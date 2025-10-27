Apple users – we have news for you

Here at CyberShack, Apple users tend to be neglected because both Charlie Brown and I find it hard enough to keep up with Windows and Android. Introducing Anthony Caruana, Apple expert, to the CyberShack Community.

I have known Anthony for 20+ years, and he is one of those kindred souls, a gentleman and a scholar, even if he does like Apple😁. He was formerly editor of Australian Macworld and runs a specialist tech public relations and media training agency.

He publishes Australian Apple News as a labour of love and is not afraid to throw bouquets or brickbats at Apple. It is a place where real news (as distinct from Crapple hype) from the Apple universe, as it pertains to Australians, is published. He does not accept advertising or sponsorship, so you can be assured he will tell it straight.

Anthony will start by writing small practical guides to Apple security, privacy and most importantly, anonymity.

His first is World War Privacy Part 4: How to protect user accounts on an iPhone, Mac or iPad.

When relevant Apple news happens, we will publish links to those articles.

Apple unleashes the M5 iPad Pro

Apple updates 14-inch MacBook Pro with new M5 chip

Apple TV+ rebrands to Apple TV

What can you do now that data privacy is dead

Mac vs PC – 2025 style

Apple confirms intent to integrate more Gen AI into iOS

It is more added value for the CyberShack community.



