Rural reception phones are hard to get

CyberShack is the only review site that has real-world tests of phones and classifies them as suitable for city, suburbs, regional or rural reception phones. Our methodology has been 100% right.

Compare that to Telstra’s Blue Tick ratings, where only three of the twelve ‘recommended’ 2025 models (Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra) make the grade, and you can see why Telstra’s Blue Tick = BS (a great weekend read showing reader experiences and our testing methodology).

As a general guide, phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6, 7 or 8 Systems on a Chip (SoC) vastly outperform regional and rural reception tests to those with MediaTek, Samsung Exynos and UNISoC SoCs. The latter are improving antenna signal strength, but have quite a way to go.

Now here is the problem. Due to the USA/China tariff wars, USA-owned Qualcomm has been largely replaced by other brands of SoC. There are even strong rumours that the next Samsung Galaxy S26 series to be launched early next year will be using its own Exynos SoCs. Past experience with the S24/S24+, which used Exynos, showed that they were strictly city and suburbs phones.

And the race to ‘thinness’ has knocked the Samsung S25 Edge, Flip7 and Fold7 out of the race as their antenna systems don’t have the strength needed. Apple also found that with its ultra-thin iPhone Air.

Google Pixel (all models) are out as they use a Tensor SoC based on the Samsung Exynos.

Here is a list based on our testing regimen that have decent regional and rural reception. RRP prices are for Australian certified phones as of 2 December 2025, and there may be runout and event-related sales. This listing does not take into account screen type (LCD or OLED), RAM, Storage, Camera or system upgrade and security policies

Rural reception phones (all are 5G capable unless marked 4G

$1999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1687 Samsung Galaxy S25+

$1387 Samsung Galaxy S25

$549 Samsung Galaxy A36

$1799 ASUS ROG Phone 9

$1509 Nothing (3) 12/256GB and $1689 16/512GB

$849 Nothing (3a) Pro

$599 Nothing (3a) 128GB and $689 for 256GB

$599 OPPO Reno 13F 5G

$259 OPPO A5 4G

$219 OPPO A5x 4G

$1699 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Flip 2024

$399 Motorola G85

$449 Motorola G84 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Pro (if available and our pick in 2024)

$799 Motorola Edge 50

CyberShack’s Picks for rural reception phones

The more you spend on a later model Qualcomm SoC, the better the reception strength. Although the $599 OPPO Reno 13F 5G, using an SD6 Gen 1, had excellent reception, more due to OPPO’s excellent 360° antenna design.

The Nothing (3) (our 2025 phone-of-the-year runner-up) is an excellent phone showing what a startup brand can do. Its Northing (3a) and (3a) Pro are also excellent.

If you like a Flip, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 2024 is superb. If you can find the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (our 2024 phone-of-the-year), it’s still one of the best.

Consumer Advice: When buying, please specify that it must work where you live and inside your home. Go so far as to insist that this is written on the receipt so you can get a refund if not.