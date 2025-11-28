12 months with a Pool Robot – A Long Term Test of Wybot Pool Cleaners

Growing up as a kid it was my job to keep the family pool clean. We moved around a lot and many of our homes featured a backyard swimming pool. With each new house came in you type of pool cleaner. There was the creepy crawly, the aquanaut an something called the Barracuda. They all did a good job of keeping the pool clean but setting them up and running them always appeared cumbersome And when they were in use they just sat in the pool looking ugly.

So it was with much enthusiasm that I began using a full robot around 12 months ago. My backyard pool is 40,000 litres in size, and features a number of steps and a rim right along one edge so your toe has something to grip too as you try and get out of the water. It’s the perfect design to make vacuuming up the leaves difficult for an automated cleaning solution!

Add to all this our block sits within a native blue gum forest. Nice to the gum trees gone, but along one boundary, just over the fence are 6 beautiful native blue gums. They protect their house from the western sun, but of course drop their leaves or year round and all of them seemed to fall in the pool.

So it was with lots of interest that I added a pool robot to the mix of tools in my garden that will keep my house At all areas clean and tidy.

I’d heard a lot about full robots. The early models we’re good to appoint, but there were gaps in the cleaning quality being offered. Like 2024 was definitely the sweet spot as to when robots delivered a good cleaning outcome, but were also cost effective enough to be almost affordable.

We were approached in Australia by the distributor of a range of full robots manufactured in China by a company called Wybot. I’d never heard of their brand before, but like a lot of the momentum in the technology space, Chinese companies were pushing hard into new areas of smart technology with a particular focus in robotics.

The pool robot, Wybot S2S, we used was simple enough to set up. The first step required downloading the Wybot app to my phone and Bluetoothing to the robot. The latest firmware update was installed and then I was encouraged to choose a cleaning solution. Their options for basic cleaning like vacuuming the floor only, or floor and walls or walls only. It depended on how dirty you pull was and in what areas. If I wanted to clean the stairs I tried the wall only setting and it did a good job. You could also choose more expert cleaning options. This offered the ability for the robot to be set to clean the pool over the next 7 days, with separate cleans spaced out during this time. I’ve used this feature a number of times when going away for a week and wanting to keep the leaves under control.

Using the robot for about 3 months I quickly noticed a few hacks that made the unit work even better. Each clean would take about 3 hours and charging the robot took about 4 hours. As such I could clean the pool twice in a day by cleaning first thing in the morning, charging through the day and then cleaning again in the afternoon. I noticed that if I ran the ‘floor only’ cycle, but spent 5 minutes with the pool brush manually cleaning off leaves and dirt from the stairs, the cleaning outcome was much better. Essentially I was giving the robot the ability to focus its time on the floor.

Since around December 2024 I must have used this pool robot at least once a day. During summer it was normal for me to clean the pool twice. The process was so easy, all I needed to do was turn it on after it was charged and throw it in the pool. When it finished I would scoop it out and empty the leaf basket, returning it to charge immediately. The manual process of removing and returning the robot to the pool was far easier than a traditional tube based solution. Also the skimmer box was always left free to continue sucking in leaves from the surface.

I did notice that if there had been a lot of leaves in the pool it was far more effective to grab the pool schema and manually scrape the floor of the bulk of leaves 1st before adding the pool robot. You might think this is against the point, but I needed to remind you our pool is near 6 very large gum trees! In events of heavy wind spending 10 minutes scraping off the bottom of the pool with the skimmer net first made the pool robot could focus on the leftover leaves and dirt. I’d had similar situations growing up with the tube based full cleaners and always found the schema box overfilled quickly under similar situations.

During the summertime the pool robot that vacuum the floors was complemented by a skimmer robot that swam around cleaning leaves off the surface. I found this to be a great combination of tools. The skimmer, Wybot F1, was powered by solar panel and would sit in the pool all the time [we removed it when we would swim] collecting a large portion of the leaves before they had a chance to sink to the bottom. During the winter months we weren’t swimming in the pool, I would remove the skimmer robot in an effort to reduce the amount of time it spent exposed to the elements.

Overall I don’t think I would ever go back to a tube based cleaning solution. The process of adding and removing the cleaner is far more arduous. It always looked far less neat, in my opinion, And it just felt like the way we used to clean pools before poor robots came along.

Asked about I’ve been asked mechanical issues with the robot as there are some reviews online stating problems we experienced after a few months in use. I never saw that with this model. I did look after it well. I didn’t leave it in the pool for long periods of time [we’re talking many days] and I would regularly rinse it off with fresh water before returning it to charge. I also never left it sitting in direct sunlight when it was on charge. In the end these are complicated products powered by lithium batteries and the more love and care you can provide them will mean the longer they will perform for you.

Wybot have sent me the 2025 range of Wybot pool cleaners to test and I’ve just begun the process of doing this. I’ll give you an update in the next couple of weeks as to how it performed. They’ve added new features and one model has a new pool mounted wall bracket with solar panel. So it will swim up to the edge of your pool once it’s finished cleaning, pop itself on the charger mount and recharge itself from the sunlight. Very clever.

In the end, switching to a Wybot pool cleaner hasn’t just made pool care easier—it’s changed the way I look after my backyard. I’m not going back.

