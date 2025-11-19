Ecovacs Black Friday Sale: Massive Deals on Premium Home Robots

The Ecovacs Black Friday sale is now live, and it is the biggest sale Ecovacs has ever run. Not just for 2025. Not just for Black Friday. Ever.

This year, the premium home robotics brand has slashed prices across its entire X, T, N, GOAT, and WINBOT ranges. Ecovacs already delivers strong everyday value for the level of technology it packs into its products. But these discounts take it to another level.

If you’re upgrading your home clean, this is the best time to do so.

The Ecovacs Black Friday deals run now through to the start of December, while stocks last.

Flagship X Series Highlights

The DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone drops from $2,999 to $2,499. It leads the range with BLAST suction, fast charging, and the impressive OmniCyclone station. We reviewed it and found the roller mop system exceptional and the navigation smart and reliable.

The DEEBOT X8 Pro OMNI drops from $2,499 to $1,499. It features the OZMO Roller instant self-washing system and 18,000Pa suction. In our review, we found the X8 Pro’s slim profile and cleaning performance impressive.

The DEEBOT X2 Combo, now $1,299, bundles the robotic cleaner with a handheld vacuum for an all-in-one floor and surface solution.

T Series Highlights

The range extends beyond the X series. The T Series offers excellent mid-range value. The T30S Pro drops to just $649, delivering strong suction, edge-cleaning tech, and smart mapping. Families will appreciate the T50 Pro OMNI, now $899, with 15,000Pa suction and precise LiDAR navigation.

N Series Highlights

These are the brand’s value-packed options.

The N20 Plus, now $449, impressed us in testing with its reliable suction and smart mapping.

The N30 Pro OMNI, exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, falls to $799.

The N50 OMNI, with ZeroTangle 3.0 and 20,000Pa suction, drops to $999.

The N20 Pro Plus, now $499, delivers 95% dust separation, strong suction, and a consumable-free dust container.



Other ECOVACS Offers

The GOAT G1 robotic lawn mower halves in price to $999. It sets wireless boundaries without digging and uses advanced localisation to avoid obstacles.

The WINBOT W2 Pro OMNI, now $599, is the first window-cleaning robot with a portable station.

The WINBOT W1S, now $379, delivers streak-free glass with cross-spray and smart navigation.

Model RRP Sale Price Saving DEEBOT X8 Pro OMNI $2,499 $1,499 $1,000 DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone $2,999 $2,499 $500 DEEBOT X11 Pro OMNI $2,699 $1,999 $700 DEEBOT X2 Combo $2,799 $1,299 $1,500 DEEBOT T30S Pro $1,999 $649 $1,350 DEEBOT T50 Pro OMNI $1,499 $899 $600 DEEBOT T50 Max Pro OMNI $1,799 $1,099 $700 DEEBOT T50 OMNI $1,299 $799 $500 DEEBOT T80 OMNI $2,299 $1,599 $700 DEEBOT N20 $749 $284 $465 DEEBOT N20 Plus $949 $449 $500 DEEBOT N20 Pro Plus $999 $499 $500 DEEBOT N30 Pro OMNI $1,899 $799 $1,100 DEEBOT N50 OMNI $2,199 $999 $1,200 GOAT G1 $1,999 $999 $1,000 WINBOT W2 Pro OMNI $999 $599 $400 WINBOT W1S $599 $379 $220

The Ecovacs Black Friday sale signals how far home robotics has come. ECOVACS has built a reputation for engineering-led innovation across vacuuming, mopping, edging, object detection, window cleaning, and lawn automation. The brand packs premium hardware and clever AI into everyday pricing. That’s what makes these discounts even more compelling.