Anker and eufy 2025-26 preview – and its pretty special

The Anker and eufy 2025-26 preview was to some of the nation’s leading lifestyle tech journalists and key buyers on Queensland’s prestigious Hayman Island. Only problem – we can’t write about it!

Well not in detail anyway. Not that I am complaining. It was 7 degrees and rain in Sydney when I left and 20 degrees and beautifully sunny up here. And I get that IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) in Berlin from 5 to 9 September is the official launch and I won’t be there. Damn I was looking forward to more 5-degree mornings and rain – not.

But I wanted to give you my impressions of Anker and eufy 2025-26 preview because this is one company to watch.

Eufy does not follow

Last year it released the revolutionary Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review). It was the first to use a roller mop versus a platen or rotating pad mops. The base station design was unique and hard floor mopping was the best I have ever seen.

All I can say is that eufy listens to its users and the next version is easily the most advanced of 2025. Although, you never know what the other bands will do in this dog-eat-dog growth category.

Eufy does a lot of things first

One thing that I can talk about is the revolutionary eufyMake E1 which is the world’s first personal 3D-texture printer. It can print additive colours (6 inks) up to 5mm high to give a real texture as if a artist used a brush. It can use over 300 bases like cavas, steel, coasters, fridge magnets up to 330 x 420mm or 10 metres long with a roll option.

It is perfect for artists, limited edition prints, can print round articles like drinking glasses and so much more. The Kickstarter campaign raised US$46.762 million dollars. Want a side hustle to make extra money?

One for new borns

Eufy made quite and impression with its breast pump breast pump. A new version is S1 Pro is here as I have little knowledge of the area all I can say is one mum was over the moon. It is also going to announce a pretty revolutionary milk hygiene cleaning system.

Eufy security taken to the next level

The 2024-2025 S3-series were/still are superb.

Eufy has three ranges (C, E, S or good, better, and best)) and a mix of dual lens Pan and Tilt, single lens Bullet, video doorbells and fixed focus cameras. They have refreshed the range adding tri-lens models, larger solar panels, new Home Hub, and much more.

The focus for 2025-2026 is on AI to improved night colour (MaxColour), more object recognition, less notifications and an AI agent to see, think and act for you.

The 2024 cameras were largely DIY but new levels for professional installation( DIFM), PoE (continuous record) and 254/7 monitoring will be launched. The best thing is that any new or existing eufy security camera, video doorbell, sensor and more becomes part of the Eufy ecosystem.

Look for a smart video panel that brings the app features and more to a touch screen.

Palm locks are the way

We recently reviewed the eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock – security in the palm of your hand and there will be new models for indoor and passageway use.

AI is the future

The real advance is in AI, not only in eufys on premise Bionic mind Homebase but in extending that to smart monitoring and more features that help build, maintain and secure a Smarthome.

And its AI that allows older and new eufy devices to exist together.