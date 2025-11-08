OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto and a massive 77500 mAh battery.

The newly released OPPO Find X9 Pro is coming to Australia and features the largest telephoto lens and massive battery yet seen here! It redefines ‘camphones’ and flagships.

We will be reviewing this before Xmas, but the specs are incredible. It is like the 2024 OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition on steroids.

OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 base specs

OPPO Find X9 Pro Find X9 Website Product Page Product Page Price From $2299 From $1799 From OPPO and JB Hi-Fi OPPO Bonus ends 30 November OPPO Watch X2

OPPO Enco X3s

RRP $1028 OPPO Pad SE

OPPO Enco X3s

RRP $728 Screen 6.78” 2772 x 1272

10-bit/1./07 billion colours 100% DCI-P3

120Hz LPTO AMOLED 800/1800/3600 nits (typical/HBM/Peak)

Dolby Vision/HDR10+

2160 Hz PWM (excellent) Gorilla Glass Victus2 6.59” 2760 x 1256

Same

Same

120Hz AMOLED

Same

Same

Same

3840 Hz PWM (superb)

Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9500

3 nm Same RAM/Storage LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 12/256 or 512

16/512 or 1TB 12/128, or 256 or 512

Same 5G SIM and eSIM Same Sound Stereo

Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0 USB-C headphone support Same Rear Camera (MP) 50 (Wide OIS)

50 (ultrawide)

200 (Telephoto OIS) 120X Laser AF

Colour spectrum sensor, Hasselblad Colour Calibration LED flash, HDR 4K@120fps Same

Same

50MP OIS

Same

Same

Same

Same Front camera (MP) 50 32 Wi-Fi 7 Same BT 6 Same GPS Dual band plus BDS and Galileo Same USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) with Alt DP and mountable external SSD. Same Battery mAh 7500 Si/C

80W very fast charge capable

50-W Qi 7025 Si/C

Same

Same Colours Silk White

Titanium Charcoal Space Black

Titanium Grey Size 161.3 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm x 224g 157 x 73.9 x 8 mm x 203g IP 66/68/69 Same Android ColorOS 16

5 OS upgrades

6 years of security patches Same

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are both spectacular phones.

Our review will reveal more, but as long as the phone reception meets regional and rural strengths (and we don’t know yet) and the USB-C 3.2 is a full implementation, it may become the belated 2025 phone of the year. 2025 Phone of the Year – Nothing surprising

I am salivating, and the bonus for purchase before 30 November is exceptional.