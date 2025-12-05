Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection: 5 Reasons It Elevates Tech and Style

The Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection brings luxury design and smart technology together in a way that feels fresh, bold, and very Australian. This new partnership introduces two standout devices to the local market: the new moto buds loop with Sound by Bose and the motorola razr 60, both finished with crystals by Swarovski.

Motorola says the collection reflects a shared passion for innovation, craftsmanship, and heritage. It’s a blend of lifestyle luxury and everyday usefulness, showing how fashion and function can shine side by side.

The moto buds loop arrive in Australia for the first time. These are Motorola’s first open-ear earbuds, available in a stunning PANTONE Ice Melt colourway. The open-ear fit keeps you aware of your surroundings while delivering impressive audio. Sound by Bose, 12mm ironless drivers, and spatial sound technology create rich, clear audio for music, movies, and calls. CrystalTalk AI and a dual-microphone system help reduce noise during conversations. The buds are light, comfortable, and built for long days, offering up to eight hours of use plus 37 hours with the charging case. They work with any Bluetooth device and unlock extra hands-free features when paired with select Motorola phones.

The motorola razr 60 takes the iconic flip design and elevates it with 35 Swarovski crystals placed by hand. A larger 26-facet crystal sits on the hinge, adding even more sparkle. The quilted 3D leather-inspired finish in PANTONE Ice Melt gives it a couture feel. Inside, it retains the features users already love, including the 50MP camera system with moto ai and the 3.6-inch external display for quick access to apps.

The Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection marks the start of new curated releases from Motorola Collections. Limited quantities are available exclusively at Harvey Norman.