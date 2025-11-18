Aiper Black Friday Deals 2025

Aiper Black Friday deals are here, and they bring the biggest savings of the year for Aussie pool owners. The offers start on 18 November, giving everyone plenty of time to prepare their backyard for summer. If you want a cleaner pool with less effort, this sale is worth a look.

Aiper’s cordless cleaners use strong suction, smart navigation, and long battery life to keep pools clear with minimal manual work. They also connect to the Aiper app, so you can check progress or change modes from your phone. It’s a simple way to keep water clean during the hottest months.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max sits at the top of the range. It cleans floors, walls, surfaces, waterlines, and platforms with 32,000 LPH suction power. It also carries 40 sensors and uses OmniSense+™ 2.0 and FlexiPath™ 2.0 for precise scanning and movement. It suits pools up to 300 sqm and now sells for $2,699.99, saving customers $1,000 off the original price.

The Scuba X1 is a strong option for medium pools up to 200 sqm. It offers 4+1 cleaning modes, dual jets, Waveline™ 2.0 navigation, and suction that handles fine sand and pebbles with ease. It’s now available for $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99.

For a complete setup, the Scuba X1 and Surfer S2 Bundle pairs deep cleaning with surface skimming. The Surfer S2 collects leaves before they sink, while the Scuba X1 tackles the rest. The bundle now costs $1,994.98, saving $755.

Aiper has also extended the exchange and return period from 30 days to 45 days, giving customers more confidence during the busy holiday season.

These Aiper Black Friday deals deliver strong value, smart features, and stress-free pool care for summer.

