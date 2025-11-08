OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto and a massive 77500 mAh battery.

8 Nov, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
Find X9 Pro

The newly released OPPO Find X9 Pro is coming to Australia and features the largest telephoto lens and massive battery yet seen here! It redefines ‘camphones’ and flagships.

We will be reviewing this before Xmas, but the specs are incredible. It is like the 2024 OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition on steroids.

OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 base specs

 OPPO Find X9 ProFind X9
WebsiteProduct PageProduct Page
PriceFrom $2299From $1799
FromOPPO and JB Hi-FiOPPO
Bonus ends 30 NovemberOPPO Watch X2
OPPO Enco X3s
RRP $1028		OPPO Pad SE
OPPO Enco X3s
RRP $728
Screen6.78” 2772  x 1272
10-bit/1./07 billion colours 100% DCI-P3
120Hz LPTO AMOLED 800/1800/3600 nits (typical/HBM/Peak)
Dolby Vision/HDR10+
2160 Hz PWM (excellent) Gorilla Glass Victus2		6.59” 2760 x 1256
Same
Same
120Hz AMOLED
Same
Same
Same
3840 Hz PWM (superb)
Gorilla Glass 7i
ProcessorMediatek Dimensity 9500
3 nm		Same
RAM/Storage LPDDR5X and UFS 4.112/256 or 512
16/512 or 1TB		12/128, or 256 or 512
Same
5GSIM and eSIMSame
SoundStereo
Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0 USB-C headphone support		Same
Rear Camera (MP)50 (Wide OIS)
50 (ultrawide)
200 (Telephoto OIS) 120X Laser AF
Colour spectrum sensor, Hasselblad Colour Calibration LED flash, HDR 4K@120fps		Same
Same
50MP OIS
Same
Same
Same
Same
Front camera (MP)5032
Wi-Fi7Same
BT6Same
GPSDual band plus BDS and GalileoSame
USB-C3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) with Alt DP and mountable external SSD.Same
Battery mAh7500 Si/C
80W very fast charge capable
50-W Qi		7025 Si/C
Same
Same
ColoursSilk White
Titanium Charcoal		Space Black
Titanium Grey
Size161.3 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm x 224g157 x 73.9 x 8 mm x 203g
IP66/68/69Same
AndroidColorOS 16
5 OS upgrades
6 years of security patches		Same

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are both spectacular phones.

Our review will reveal more, but as long as the phone reception meets regional and rural strengths (and we don’t know yet)  and the USB-C 3.2 is a full implementation, it may become the belated 2025 phone of the year. 2025 Phone of the Year – Nothing surprising

 I am salivating, and the bonus for purchase before 30 November is exceptional.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment