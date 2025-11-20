Uniden UH45 Max Series UHF-CB tranceiver – CB fun for the family  (review)

Uniden UH45 Max Series UHF-CB transceivers are fun, multicoloured walkie-talkies with a KID-Zone function best suited for the adventurous family.

They come in one to five packs, ranging from $36.95 to $149.95. There is one minor issue before you wrap these and put them under the Christmas Tree – batteries (3 x AAA Alkaline each or NiMh rechargeables and chargers) are not included.

So let’s look at this aspect of the Uniden UH45 Max first.

An endless supply of AAA one-use Alkaline 1200 mAh is not cheap, ranging from $1-2 each. We exhausted a set over a weekend with casual conversation use.

We did not buy AAA NiMH (do not use Li-Ion) rechargeables as they tend to be about $5.00 each ($15 per unit), and they tend to have a lower 1.2V and 1000 mAh output (shorter life). Look for higher mAh (some are 1500), which will last longer.

The USB-C, AC-DC charger (not supplied) should be no more than 5V/1A/5W, as these do not have a PD or PPS intelligent charge circuit. The manual states 6-7 hours of charge time.

Or you can buy a $39.95 4-station NiMh recharger from Jaycar.

First Impression – colourful

I don’t want to start with a negative, but these are not traditional walkie-talkies, with a 5W TX mode for 15-20km coverage. There is no ‘Roger Good Buddy” here.

These are colourful, mini-talkies with 500mW TX and a range between 1 and 3km. They would be a perfect Christmas gift to a family who loves hiking, riding, camping, trail bike riding, RV, boating, and even shopping.

Uniden UH45 Max features

Mini Compact Design: Small enough to fit anywhere, 138mm (H) x 50 mm (W) x 30mm (D)

80 UHF Narrowband Channels*

Inbuilt LED Light

KID-ZONE: Block Out Unwanted Conversation

Interference Eliminator (CTCSS)

Backlit LCD Display

Range Extender (Duplex) Capability: Allows the UH45 to operate via a local repeater stationwhich re-transmits your signal over a wider area.

Auto Battery Save: Standby mode when not in use.

Channel Scan: Scans all channels and locks on any active channels.

Rechargeable or Standard Battery Compatible: Use either standard alkaline AAA batteries or rechargeable NiMH batteries. Batteries not included.

USB-C charging (for NiMH batteries only): Charger not included.

Battery Level Indicator

500mW RF Output Power

Auto Squelch: Automatically blocks the unwanted low-level hissing noise,

Monitor: Allows the user to listen to weak signals typically muted by the automatic squelch circuit

Belt Clip and lanyard included

Line of sight range of up to 3KM. Range may vary depending on environmental and topographical conditions.

Up to 20 hours of battery life with Alkaline batteries. Batteries sold separately. Battery life based on 5% transmitting, 5% receiving and 90% waiting mode.

12 months manufacturer warranty

Not waterproof but fairly durable (use in a ziplock bag)

Easy to use – Pass

Switch on, select a channel and press the speak button. But you need to understand what the 80 CB channels are for.

CB UHF is a public resource. Benefits include:

Site-to-site or relay communications

Simultaneous communication with a group

No usage cost

Simple press and talk – half duplex – over

Channel 40 when driving – it is the Aussie Road channel, and you can get tips on where there are accidents, speed cameras, good food stops, and more. Note that the Pacific Highway tends to use Channel 29.

Channel 18 is for grey nomads and caravanners, and Channel 10 is used more for convoys and clubs.

Whatever you do, this is a shared resource, and you need to be courteous. It is good etiquette to change to another channel after you have found someone to talk to.

Distance Tests – Pass

Line-of-sight: Up to 3km

Denser forest hilly walk: 2km

CBD use: 1km at best

Battery tests – Pass

The claimed 20 hours is really 2 hours of use and 18 hours of standby/waiting.

Our main test was over a weekend, and I think it is more likely around 15 hours with casual use (transceiver on and waiting).

CyberShack’s view: Uniden UH45 Max Series UHF-CB tranceiver is for casual fun use

As long as you understand its transmit and distance limits, then it’s perfect for casual use.

Uniden UH45 Max Rating

We are hesitant to allocate a formal rating if using a standard walkie-talkie as a benchmark. These are in a class of their own.

Pro

Colourful

Easy to use

80 channels, but you must respect the CB culture and rules

Con

Sound quality is for voice!

20 hours is only in lab tests.

AAA batteries will send you broke. Look for high-capacity NiMH rechargable

Features menu is not intuitive