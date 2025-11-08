OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto and a massive 77500 mAh battery.

The newly released OPPO Find X9 Pro is coming to Australia and features the largest telephoto lens and massive battery yet seen here! It redefines ‘camphones’ and flagships.
We will be reviewing this before Xmas, but the specs are incredible. It is like the 2024 OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition on steroids.
OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 base specs
|OPPO Find X9 Pro
|Find X9
|Website
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Price
|From $2299
|From $1799
|From
|OPPO and JB Hi-Fi
|OPPO
|Bonus ends 30 November
|OPPO Watch X2
OPPO Enco X3s
RRP $1028
|OPPO Pad SE
OPPO Enco X3s
RRP $728
|Screen
|6.78” 2772 x 1272
10-bit/1./07 billion colours 100% DCI-P3
120Hz LPTO AMOLED 800/1800/3600 nits (typical/HBM/Peak)
Dolby Vision/HDR10+
2160 Hz PWM (excellent) Gorilla Glass Victus2
|6.59” 2760 x 1256
Same
Same
120Hz AMOLED
Same
Same
Same
3840 Hz PWM (superb)
Gorilla Glass 7i
|Processor
|Mediatek Dimensity 9500
3 nm
|Same
|RAM/Storage LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1
|12/256 or 512
16/512 or 1TB
|12/128, or 256 or 512
Same
|5G
|SIM and eSIM
|Same
|Sound
|Stereo
Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0 USB-C headphone support
|Same
|Rear Camera (MP)
|50 (Wide OIS)
50 (ultrawide)
200 (Telephoto OIS) 120X Laser AF
Colour spectrum sensor, Hasselblad Colour Calibration LED flash, HDR 4K@120fps
|Same
Same
50MP OIS
Same
Same
Same
Same
|Front camera (MP)
|50
|32
|Wi-Fi
|7
|Same
|BT
|6
|Same
|GPS
|Dual band plus BDS and Galileo
|Same
|USB-C
|3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) with Alt DP and mountable external SSD.
|Same
|Battery mAh
|7500 Si/C
80W very fast charge capable
50-W Qi
|7025 Si/C
Same
Same
|Colours
|Silk White
Titanium Charcoal
|Space Black
Titanium Grey
|Size
|161.3 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm x 224g
|157 x 73.9 x 8 mm x 203g
|IP
|66/68/69
|Same
|Android
|ColorOS 16
5 OS upgrades
6 years of security patches
|Same
CyberShack’s view: OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are both spectacular phones.
Our review will reveal more, but as long as the phone reception meets regional and rural strengths (and we don’t know yet) and the USB-C 3.2 is a full implementation, it may become the belated 2025 phone of the year. 2025 Phone of the Year – Nothing surprising
I am salivating, and the bonus for purchase before 30 November is exceptional.
