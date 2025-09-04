Samsung Sound Tower Australia Launch Set for 2026

Samsung has announced its all-new Sound Tower range, with the ST50F and ST40F models set to arrive in Australia in 2026. These portable speakers are built for parties, offering bold design, rich sound and immersive lighting effects.

The Samsung Sound Tower Australia launch will bring powerful sound to every gathering.

Dual woofers and dome tweeters deliver deep bass and crisp treble. Waveguide technology ensures audio spreads evenly across the room or outdoors. With multiple sound modes including Outdoor, Stadium and Standard, the Sound Tower adapts to any occasion.

Battery life is designed for extended use. A replaceable battery keeps the music going without interruptions. Users can also connect multiple Sound Towers with Auracast™ Group Play or link two units for left-right stereo sound.

Lighting is another highlight. The Party Lights + system reacts to music in real time with LEDs that flash, pulse and glow. From chill nights to festival vibes, lighting modes help set the perfect atmosphere. The system includes racetrack-style track lights, ring lights, line lights, crystal lights and even a handle light that doubles as a control panel guide.

Extra features make the Sound Tower more than a speaker. Built-in DJ Booth and Karaoke modes add fun, while a guitar input can turn a backyard into a live stage.

Portability is a key part of the design. The ST40F features an integrated handle, while the ST50F adds wheels and a telescopic handle for easy transport. Both models combine sharp design with convenience and performance.

The Samsung Sound Tower Australia release shows how audio can be powerful, portable and social. Australians can expect it to land in stores in 2026, bringing a new standard for party-ready sound.

