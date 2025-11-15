Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow – another great robovac/roller mop (review)

The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is its first robovac with a roller mop, and we have to say it’s pretty impressive on hard floors.

The Qrevo Curv means its ‘curvaceous’ mid-range, sitting below the Saros and above its value Q-series. So look out for a Saros ‘Flow’ next year with even more features.

There is nothing wrong with mid-range, either. Even though this is $2,499, it offers most of the competitors’ features on models costing $3,000 (the new Gen 6 AIBot price point).

We have updated our robot vacuum/mop guide, Tips for choosing a robovac/mop and it now offers a new category, Gen 6, for AI and roller style mops. This is the first time we have used the new guide’s benchmarks.

Other roller and now track mops we have reviewed this year include:

They are all pretty good!

Note to Roborock first timers

Roborock is an established global robovac designer and manufacturer. They are not as well-known and, in the typical Chinese fashion, have flooded the Australian market with 3 x Saros (AI premium), 6 x S8-series (premium and likely on the way out), 9 x QRevo (mid-range), 4 x Q-series (budget range), 6 x Power mops, 2 x Vacuums – over 30 models. Sometimes the difference is a small as battery size or roller brush type. Retailers and customers alike have commented that there are too many alternatives.

Our advice. Within the Qrevo range, the differences are generally:

Flex Arm Extendable right whisker or asymmetrical fixed whisker

12,000 to 22,000 Pa

5200 to 6400 mAh battery

Some have AI obstacle avoidance

Some are able to get under low 90mm overhangs.

They all use the same app and have essentially the same construction. There is a basic comparison tool here. And beware of the Roborock’s propensity to overuse marketing terms and for its website to refer to the best of the entire Qrevo range when each model is different.

Australian Review: Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow RRE0BEL (as at 14 November 2025)

Firmware: 02.25.40 App: 4.53.08 (Android)

Website Product Page

RRP $2499 From Roborock AU online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Good Guys Colours White Warranty 2-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Email: [email protected] Call: 1800 413 621 (Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM AEST (10 AM to 6 PM AEDT) Service Centre: 2/5-7 Meridian Place, Bella Vista 2153 Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.

CyberShack Roborock news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – Curvaceous

I rather like the curvy, flowing, streamlined dock of the Roborock Qrevo Curv series (well, there is only the Curv and Curve 2 Flow). The robot is 353 x 353 x 119 mm – about average girth but higher than many, limiting cleaning under low furniture and cupboard overhangs.

But what a potential buyer needs to know is that this is a variation on the Qrevo series, which has widely varying specifications.

About the most they have in common is that they may use the same DuoBrush, Navigation and perhaps battery. As we have said to Roborock, there are too many models in its lineup, and Aussies want a simple choice of Good, Better and Best.

You also need to know that Qrevo is its mid-range sub-brand, and as such, it is likely that there will be a more fully featured Saros sub-brand coming, of course, at extra cost.

Easy clean dirty water container and lift out mop.

Sensors – Gen 5

Based on our guide definitions, it has Gen 5 intelligence and a Gen 6 with a roller mop.

360° 2D LiDAR top turret mount (simulates 3D)

Reactive AI Obstacle recognition *

RGB camera

LED headlight

Right IR wall detector

Cliff sensor

Carpet sensor

Bumper

* A Structured Light scanner captures the shape of an object by projecting light patterns, such as grids or stripes, onto its surface. AI then says, ‘I see there’s an obstacle. I don’t know what it is, but I am not going to bump into it; but clean around it’. Unfortunately, this results in steering a wide berth around obstacles and a noticeable timidity.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow has added a low-res RGB camera that says, ‘I see there’s an obstacle. I first try to identify what it is (a database of 200+ items and clear or opaque liquids), and if not recognised, then AI can work out how best to clean around and avoid it’. This type of robot is far less timid and can get within a few millimetres of an object.

Quick Map – Pass+

On its first run, make sure you do 100% house prep, and it can make a 2D map of about 100m2 in 10 minutes. It does a fair job of identifying room names and floor coverings, which you can edit.

The 3D map is simulated, but it does give a limited sense of height. This is a tall robovac at 119mm, so forget about low cupboard overhangs.

You can set no-go zones, sills, cliff falls, etc.

AI Smart Plan – Pass+

Over a few runs, it can learns and adapt to your home, adding more furniture recognition and figuring out the most efficient way to clean. It is pretty good, but it added several minutes to the standard vacuum and mop.

You don’t have to use this mode and can select Vacuum followed by mop, vacuum and mop, and vacuum only. Within each option is:

Quiet (2000 Pa), Balanced (4000), Turbo (10000) and Max (20000) suction (estimates). Obviously, this has a significant impact on battery life.

Waterflow: 1-29 positions, but basically Slight, Low, Gentle, Medium, Moderate, and High (impacts mopping area)

Cleaning Count: one or two passes

Route: Fast, Standard, and High Intensity

Sequence: Carpet first with dry roller mop

Different cleaning patterns

Deep Cleaning

Pet Area deep cleaning

Obstacle Detection – Pass+

We had a ‘timid experience’ with the Reactive AI Obstacle recognition of the Roborock Qrevo C Pro – just a great value, honest performance robot vacuum/mop. To be fair, that robovac is really a Gen 4 and does not have a camera.

What a difference a camera and 200+ recognised objects plus clear or opaque liquid recognition makes. Gone is timidity and in its place is certainty. For every obstacle, it marched up to a centimetre or so and worked its way closely around it.

It is capable of avoiding a 50 x 25mm Lego block, which is pretty good.

Top: Approaches shoes, recognises and cleans right up to them. Bottom: Approaches the towel, prods it a bit, and cleans right up to it, then closely around the wheel and down the arm. Very good.

Pets – basic

The Duo Divide rotary brush is pretty good with pet and long hair on hard floors, but it left pet hair on medium pile carpet. As you will see later, carpet needs two vacuum runs.

It detected solid pet poo (at least 50 x 25). When it detects liquids, it has an Adaptive Lift of the DuoBrush and Whiskers (to avoid sucking an unholy mess in the vacuum innards) and mops them up. You can nominate an area as pets, and it will boost vacuum suction.

It has Pet Snaps, which take a photo of a pet when detected.

Vacuum performance – Pass+

It has up to 20,000 Pa, but we estimate that it ranges from about 2,000 (quiet), 4,000 (balanced – default), 10,000 (Turbo) and 20,000 (Max).

We test on defaults and let the carpet sensor boost where it is needed. The numbers are for one and two passes.

Hardwood: 91/95% – excellent. It pushed the Nutrigrain around but could vacuum most of it up.

Short Pile 6mm carpet: 77/82% – above average. It cannot edge or corner clean on carpet (few robots can). Some minor difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Medium-pile 10mm carpet: 71/78%—above average. It lacks the ‘beating’ ability to lift more from a deeper pile and has difficulty with sand and static-charged detritus.

Feature Rugs: Not for long-pile 10mm+ rugs (as it only lifts 15mm)

Hair (short and long): No issues on hard floors, but left 22% on carpet.

Mopping/vacuum test – Pass+

It has a 27cm, 220RPM, 15nm downward pressure, almost full-width roller with the ability to extend 43mm (about 10mm past the round chassis) to help edge clean. When it detects carpet, the roller lifts 15mm and extends a roller shield (AutoShield) to prevent carpet wetness.

There is a small 102ml internal clean water tank and a 100ml waste water tank, which means it needs to return to base when the clean water is exhausted or every 10 minutes (adjustable by room, or 10/15/20/25 minutes) for a refill and mop wash.

Our four panellists all commented that the hard floor mop was above average. While it was streak-free, it did not completely remove dried stains. After a week (four cleans each), the floors were perfect. It is better than a maintenance mop.

Omo Roborock Cleaning Solution

The Dock does not have a mopping solution dispenser. The cleaning fluid can be diluted in the clean water tank. It does a better job than water, as it can cut through grease.

Our engineer panellist states it contains: 5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (biocide/anti-microbial), 2-methylisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant), 1,2-Benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant and grease-cutting) and tea tree parfum. While largely benign, it can produce an allergic reaction; gloves should be used if handling undiluted solutions.

He advises that it should work with any brand of robot vacuum or mop solution, provided it has a 1:200 or 1:300 mix ratio. He also says viscous (thick) or oil-based cleaners (like Tea Tree or Eucalyptus) will damage it.

With the caveat that you should always use the genuine fluid, you may need to experiment with mop water level settings if you notice foaming with other fluids.

Edge and corner clean: Hard floors Exceed and Pass

We seldom see a robovac get so close to the edges and be able to extend its roller mop to get within a few millimetres of skirting boards. The right IR sensor does not get a false read on cupboard overhangs if the bumper fits under (suitable for overhangs of 125mm or more).

Corner clean is average. The articulated whiskers try, but they’re not as effective as an extendable one. They also wear faster than expected. No round robot cleans corners!

Very good edge clean and gets as far into the corner as any round robot can.

Edge and corner clean Carpets: Fail

No round robot can vacuum to the edge. It has a 16cm rotary brush, leaving approx 10cm either side without coverage. The articulated whiskers are less effective on carpet and don’t do a good job in corners.

Speed and coverage – variable

Each panellist has a 50m2 test area. All settings are default. The prime difference is the floor types.

100% hard timber floor, largely open space: 50m2 in 51 minutes. Battery use 45%. Mop wash x 2

30% carpet, 30% tiles and 40% hard timber floor: 50m2 in 75 minutes. Battery use 65%. Mop wash x 4.

50% carpet and 50% hard floor: 50m2 in 65 minutes, and battery use 68%. Mop wash x 3

No round robot will break speed records, as they have to do two passes to cover the robot’s width. While it is about average speed over hard floors (1m2 per minute), it takes longer over carpet and more complex areas. Add to that, you should do two passes over the carpet.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5200mAh 14.4V/5.2A/75W battery. It can be DIY replaced with a genuine (around $150) or a cheaper generic. It is the same battery as used in the S4, S6, S7, S8 and other Qrevo robovacs.

Roborock claims 228 minutes of use, but that is quite mode, vacuum only.

In real life, using Smart Plan, this is between 100-125 minutes.

It has fast charging, filling in less than 3 hours.

Sill climb – Pass+

It had no issues with 20mm sill climbs.

Noise – Pass+

Mopping Only 55 dB Quiet Mode 62 dB Balanced Mode 64-65 dB Max/Carpet Mode 66-78 dB (depending on proximity and specific carpet type) Bin Empty 72 dB

Voice – OK Rocky

It has voice prompts and OK Rocky voice assistant-activated. Works with Google and Alexa.

Dock – Pass+

It is 450 x 450 x 450 mm and needs the obligatory front (1.2m) and side (.5m), and top (1m) clearances.

The dock will:

75° hot water wash

55° Warm air dry 2 hours or more

Fast Charge

Draws 240V/3A/720W during 2.7 Litres dustbin empty

Clean water 4 Litres

Wastewater 3.5 Litres

It has AI dirt recognition during mop washing and will extend the wash until it is clean.

(L) Top open (M) showing dustbag (R) cleaning bay

(L) Dirty water after 150m2 (R) Clean water left after 150m2.

In box: Pass

There are no spares.

Qrevo Curv 2 Flow

Dock

Two Whiskers

One roller mop

One rotating brush

Internal Dustbin filter

1 x 2.7L dustbag

Maintenance – Easy

You can hand-wash the roller mop (easy lift out), wash the internal dust filter and wipe out the base.

It uses the majority of Qrevo accessories.

Floor cleaner 480ml $39.90

Dustbags 3-pack $39.90

Roller Mop TBA

Articulated whisker x 2 $39.99

Internal dustbin filter x 2 $54.90

DuoDivide brush $79.90

Genuine is always best, but they are a tad on the expensive side. Generic (not original) packs (DuoDivide, four filters, four whiskers, six dustbags, roller) can be found for <$50. Similarly, the Omo Roborock cleaner is 3 x 480ml for <$40.

Privacy – Pass

The website Privacy Policy was updated on 27/02/25. It can collect and share data with Vendors, Consultants, Other Third-Party Service Providers, Third-Party Advertisers, Affiliates and Business partners. Outside of that, it requires your consent.

In addition is the Roborock app. You must agree to its User Agreement and Privacy Policy to use the robovac. The policies are all benign. As this has a camera, Roborock guarantees that all video and images remain on the robot. Most are deleted after each clean. It is TÜV-certified to ETSI EN 303 645, IoT Security Diamond.

CyberShack’s view: Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow – another great robovac/roller mop

Joe and Jane Average won’t realise this is a Gen 5 Smartbot with a roller mop rather than a Gen 6 AIBot. That is not really an issue, as Gen 5 and 6 must be capable of unattended whole-of-home cleaning, and this is.

We don’t usually comment on price, but at $2499, it’s a tad more than some competing Gen 6 robovacs, but then Gen 6 has pushed the price threshold to $3,000, so I may be wrong.

Panellist’s comments

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removes dried-on stains.

Above Average: Nothing really – it does the job as advertised

Hard floor Edge clean: The extendable roller mop is suitable for cleaning up to about 5mm from the wall

Pets: Lacks more comprehensive pet functions, but does identify pet poo and urine.

Obstacle avoidance: Good and has pet poo and liquid recognition.

Criticism: None really, if you understand what a Gen 5 does.

My take: Impressed. Its features stack up, it performs very well, but I wish it were a little cheaper.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow rating

Rated as a Gen 5 with a roller. A PassMark is 70/100.

Features: 85. A full suite of Gen 5 features

Value: 80. It is a tad dearer than Gen 5 pricing and some Gen 6s.

Performance: 90. Great vacuum and mop, effective obstacle detection for small objects, pet poo and liquids.

Ease of use: 90. You must first do full home prep for unattended cleaning. The more you customise the map, the less attention it needs. A 2-year warranty is excellent.

Design: 90. It is a tallish, round robot with no outstanding design features. The cleaning station has a certain “Je ne sais quoi” (a French phrase that literally means I don’t know what, but I like it)