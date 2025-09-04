Anker Innovations IFA: Unveils AI Breakthroughs

Anker Innovations took the stage at IFA Berlin to showcase its bold new brand vision and a wave of AI-powered products across Anker, Eufy, and soundcore. CEO Steven Yang led the presentation, highlighting how AI and robotics are shaping the company’s future.

EufyMake was a standout with its UV Printer E1. Billed as the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer, it raised over $71 million AUD on Kickstarter. The E1 works with upgraded AI tools that can turn sketches, photos, or even text into textured designs on wood, leather, and metal. Australian availability starts in December 2025, with New Zealand following in early 2026.

eufyMake E1: First 3D-Texture UV Printer for Home Creators

Eufy also revealed the Robot Vacuum Omni S2. It combines HydroJet™ 2.0 scrubbing with the AeroTurbo™ 30kPa suction system to deliver deep cleaning on carpets and hard floors. Its adaptive chassis tackles thick rugs and layered mats with ease. Adding to this is Marswalker, a stair-climbing carrier that lets the S2 move between floors. The S2 launches in Australia in October 2025, with Marswalker set for 2026.

Eufy Security introduced AI Core, a large-model AI trained to detect more than 100 scenarios with instant on-device responses. Alongside it came the eufyCam S4, a hybrid camera with 4K fixed and dual 2K PTZ lenses, arriving in October.

Soundcore expanded into home theatre with the Nebula X1 Pro, a mobile theatre station with 4K triple-laser visuals, Dolby Vision®, and Dolby Atmos®. It launches on Kickstarter on 23 September.

Anker rounded out the event with its Prime Series, bringing smart displays to chargers and power banks. The new line includes a 160W compact charger, a 300W power bank, and an 8K triple-display docking station.

With these launches, Anker Innovations IFA Berlin announcements set the stage for a smarter, AI-driven future.

