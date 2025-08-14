Anker Prime 20000mAh 200W battery bank A1336 with PD 3.0 (review)

The Anker Prime 20000mAh 200W battery bank A1336 is a perfect travel companion and is below the TSA-approved 100W limit for aircraft in-cabin use.

Now, CyberShack has made a bold statement that we won’t review Lithium-ion battery banks because of the fire risk. This does not use the traditional rechargeable 3.6V, 18650 or 14500 AA batteries but 4 x 5000mAh LiPo pouch batteries, which, when combined with Anker’s Active Shield 2.0 battery management system, make these far safer.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh 200W gives the peripheral device just what it needs so you can safely charge anything from a set of buds, a watch, a smartphone, to a 100W+ laptop.

Australian Review: Anker Prime 20000mAh 200W battery bank A1336 as of 14/8/25

First Impression: To put this in perspective

It is a power bank capable of approximately 20,000mAh/100Wh charging (less any efficiency overhead). In theory, if you have a 5000mAh smartphone, it will charge it four times. If you have a MacBook Pro with a 75Wh battery, it will give a full recharge.

It uses 4 x 3.6V/5A/18W Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po pouch) batteries in serial to give 20,000mAh/72Wh (maximum rating). This is under 100Wh for Travel Safe Approval (TSA).

Its form factor is interesting – 12.7 x 4.98 x 5.46 cm x 544g – not large and flat like those using 18650 Lithium-ion cells. It is safer than 18650 Lithium-ion cells and is designed for higher continuous discharge rates.

The battery charge cycle count is 500 full charges before it starts to retain an 80% charge, and this is displayed on the LCD. A typical user will get at least five years.

All power banks have an efficiency rating. We have calculated the efficiency (charge in versus charge out) at 85%. That is very efficient, as most power banks are 60-70%.

Safety: Pass+

Given the rapidly escalating number of Lithium-ion fires, we won’t review Lithium-ion devices that we consider a risk. We think up to 100Wh is a minimal risk; in this case, its use of LiPo pouch batteries further reduces that.

ActiveShield 2.0 constantly monitors cell temperatures, voltage fluctuations, and peripheral device feedback. It has a power tuner chip (selected safest charge over fastest charge) and Power IQ 4.0 to charge lower amperage devices gently.

In addition, it can be firmware updated via the App if required.

PD 3.0

The USB-C PD 3.0 standard allows delivery of up to 20V/5A/200W, which suits most existing devices, like laptops and smartphones.

Charge Time: Exceed

You need a 100W charger or higher to achieve the lowest charge times. Via C1 it accepts 5V/2A, 9V/3A, 10V/2,25A, 12V/1.5A, 15V/3A and 20V/5A.

Using an Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port – super fast and safe USB charging took just under an hour.

An optional 100W Gan charge base charges the power bank via Pogo pins, but it is not on the AU website.

Display: Pass+

It is a colour display and offers accurate charge and discharge statistics. It will estimate the time to charge/discharge and wattage output on all three ports.

We noticed improved charging rates compared to factory-supplied chargers.

Ports – Pass+

It has two USB-C ports – C1 and C2, and one USB-A port

C1 outputs up to 200W shared with C2. The maximum per port is 100W. Both ports can operate at 100W. It outputs 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/2.25A, 12V/1.5A. 15V/3A and 20V/5A (with a 5A cable)

USB-A has up to 65W with full PPS charge rates and intelligent device charging. It outputs 5V/3A. 9V/2A, 10V/6.5A and 12V/1.5A. The host device sets the charge rate.

If using all three ports, the maximum is = 200W

A range of devices were tested, including a 100W laptop, smartphone and buds. The display wattage matched our diagnostic equipment.

We tested ‘stamina’, and the 20V/5A/100W laptop charged fully in about 1.5 hours.

Build and warranty: Exceed

It is well-made and has a 2-year warranty and excellent local support.

CyberShack’s view – Anker Prime 20000mAh 200W battery bank A1336 with PD 3.0 is for everyday use

Geeks and power users rejoice – the best 200W is here at a reasonable $229.95. If you have cash to splash, try the Anker Prime 27650mAh 250W power bank A1340 at $299.95. It adds PD 3.1 for a 140W laptop charge.

I like it because you can see accurate charging information for every device, and it charges very quickly. It is great for charging security cameras as well.

The only caveat is that you also need to buy a 100W+ Gan Charger.

Anker Prime 20000mAh 200W Rating

Features: 90. Three ports, 200W, colour readout, and Li-Po put it ahead of contenders.

Value: 90. If you want the best, pay for it or wait for a sale.

Performance: 95 – excellent charge times and consistent delivery

Ease of Use – 90 – No app, but you need a 100W+ charger

Design: 90 – The use of Li-Po pouch batteries means it is not like other power banks.

Pro

It will charge up to 100W USB-C PD 3.0 devices.

IQ2 USB-A for USB-2.0 devices and IQ3 for USB-C 3+ devices

Informative, accurate colour screen.

Con

You need at least a 65W GaN charger and 5W cables to charge.