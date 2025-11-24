JBL Black Friday Sale: Premium Audio Steals Across Headphones & Speakers

JBL Black Friday Sale deals have officially landed, and they’re some of the biggest audio savings Australians will see this year. JBL has cut prices across its premium speakers, headphones, and portable audio gear — all available now through to 3 December while stocks last.

As a premium audio brand, JBL combines heritage sound engineering with modern design. It’s not just about loudness — it’s about clarity, bass fidelity, and build quality. So when JBL discounts its gear, it’s a serious moment to shop.

Top JBL Black Friday Deals

Here are some standout models in the sale:

JBL PartyBox Ultimate — JBL’s powerhouse party speaker, now with a bonus PartyLight Stick when you buy, per JBL’s Black Friday terms.

— JBL’s powerhouse party speaker, now with a bonus when you buy, per JBL’s Black Friday terms. JBL PartyBox 710 — A high-output party speaker built for big spaces.

— A high-output party speaker built for big spaces. JBL Charge 6 — Portable, robust, and long-lasting battery life.

— Portable, robust, and long-lasting battery life. JBL Flip 6 — Waterproof and compact, ideal for travel or outdoor use.

On the headphones side, JBL is also offering major markdowns:

The JBL Tune 670NC over-ear noise-cancelling headphones are now $99.95 , down from $149.95.

over-ear noise-cancelling headphones are now , down from $149.95. The JBL Tour One M2, with ANC and premium driver hardware, is now $199.95 — a 43% drop.

Why These Deals Matter

If you’ve been eyeing JBL, the Black Friday sale is an opportunity to pick up premium audio gear at rare lows. JBL’s reputation isn’t just about party speakers; it’s also respected in personal audio, home cinema, and on-the-go listening.

More JBL Reads here.

On top of the discounts, JBL is offering bonus gifts: spend $250+ in a single transaction and receive a JBL Go 4 speaker (valued at $59.95) — while stocks last.

Whether you’re building a home sound setup, upgrading earbuds, or grabbing a party speaker, JBL Black Friday Sale is one of the most compelling audio events of the year.