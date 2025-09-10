Anker Solix C300 – the baby-sized 300W/288Wh portable power station (review)

The Anker Solix C300 is a petite, 300W/288Wh portable power station with eight AC and DC outlets and 240V and USB-C charging.

The last time I reviewed a similar wattage, it was bigger, heavier and not as flexible.

Why a 300W/288Wh?

According to Harvey Norman, the biggest mistake is in not matching your load to a suitable capacity power bank. Read our guide Portable Power Stations – power on the go (Off-grid update 8/24).

This is ideal for low-power devices for a few hours.

To put this in perspective, it will run a pair of 100W para floods (our test devices) for 1.6 hours. Or a 50W CPAP machine for about 5 hours. Or USB devices – it can recharge a 100 to 140W laptop or provide power for over two hours.

Its best use is as pass pass-through UPS, where it provides clean, stable, pure sine wave power to sensitive electronic equipment like laptops, routers and smart home controls.

What is Anker?

It makes a great range of LiFePO4/LFP battery devices.

Portable power stations from 300W/288Wh to 6000W/2840Wh

Expansion batteries for the 1000, 2000 and 3000 series to double capacity

Matching portable solar panels from 100 to 400W, including multiple panel capabilities

Portable fridges from 30 and 40 litres fridges to a dual zone fridge/freezer with 50L capacity

Solix X1 Home Battery ultra-thin 15cm design expandable to 180kWh and models with C5-M certifications, which can withstand corrosion for over 25 years in extreme environments.

Australian Review: Anker Solix C300 300W/288Wh portable power bank

As of 10 September. This review was with the latest firmware 1.0.4.9, which has answered any and all issues identified in earlier revisions.

This is not the Anker Solix C300 DC, which does not have 240V power ports

Website Product page

Manual Price $549 (limited-time sale to 21/9/25 at $449) From Anker Solix and specialist retailers Warranty 5-years ACL Made in China Company Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. Its main markets are the USA, Europe, Japan and Australia. More CyberShack off-grid news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – Cute, sort of

It is a vertical rectangle 240 (H) x 164 mm (square) x 4.13kg. It thoughtfully has left and right lanyard loops, an LED light bar (3 brightness levels and SOS) and a very informative colour readout and an App as well.

As this is a relatively low-cost device, we will do a mini review.

App: Pass+

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (online) or Bluetooth (offline). The app is self-explanatory.

Anker rates this as good for 3000+ full charge cycles based on a 100-10% depth of discharge.

AC Charging 330W: Pass+

You can vary this from 100 to 330W. You lose some AC to DC inverter efficiency, and it charges in about 1 hour.

Solar Charging 100W (not tested)

It has a standard XT60 connector and can accept panels from 11-28V (maximum 100W). Theoretical charge time is 3+ hours.

You can also charge from a car utility socket at 12V/10A/120W

USB-C Charging 140W Port C2: Pass+

This is a highly efficient DC to DC 28V/5W/140W PD 3.1 charging taking about 2 hours and requires a compatible charger like the Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port – super fast and safe USB charging. You can charge at 20V/5A/100W or lower – it just takes more time.

Intelligent mode: Pass

It can detect when there are no AC devices (<20W for 15 minutes) and shut off the inverter. You can adjust DC devices from 30 minutes to never.

USB-C output: Pass+

We tested all outputs, and they were stable and delivered up to the nominated wattage.

C1: 15W 5V 3A

C2: 140W 5V 3A / 9V 3A / 15V 3A / 20V 5A / 28V 5A (

C3: 140W 5V 3A / 9V 3A/ 15V 3A / 20V 5A / 28V 5A

A: 5V/2.4A/12W (C1 and A are in parallel and maximum shared output is 20W)

DC Output: Pass

The car socket outputs 12V/10A/120W and, at times, goes slightly higher to 13.2V. The socket is covered by a plug that is too easy to lose.

AC output: Pass

It has a 230V/1.25A/300W maximum output over two ports. It can momentarily take a 600W ‘SurgePad’ load.

The maximum shared AC and DC output is 360W. We estimate DC to AC efficiency at a very high 88% (most are <80%). It draws approx. 10W.

UPS: Pass

It has a 10ms cutover, so it is ideal for a UPS for sensitive electronic equipment. It will auto restore power after the batteries are depleted once the mains come on.

Use and maintenance: Pass

Like all power banks, it must be operated upright to allow for heat convection. If not used for a few months, you should top up the battery. It has no IP rating.

Noise: Pass+

25dB at 1 metre. It appears to be fanless.

CyberShack’s view: Anker Solix C300 is perfect for low-powered devices for a few hours

I repeat, you would not tow a caravan with a 3-cylinder car! When matched to the right load, this is superb.

At $449, this is outstanding value for the performance and features. It’s really handy to have one around the house, and you don’t need to worry about safety so much with LiFePO4 batteries.

Anker Solix C300 rating

We will rate it as a small capacity, occasional use and an emergency backup.

Features: 85—It has many charging options that can be used together.

Value: 85—It is comparable to other reputable brands. Does not come with accessory cables.

Performance: 85 – It appears to have decent inverter efficiency (90%+) and uses a small amount of idle power. It is rated at DC 288Wh, but we got closer to AC 320Wh in tests – very good.

Ease of use: 90 – Light, plug, charge, and play. The app adds value via firmware updates and sets efficiency parameters. The 5-year warranty is excellent, and the 3000 charge cycle battery (still holds 80%) reflects quality LiFePO4 batteries.

Design: 85 – I like the integrated carry handles and LED bar light. An IP rating would be nice.