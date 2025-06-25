SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4 – fast external backup (review)

The SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4 provides up to 3800/3700MBps sequential read/write over USB-C 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 interfaces. It comes in 2 and 4TB capacities.

It will be as fast as your interface. It supports USB-C 4.0, Thunderbolt 3/4 at the highest speeds and is backwards compatible with USB 3, 2 and 1. USB-C 4.0 has a theoretical speed of 40Gbps or 5000 Mbps.

Australian Review: SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4. 2TB as tested. Firmware 620121EX as at 25/6/25

Website Product Page Price Amazon AU (all listed for international delivery) 2TB 515.53

4TB $878.57 From No Australian retail outlets yet Made in Malaysia Warranty 5-years limited Company SanDisk was formed in 1988, was purchased by Western Digital (WD) in 2015. In 2025, SanDisk was spun off as a public company to focus on flash NAND solutions and sells products under both its and WD’s branding. More CyberShack storage news and reviews

Ratings Methodology

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

It’s a bit bigger than usual at 39.95mm x 68.58mm x 11.94mm x 172g. It is a rugged design with a dark grey silicone outer shell with copper highlights and a cutout loop over an aluminium case. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and two-meter drop protection.

It comes with a 30cm USB-C to USB-C 4.0 40Gbps rated cable. That is important because you won’t get the same speeds with other cables that may max out a 480Mbps to 10Gbps.

Compatibility – Pass+

Windows® 10+, macOS 14+, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, but it works on almost any USB-C device (and you can use a USB-A converter). No drivers are necessary, and there is no Sandisk app.

Warranty – Pass+

Warranty is a 5-year limited warranty, but we cannot find any written limits, such as Terabytes Written.

Tests

Using Geekom A8 – mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 9 or Ryzen 7

CDI

Crystal Disk Mark

This is more about maximum speeds than sustained.

CPDT

This covers sustained speeds as well as maximum and minimum speeds.

ATTO

This covers cache and congestion.

AS SSD

More about sustained speeds and has a score of 2804 which is four times USB-C 3.2 Gen 2.

CyberShack’s view: SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4 is the next generation and its fastest external SSD

There is not much to add. It is great for backup and offers a little future proofing as USB 4.0 becomes standard on PCs and laptops, especially non-Intel ones.

We wont formally allocate a numerical rating as its our first USB-C 4.0 external SSD and we have no benchmarks. You can safely assume that its a 10/10.

Pro

Rugged

Fast

Con

A tad expensive

No Australian retail outlets yet.

SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4, SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4, SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4, SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 4