eufyMake E1: Australia’s First 3D-Texture UV Printer for Home Creators

The eufyMake E1 is a game-changer. It’s the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer. And it’s now available in Australia.

This compact printer lets you create raised, textured prints straight from your desk. You can print tactile logos, labels, miniatures or art pieces—all with a pro-level finish. The textured layers pop off the surface, giving depth and dimension you can actually feel.

The best part? It’s easy to use. The E1 is plug-and-play, with no complex setup. Beginners will love the simple workflow. Just load your design, preview in the app, and press print.

Despite its desktop size, the E1 delivers high precision. Small fonts, clean edges and fine details come out sharp every time. Whether you’re printing for fun or a small business, it won’t let you down.

It’s also much more affordable than traditional UV printers. You get professional results without the high price tag or bulky gear.

Designed for creators, makers and anyone who loves custom projects, the E1 brings UV printing home.

With the 3D-texture UV printer from eufyMake, you can take your projects to the next level—without leaving your workspace.

