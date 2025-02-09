Samsung Innovations at CES: Smarter Homes, Stunning Screens

Samsung innovations at CES have redefined home living and entertainment. From premium TVs to AI-powered appliances, the brand continues to push boundaries.

For TV enthusiasts, Samsung’s premium screens are a showstopper. Featuring glare-free displays and powered by the Tizen platform, they offer seamless access to content from major streaming services. The Art Store turns your TV into a gallery when it’s off, while The Frame and The Premiere provide stylish options for design-conscious buyers. Neo QLED 8K TVs take picture quality to the next level, delivering deep blacks, rich colours, and an ultra-sharp display. Convertible soundbars enhance the experience with customisable, immersive audio.

Gamers are spoilt for choice with Samsung innovations at CES. The brand unveiled new 8K monitors, immersive 3D visuals, and the revolutionary Ark monitor, offering an ultra-wide curved display for the ultimate gaming setup. AI-powered enhancements ensure smoother gameplay and better performance.

Beyond entertainment, Samsung’s smart home solutions bring convenience to daily life. The Bespoke AI appliance range includes intelligent washers and dryers that adjust settings based on load type, while AI-powered cooking appliances make meal prep safer and more efficient. The Bespoke Family Hub turns the kitchen into a central hub with a vibrant screen displaying recipes, schedules, and entertainment options.

Security is also a priority. Samsung Knox Matrix adds an extra layer of protection to connected devices, safeguarding data and ensuring privacy.

Samsung’s vision for the future includes smart screens in every room, supporting wellness, gaming, and streaming. Whether upgrading entertainment, enhancing home efficiency, or securing personal data, Samsung innovations at CES highlight the best in modern technology, designed to fit seamlessly into Australian lifestyles.

