mop and steam option. Style and power (review)

– 15% off, now . Deep cleaning with advanced power and reach. Tineco S9 Artist Pro power mop and steam option. Style and power (review) Tineco Carpet One Cruiser – 25% off, now $749 . Fast-drying carpet cleaning for busy homes. Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser carpet cleaner – really deep cleans (review)

– 25% off, now . Fast-drying carpet cleaning for busy homes. Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser carpet cleaner – really deep cleans (review) Tineco Floor One S7 Steam – 33% off, now $799. Chemical-free steam cleaning for homes with kids and pets.

A key feature across all Tineco smart floor cleaners is the MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) technology.

It ensures that the roller brush is continuously washed with fresh water for a spotless, hygienic finish. Other smart features like iLoop™ Smart Sensor, SmoothPower, HyperStretch, and FlashDry self-cleaning further enhance performance.

With powerful innovation and great savings, Tineco continues to redefine home cleaning for modern Australian households.

