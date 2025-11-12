How to Stay Safe Against Scams Online

Online scams are everywhere — from fake text messages to phishing emails. Learning how to stay safe against scams is essential for protecting your data and devices.

We spoke with Trend Micro about how people can better protect themselves from online scams. Shared on the webinar were real examples of how scams work.

By staying alert and practising safe online habits, anyone can reduce their risk and stay safe against scams. Awareness, education, and the right mindset go a long way in protecting your information and digital life. The key message was clear: prevention is always better than recovery.

Watch the webinar below to learn more.

