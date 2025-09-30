BLUETTI RVSolar 48V Power System Brings Simple Power to Caravans and Boats

BLUETTI has launched the RVSolar 48V Power System in Australia. It’s designed to simplify power for caravans, boats, and off-grid setups. With a 30-minute core connection, users can cut installation time by up to 90% compared to traditional systems.

The system delivers up to 6kW (AC + DC) or 5kVA of power, running 99% of RV essentials. Think air conditioners, lights, pumps, and kitchen appliances. Expandable up to 122 kWh, it adapts to long trips and extended off-grid living.

At its heart is the RV5 Power Hub, a 5-in-1 unit that combines inverter charging, solar charging, alternator charging, DC conversion, and circuit protection. All wiring is included. No specialist skills are required—just tighten screws, connect components, and switch on. The system auto-detects devices and safeguards against miswiring.

The BLUETTI RVSolar 48V Power System also supports third-party panels, batteries, and electrical components. This makes it flexible for RV mods, DIY projects, and upgrades to existing rigs or boats. With open protocols like RV-C and NMEA 2000, integration is seamless.

Its IP65-rated LFP batteries are tough enough for summer heat or winter frost. Built with over 6000 cycles, they can last up to 17 years. Self-heating ensures reliable performance even in freezing conditions, while safety certifications back its durability.

Optional add-ons include the Epanel Smart Distribution Panel and Epad Central Control Screen. Together, they let users monitor and control appliances in real time, either onboard or via the BLUETTI app.

Quiet, efficient, and zero-emission, the RVSolar offers a next-level alternative to noisy generators. Prices start at A$4,799, with the smart package at A$5,999. A launch discount code RSS10 is available via BLUETTI’s website.

