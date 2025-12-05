How to Shop Safely Online This Holiday Season

Shopping online has become a huge part of the holiday season, but it also means navigating a digital world where not every store or deal is what it seems. Knowing how to shop safely is essential — not just to protect your money, but also your personal information and devices.

In this webinar, we spoke with Trend Micro about the best ways to stay secure while buying gifts online. The session covered real examples, practical tips, and the simple habits every shopper should follow — from checking if a website is legitimate to understanding secure payment methods and spotting red flags before you click “Checkout.”

