New Dynabook Tecra A45-M and A65-M: Power Meets Portability with AMD Inside

Dynabook has expanded its popular Tecra range with two new laptops — the Dynabook Tecra A45-M and A65-M — designed for modern professionals who need performance, durability, and flexibility.

Both models are powered by the latest AMD® Ryzen™ 200 series processors and include integrated AMD® Radeon™ graphics. They’re built for AI-enhanced collaboration, equipped with features like a 5MP webcam and a dedicated Copilot key for seamless Windows 11 Pro experiences.

The Tecra A45-M offers a perfect balance of portability and power. Weighing just 1.44kg and measuring 19mm thin, it’s ideal for mobile professionals. Users can choose from Ryzen™ 3, 5, or 7 processors, with up to 64GB DDR5 memory and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for fast, stable performance anywhere.

For those who prefer a larger screen, the Tecra A65-M steps up with a 16-inch display and full numeric keypad — great for data-heavy tasks. It shares the same robust performance and security but adds an optional touch display in a stylish dark blue chassis.

Both laptops meet Dynabook’s strict standards for durability, including MIL-STD-810H testing and Secured-Core PC compliance. They also feature Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS and a full suite of connectivity options, from Thunderbolt™ 4 and HDMI® to USB-C® and Ethernet.

Angela Walker, Managing Director of Dynabook ANZ, said the new models reflect the company’s focus on choice and innovation. “Our customers want devices ready for all things AI while maintaining top security and performance. The new AMD-powered Tecra laptops deliver exactly that.”

The Dynabook Tecra A45-M and A65-M are now available through authorised Dynabook ANZ resellers, starting from $1280 and $1340 including GST.

For more information about the Tecra A45-M or A65-M and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook’s website.

