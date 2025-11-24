Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier HP150ANZ: Perfect for bedrooms (review)

Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier claims you won’t have to replace the HEPA Filter for five years due to Shark’s PureShield Anti-Allergen pre-filter. It also has anti-odour technology.

To me, it looks a little small and funny – kind of like an LPG home gas bottle or Elon Musk’s first stage rocket booster. But this device covers areas up to 60m2 (7.5 x 7.5m) with one complete air change per hour. And it has an anti-odour puck (like the Shark PowerDetect IP3251 stick vacuum with Empty station blows Dyson away) that neutralises most odours.

Australian Review: Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier HP150ANZ (as of 24/11/25)

Note: This is not the lower cost, NeverChange Compact Pro for smaller rooms to 23m2 or the Max for rooms to 130m2. These all have a similar design and only vary in coverage and power use.

First Impression – Gas bottle!

Shark, next time you invent something, try to make it a uniquely Shark design. Looks aside, this is a fully featured air purifier with two outstanding features: the NeverChange5 HEPA filter and the so-called Anti-Odour Technology Fragrance Puk cartridge.

The HEPA filter: Pass+

The NeverChange5 is based on the premise that the washable lift-out pre-filters called DebrisDefence will catch more dust and dander, and regular cleaning will extend the life of the HEPA. Yes, that is the theory, and the control panel will tell you when to clean these.

Shark is underselling this filter by just calling it HEPA (no grade given). It has an outer pet hair barrier (approx 79um), an Activated Carbon layer (to absorb some odours and gases) and the Nanoseal HEPA filter (closed air system so dust won’t escape).

Shark claims it can capture 99.97% of airborne particles, like inanimate allergens, dust, and dander, to 3um. This is a MERV rating of 17 (HEPA 13) and is suitable for medical use.

Replacements are $99.95 and with potentially five years of life far better value than the Dyson HEPA/Activated carbon filter at $99 replaced annually.

5-year claim: Pass

The five-year claim was tested to GB/T18801-2015 P.CCM, based on a 50% CADR (Clean Air Delivery rate) decline, 300 SQFT (30 m2 or 5.5 x 5.5m2), and 12 hrs daily operation on MAX fan speed. CCM is a reasonable measurement for air purifiers.

Potentially, it will last, but it depends on your air quality.

Anti-Odour Technology Fragrance Puk cartridge: Pass

It is more of an odour masking than an anti-odour. It is adjustable from 1-4 to set intensity. If you close a room, you will smell ‘fresher’ air. I don’t mind it at all. If this annoys you, don’t use it.

Replacements are $29.99 and last about 3 months. Somehow, I don’t see Joe and Jane Average replacing these unless they are smokers or have stinky pets.

Control Panel: Pass+

It has a round top touch panel and a front display.

On/Off

Auto Mode: Fan speed automatically adjusts based on real-time air purification readings. Best for optimal filter life and performance.

Fan Speed: 1 Quiet, 2 Low, 3 Medium, 4 High, 5 Maximum. Air Info: Press to switch between air purification display options.

Air Info for more information.

Shut-Off Timer: Set the number of hours (1-12) for the air purifier to run

Brightness: Adjusts the brightness of both the front display and the top control panel. 3 options: full brightness, partially dim, fully dim.

Dust Filter Life: Press to show the remaining life of the DebrisDefense.

Child Lock: Press and hold for two seconds to lock the top control

Front display – Pass+

It ranges from Poor to Fair to Good, and it really works.

Efficiency – Pass+

We lack a sealed chamber to do a smoke test, so our measurements are empirical, based on a 5 x 5 bedroom. We used hairspray, and the display went red immediately. Then lit a candle and closed the door. In 12 minutes, it went from red to yellow. We extinguished the candle, and about 40 minutes later, it was 100% blue. The mere fact of opening the door saw a 100% drop to 90%.

Noise – Pass+

Decibel dB measurements at 1m

NerverChange5 Dyson Gen 1 Cool Auto 15-20 N/A 1 15 – inaudible 18 2 22 22 3 40 25 4 45 30 5 35 6 40 7 44 8 46 9 48 10 50

Maintenance – Pass+

You can vacuum and/or wash the DebrisDefender when indicated. Once cleaned, the purifier recalibrates to ‘clean’.

The HEPA filter is not washable but can be vacuumed to extend its life.

CyberShack’s view: Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier is quite effective

I suffer shockingly from hayfever and allergies, so I know when a device is working or not. After a week of use, I did not require antihistamines before bed. Impressive.

I did not hear it in bed, unlike the Dyson (admittedly, it’s a fan, but we use it solely for air purification).

After two weeks of testing, I am sold. I suspect it is doing a better job than Dyson, which no longer publishes CADR ratings. From my tests, the CADR rate is closer to 180m3 over Dyson’s Purifier Cool Gen1 (unpublished) 164.3m3.

It is not as sophisticated as a Dyson that will measure and show humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide, or volatile organic compounds (VOCs – but it does filter these out).

Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier ratings

All purifiers with MERV 17 HEPA 13 will filter out 99.97%. It is more about how much they cost, how noisy they are and how fast or effective in removing the dust and dander.

This is rated as a single, albeit larger, 60m2 bedroom or room where you can close windows and doors.

Features: 85. HEPA 13, washable DebrisDefence pre-filter, potential for 5-year filter life and fragrance puk.

Value: 85. It is a very crowded market, but the 5-year filter tips the scales.

Performance: 85. Same as any other HEPA13 filter

Ease of use: 90. Simple, straightforward and effective. 2-year warranty.

Design: 80. The gas bottle design grows on me, but Shark can do better—no handles to lift either.