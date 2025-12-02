WOOSH! screen cleaner: through clean (review)

WOOSH! is a brand for a range of cleaners for glasses, mirrors, laptops, phone screens, monitors, tablets, TVs and more. It is odourless, alcohol free, antimicrobial and non-toxic. Does it work?

Well, yes, it does, and in the spirit of coming clean 😊, it works slightly better than most glass cleaners and a microfibre cleaner.

But how much better is a real conundrum, as this is a US-made, Canadian-owned premium product at a premium price.

So let’s start with the WOOSH! variants

$45.95: WHOOSH! Duo pump spray Screen Cleaner 100mL + 8mL with 2 x 15cm Microfibre Cloths. It has 80, 100, and 500mL variants.

$19.95 Screen Shine Wipes 20, 70 and 90 pack with a Micro-suede cloth at $19.95, $46.95, and $42 (price from the website).

$$4.95 Microfibre 3 x cloths 40 x 40 cm

All from WOOSH! Australia

Website

1300 126 332. 9 AM to 5 PM AEDT Sydney

CyberShack’s View: It’s a dirty job, but someone had to test WOOSH!

There is no question that the screen wipes and cleaners work. But being the pathologically honest reviewer that I am, I don’t think WOOSH! adds much if any value to Coles’ or Woollies’ home brand 750ml $1.95 glass cleaner or genuine Windex 750ml $4.50, and a generic chux wipe.

I desperately tried to find that added value because I can’t image anyone basing a business on selling glass cleaner at the equivalent of $75 for 750ml.

Looking further, I discovered TrustPilot Canada and found 43% gave it 1-star and 52% gave it 5-star. Now this smacks of ‘Trolling’, and Amazon AU has a more realistic 4.6 star rating.

We won’t formally rate it, but leave you with a caution. If you have money to spare, then try it. But also try glass cleaners and then make up your mind.

If you have used WOOSH! please let us know at [email protected] or use the comments below.